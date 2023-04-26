Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Taco

review star

No reviews yet

208 East 500 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Food

1 Taco

$5.00

2 Taco

$10.00

3 Taco

$15.00

Burrito

$11.50

Quesadilla

$10.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

Cali Burrito

$14.00

1/2 Nachos

$7.00

Giant Nachos

$10.00

Appetizers

Elote Bites

$7.00

Mac n Cheese Bites

$7.00

Sides

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Tortilla

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Bean Taco

$2.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Jarritos

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mineragua

$2.75

Sangria Senorial

$2.75

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Mundel

$2.75

Tacos 2-5pm

$4 Tacos

1 Taco

$4.00

2 Taco

$8.00

3 Taco

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an authentic, local taco shop located in downtown Salt Lake City.

Location

208 East 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bocata - 28 South State FC111
orange starNo Reviews
28 South State FC111 Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Curiosity -
orange starNo Reviews
145 E 900 E #3 Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Stoneground Italian - 249 East 400 South Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
249 East 400 South Suite 200 Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Santo Taco - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
380 South State Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Arempas
orange star4.5 • 143
350 State Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Hot Buns
orange starNo Reviews
290 Edison Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston