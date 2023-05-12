Restaurant header imageView gallery

TacosWay 1390 N Kraemer Blvd

No reviews yet

1390 North Kraemer Boulevard

Anaheim, CA 92806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

BOTANAWAY

TAQUITOS

$15.00

Choice of chicken or beef served w/ cheese, crema, salsa, lettuce, spicy pickled onions & pico

GUACAMOLE

$13.00

Rustic homemade guacamole

PAPASWAY

$17.00

Fries w/ your choice of protein,topped w/ cheese, crema, guac sauce, salsa, onions & cilantro

NACHOSWAY

$17.00

Your choice of protein,topped beans, cheese, crema, guac sauce, salsa, onions & cilantro

PEPINOS

$7.00

Cucumbers prepared w/lime, chamoy, tajín & Japanese peanuts ****CONTAINS NUTS***

PLATILLOSWAY

BIG TACO COMBO

$19.00

2 cheese red enchiladas & a big birria taco served w/ rice & beans /

ENCHILADAS

$18.00

Choice of cheese, chicken or beef enchiladas, served w/ rice & beans

CARNE ASADA

$25.00

Grilled skirt steak served w/ rice, beans & tortilla

QUESADILLAWAY

$16.00

Quesadilla w/ choice of protein served w/ rice & beans. Upgrade w/ shrimp

CARNITAS PLATE

$22.00

Tender carnitas served w/ rice, beans & choice oftortillas

BIRRIAWAY

BIRRIA PLATTER

$19.00

1 big taco, 1 streettaco, 1 tacosway, 1 tostadita & a side of consomé

RAMEN BIRRIA

$17.00

Ramen noodles in a birria broth & topped w/ salsa roja, onions & cilantro

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$15.00

2 birria tacos w/ crispy melted cheese, salsa roja, purple onions & cilantro served w/ consomé

THEWAY

STREET TACOS (3)

$11.00

Classic streettaco w/ choice of protein, served w/ cilantro & onion

TACOSWAY (2)

$11.00

Melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guac sauce & choice of protein, between 2 crisp tortillas

BAJAWAY* (2)

$12.00

Choice of grilled or beer battered fish or shrimp topped w/ cabbage house sauce & pico

GRINGAWAY (2)

$12.00

Al pastor, pineapple, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guac sauce & salsa

BURRITOWAY

$14.00

Choice of protein w/ rice, beans, onions, cilantro, cheese, crema, & salsa

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

CALI BURRITO

$15.00

Choice of protein, w/fries, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, nacho cheese, guac sauce, crema & salsa

MR. TACOSWAY PLATTER*

$18.00

1 tacosway (choice of protein),1 fish beer battered bajaway, 1 gringaway, 1 chorizo con papa taco

COMBOWAY St Taco (2)

$14.00

Choice of 2 streettacos or tacosway w/ your protein of choice served w/ rice & beans

COMBOWAY Tacosway (2)

$14.00

Choice of 2 streettacos or tacosway w/ your protein of choice served w/ rice & beans

COMBOWAY St Taco (3)

$17.00

Choice of 2 streettacos or tacosway w/ your protein of choice served w/ rice & beans

COMBOWAY Tacoway (3)

$17.00

Choice of 2 streettacos or tacosway w/ your protein of choice served w/ rice & beans

A LA CARTE

ST TACO A LA CARTE

$3.75

TACOSWAY A CARTE

$6.00

A HUEVOWAY

$6.50

BAJAWAY A LA CARTE

$6.50

GRINGAWAY A LA CARTE

$6.50

STREET TACOS

$3.75

Classic street tacow/ choice of asada, pollo or birria servedw/ cilantro, onion

TACOSWAY

$6.00

Melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guac sauce, salsa& choice of asada, pollo or birria between 2 tortillas

Big Taco a La carty

$6.00

QUESSABIRRIA A LA CARTE

$6.00

MOLCAJETE

MOLCAJETE

SOYWAY

SOY TACOS (3)

