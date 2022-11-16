A map showing the location of Tacos Y Mas ColtonView gallery

Tacos Y Mas Colton

1,227 Reviews

$

1290 N Mt Vernon Ave

Colton, CA 92324

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Birriongo
Large Agua Fresca
Burrito Regular

Tacos

Taco Asada

$2.29

Taco Al Pastor

$2.29

Taco Birria

$2.29

Taco Carnitas

$2.29

Taco Buche

$2.29

Taco Cabeza

$2.29

Taco De Pollo

$2.29

Taco Chorizo

$2.29

Quesa Tacos

QT Asada

$2.39

QT Al Pastor

$2.39

QT Birria

$2.39

QT Carnitas

$2.39

QT Buche

$2.39

QT Pollo

$2.39

QT Cabeza

$2.39

QT Chorizo

$2.39

Taco Especial

Güero Panzon

$4.29

Pollo, Chile Guero, Bacon, Queso, Champiñones con 6” Tortilla de Harina

Gringa

$4.29

Al Pastor, Queso, Piña con 6” Tortilla de Harina

Tacazo

$4.29

Asada, Al Pastor, Chorizo, Queso, Frijoles,

Taco Relleno

$4.29

Asada, Chile Pasilla, Queso y Aguacate

Birriongo

$4.29

Birria de Res, Queso y Cebolla Morada

Delicado

$3.99

Flor de Calabaza, Champiñones y Queso

Tortas

Tortas

$9.79

Carne, Queso, Frijoles, Cebolla, Cilantro y Guacamole

Jalisciense

$9.89

Torta Ahogada estilo Jalisco, Carnitas, Frijoles, Salsa de Tomate, Salsa Picante y Cebolla Curtida

Torta Loca

$9.99

Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Chorizo, Bacon, Queso, Nopales, Cebolla, Cilantro y Guacamole

Antojos

Volcan

$4.59

Carne, Queso, Cilantro, Cebolla, Guacamole y Tortilla Dorada

Mulita

$4.99

Carne, Queso, Cilantro, Cebolla, Guacamole en medio de Dos Tortillas

Tacos Ahogados

$5.49

Tacos Dorados de Frijoles, Carnitas y Salsa de Tomate

Tatochos

$9.99

Asada, Chorizo, Bacon, Nacho Cheese, con Tater Tots

Perro Callejero

$3.99

Salchicha envuelto con Bacon, Mostaza, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Cebolla Asada, Tomote, Cebolla & Jalapeños Asados

Algo Más

Quesadilla

$9.99

Carne, Queso, Tortilla de Harina, Cebolla, Cilantro y Guacamole

Burrito Regular

$9.89

Carne, Tortilla de Harina, Arroz, Frijoles, Cebolla, Cilantro y Guacamole

Sope

$3.99

Carne, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Cilantro, Guacamole, Crema y Queso Cotija

Taco Fantasma

$2.99

Taco with Cheese Tortilla. No Tortilla-puro Queso!

Burrito Especial Güero Panzon

$10.99

Pollo, Chile Guero, Bacon, Queso, Champiñones con 6” Tortilla de Harina, Arroz y Frijoles

Burrito Especial Gringa

$10.99

Al Pastor, Queso, Piña con 6” Tortilla de Harina , Arroz y Frijoles

Burrito Especial Tacazo

$10.99

Asada, Al Pastor, Chorizo, Queso, Frijoles, Arroz, Cilantro, Cebolla y Guacamole

Burrito Especial Taco Relleno

$10.99

Asada, Chile Pasilla, Queso, Aguacate, Arroz y Frijoles

Burrito Especial Birriongo

$10.99

Birria de Res, Queso, Cebolla Morada, Arroz y Frijoles

Burrito Especial Delicado

$10.69

Flor de Calabaza, Champiñones, Queso, Arroz y Frijoles

De Tomar

Large Agua Fresca

$3.99

Small Agua Fresca

$2.99

Large Soda

$3.49

Small Soda

$2.49

Coca Mexicana

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Jarrito

$1.99

Agua de Botella

$1.50

Refill Large Agua Fresca

$1.50

Refill Small Agua Fresca

$0.99

Sprite Mexicana

$2.89

Mundet Sidral

$1.99

Sangria Señorial

$1.99

Squirt

$1.99

Guava

$1.89

Y Más

Lb Meat

$16.99

Lb Meat Package

$19.99

1/2 Lb Meat

$8.49

1/2 Lb Meat Package

$9.99

Large Consome con Carne

$7.99

Medium Consome con Carne

$3.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.99

Beans & Rce Burrito

$2.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$3.99

Bean Burrito

$2.99

Extra Meat 2oz

$1.75

Taco Frijol

$1.59

T Shirt

$19.99

Sides

Papas

$3.89

Arroz

$1.99

Frijoles

$1.99

2 Sides

$2.99

Guacamole

$0.99

Crema

$0.50

Monterrey Cheese

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Chile Asados

Cebolla Asada

Nopales

Consome

Extra Consomé (No Birriongo)

$0.50

Piña

$0.25

M Consomé (No Birriongo)

$1.00

L Consomé (No Birriongo)

$1.99

Dessert

Flan

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1290 N Mt Vernon Ave, Colton, CA 92324

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