$15.00

Classic streettaco w/ soyrizo, served w/ cilantro & onion /

SOY TACOSWAY (2)

$11.00

Melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guac sauce & soyrizo, between 2 crisp tortillas

SOY PAPASWAY

$20.00

Fries topped w/ soyrizo, cheese, crema, guac sauce, salsa, onions & cilantro

SOY NACHOSWAY

$20.00

Topped w/ soyrizo, beans, cheese, crema, guac sauce, salsa, onions & cilantro

SEAFOODWAY

AGUACHILES

$25.00

Shrimp cooked in lime w/ cucumbers & red onions,tossed in a spicy salsa verde & garnished w/ avocado

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$15.00

Cooked shrimp, w/tomatoes, onions, cilantro topped w/ avocado

MOJARRA FRITA

$25.00

Deep-fried whole fish served w/ your choice of beans or rice & corn or flour tortillas

LIGHTWAY

FAJITAS

$25.00

Choice of grilled protein sautéed w/ onion, bell peppers & achiote sauce served w/tortillas, rice & beans

BOWLWAY

$13.00

Choice of chicken or asada served on rice, beans, & lettuce topped w/ cheese, crema & pico

SALADWAY

$15.00

Chicken or asada served on a bed of lettuce & cabbage topped w/ avocado, cheese, pico & pickled onions

KIDSWAY

KIDS QUESADILLA

$10.00

KIDS TACOS

$10.00

KIDS PAPAS

$10.00

DESSERT

CHURROS

$10.00

****CONTAINS NUTS***

FLAN CREME BRULE

$12.00

SIDES

CHILE TOREADOS

$2.00

CONSOME

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

RICE & BEANS

$6.00

SIDE CREMA

$1.00

Side Molcajate Sauce

$1.50

Side Chiles toreados

$2.00

Beverages

Liquor

Champagne Bottle

$25.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$13.00

DBL Well Vodka

$20.00

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Chopin

DBL Ciroc

$24.00

DBL Firefly

DBL Grey Goose

$26.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Jeremiah Weed

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Nikka

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Gray Whale

$10.00

Suntory

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$20.00

DBL Beefeater

$22.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$24.00

DBL Nikka

$24.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

DBL Gray Whale

$20.00

DBL Suntory

$24.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Malibu

$11.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Rumchata

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Well Rum

$20.00

DBL Malibu

$22.00

DBL Bacardi

$22.00

DBL Rumchata

$24.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$22.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

1800 Reposado

$14.00

Altos Blanco

$10.00

Altos Reposdafo

$11.00

Aman

$18.00

Avion

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Corazon

$13.00

Dobel

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Rep

$14.00

Don Julio Añejo

$16.00

Elvelo

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Gran Centenario Añejo

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Herradura Rep

$14.00

Herradura Añejo

$16.00

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Herradura Ultra

$18.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$11.00

Milagro Añejo

$16.00

Ocho Plata

$12.00

Ocho Rep

$14.00

Olmeca Altos Plata

$12.00

Reserva Familia

$32.00

DBL Well Tequila

$20.00

DBL 1800 Cristalino

$30.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$28.00

DBL Altos Blanco

$20.00

DBL Altos Reposdafo

$22.00

DBL Aman

$26.00

DBL Avion

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$30.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$24.00

DBL Corazon

$26.00

DBL Dobel

$28.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$64.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$36.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Rep

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Añejo

$32.00

DBL Elvelo

$22.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$24.00

DBL Gran Centenario Añejo

$28.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$24.00

DBL Herradura Rep

$28.00

DBL Herradura Añejo

$32.00

DBL Herradura Legend

$50.00

DBL Herradura Ultra

$36.00

DBL Hornitos Black Barrel

$22.00

DBL Milagro Añejo

$32.00

DBL Ocho Plata

$24.00

DBL Ocho Rep

$28.00

DBL Olmeca Altos Plata

$24.00

DBL Reserva Familia

$64.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$15.00

Buchanan's 12

$12.00

Buchanan's 18

$16.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Whistlepig

$14.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$20.00

DBL Basil Hayden Rye

$30.00

DBL Buchanan's 12

$24.00

DBL Buchanan's 18

$32.00

DBL Crown Apple

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Fireball

$18.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$34.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$22.00

DBL Jameson

$24.00

DBL Woodford Rye

$28.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$30.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$28.00

DBL Whistlepig

$28.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Glenlivet

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Basil Hayden

$28.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Makers Mark

$28.00

DBL Glenlivet

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$26.00

Well Mezcal

$14.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$14.00

400 Conejos

$16.00

Del Maguey

$12.00

Koch

$16.00

Nuestra Soledad

$17.00

Sombra

$13.00

Xicaru Artesenal

$18.00

DBL Well Mezcal

$14.00

DBL El Silencio Mezcal

$14.00

DBL 400 Conejos

$16.00

DBL Del Maguey

$12.00

DBL Koch

$16.00

DBL Nuestra Soledad

$17.00

DBL Sombra

$13.00

DBL Xicaru Artesenal

$18.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$13.00

Jarritos Margarita

$22.00

Big Margarita

$20.00

Passion Fruit Marg

$14.00

Margarita flight

La Toxica

$17.00

La Fresona

$17.00

La Buchona

$17.00

Margarita Flight

$30.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$15.00

Spicy Passion

$15.00

Pineapple Mezcal

$15.00

Tamarindo Mezcal

$15.00

Lychee Mojito

$16.00

Horchata Way

$16.00

Mangoneada

$17.00

Mojito

$12.00

SandiaWay

$8.00

DulceWay

$8.00

HorchataWay

$9.00

Cantarito

$13.00

Palomas

$13.00

All the Buzz

$12.00

BerryWay

$13.00

Mazapanway

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned Way

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Beer

16oz Cali Squeeze

$8.00

16oz Truly

$7.00

16oz Mango Cart

$7.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$7.00

16oz Modelo Especial

$7.00

16oz Modelo Negra

$7.00

16oz Pacifico

$7.00

16oz Stella

$8.00

16oz Tacosway IPA

$8.00

16oz Tio Rodrigo

$8.00

16oz XX Lager

$7.00

16oz 10 Hop IPA

$9.00

24oz Cali Squeeze

$16.00

24oz Dirty Heads

$10.00

24oz Mango Cart

$14.00

24oz Michelob Ultra

$14.00

24oz Modelo Especial

$14.00

24oz Modelo Negra

$14.00

24oz Pacifico

$14.00

24oz Stella

$16.00

24oz Tacosway IPA

$16.00

24oz Tio Rodrigo

$16.00

24oz XX Lager

$14.00

Budlight

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Familiar

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

XX Amber

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

805

$6.00

Micheway

$15.00

Loaded Miche

$27.00

Morena y La Rubia

$25.00

Wine

GL Sample Red

$8.00

GL Highlands 41 Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL San Simeon Cabernet

$10.00

GL Sample White

$8.00

GL Sample Rose

$9.00

GL Sample Champagne

$7.00

BTL Sample Red

$32.00

BTL Highlands 41 Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL San Simeon Cabernet

$15.00

BTL Sample White

$52.00

BTL Sample Rose

$40.00

BTL Champagne

$37.00

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$3.50

Jaimaca

$3.50

Agua refill

$0.50

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Soda/Water

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Shirley Tepmle

$4.00

Sprite

$3.25

Water

Mex. Coke

$4.00

Jarritos - Piña

$4.00

Jarritos - Guava

$4.00

Jarritos - Tamarindo

$4.00

Jarritos - Fresa

$4.00

Jarritos -

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.75

Doggy Food

Doggy Bowl

Doggy Bowl Chkn & Rice

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1390 North Kraemer Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92806

Directions

