Tacotarian San Diego

review star

No reviews yet

4332 30th St

San Diego, CA 92104

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Platter
Baja Taco
Fish Taco

THANKSGIVING TAMALES & DESSERTS '22

THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES

$29.99

DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES WITH 12 OZ OF BIRRIA BROTH. THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

DOZEN RAJAS CON QUESO TAMALES

$29.99

DOZEN RAJAS CON QUESO TAMALES . THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

EXTRA 12 OZ BIRRIA BROTH

$4.99

EXTRA 12 OZ OF BIRRIA BROTH. THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

DOZEN PLANTAIN CON MOLE TAMALES

$29.99

DOZEN BARBACOA TAMALES. THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

8 OZ MASHED POTATOES

$4.99

THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

6 OZ SIDE OF MOLE SAUCE

$4.99

THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

32 OZ MASHED POTATOES

$14.99

THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

WHOLE BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$45.00

WHOLE BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE. THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

WHOLE COCONUT CAKE

$45.00

WHOLE COCONUT CAKE. THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

ANTOJITOS🌽

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.99

Homemade Guacamole made with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime; served with fresh corn chips

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.50

House made chips with our roasted tomato salsa

Takis Elote

Takis Elote

$7.99

"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico, crema, pickled jalapeños, guacamole

Ceviche De Coliflor

Ceviche De Coliflor

$7.99

Chopped cauliflower marinated in lime juice, topped with pico, cucumber and avocado, served with tortilla chips

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.99

cheese fondue with poblano peppers, corn, onion, mushrooms; served with 2 flour tortillas

GUAC, SALSA AND CHIPS

$13.50

In house daily made guacamole , roasted tomato salsa and fresh corn chips

SALSA FRESCA

$3.00

5 oz side of our roasted tomato fresh salsa

CHIPS

$2.50

fried corn tortillas

NACHOS

NACHOS

$11.99

fried corn chips , topped with house-made nacho cheese, black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños and choice of protein

TORTA

$10.99

Bolillo bread, refried beans, choice of protein, chili mayo, guacamole, pico and lettuce

TACOS

Corn Tortilla, marinated seitan asada, with guacamole , pico and "queso" fresco
Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita

Gabacho Taco🌮

Gabacho Taco🌮

$4.50

Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro

Mushroom Asada Taco

Mushroom Asada Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla , portobello, chili powder, onion, cilantro

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla, soy chorizo, pico, queso fresco

Dorado Taco

Dorado Taco

$3.50

Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico

Bean & Cheese Taco

Bean & Cheese Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla, refried beans, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico

Baja Taco

Baja Taco

$4.99

Flour tortilla , fried beer-battered avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, guac, pico, salsa Morita

Super Taco

Super Taco

$5.99

Gabacho crunchy taco, refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Plantain con Mole

Plantain con Mole

$3.99

Corn tortilla, plantain, traditional mole sauce, pickled red onion, sesame, crema

Chicken Milanesa

Chicken Milanesa

$4.50

Flour tortilla, breaded crispy Gardein , lettuce, chili-lime mayo, pico, queso fresco

Taco de Jamaica

Taco de Jamaica

$3.99Out of stock

Corn tortilla, hibiscus flower, pineapple, onion, cilantro

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.99

Gardein fishless fish filet, mango pico de gallo, slaw, mango chipotle salsa; served on a flour tortilla

GIANT TACO

GIANT TACO

$15.99

French fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, house nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema, salsa morita

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$15.99

Choice of 3 tacos with a side of rice and beans

MORE EATS

Flautas

Flautas

$15.99

corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$16.99

Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans and small salad

Burrito Regular

Burrito Regular

$15.99

Flour tortilla , stuffed with choice of "meat", pinto beans, rice, crema, pico, guac, salsa Morita. Served with a side of rice and black beans

Burrito Regular NO SIDES

Burrito Regular NO SIDES

$11.99

Flour tortilla , stuffed with choice of "meat", pinto beans, rice, crema, pico, guac, salsa Morita. NO SIDES

Cali Burrito NO SIDES

Cali Burrito NO SIDES

$12.99

Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. NO SIDES

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.99

14" flour tortilla, with a blend of white and yellow cheese; add "meat" +1.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$15.99

3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce

BIRRIA PLATTER

BIRRIA PLATTER

$16.99

4 tacos with a side of dipping broth; tacos consist of a mix of jackfruit barbacoa and our Beyond Beef mix, served in a corn tortilla with a layer of melted cheese

SOUPS & SALADS

Fideo Soup

Fideo Soup

$6.50

vegetable stock, pico, miso, noodles

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.99

avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips

Tacotarian Salad

Tacotarian Salad

$12.99

romaine, corn, poblano peppers, cheddar, cilantro-lime dressing, black beans, corn tortilla strips, pico

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.99

chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing

SPECIALS

TACO BOX

TACO BOX

$44.99

10 DORADO TACOS CHIPS, GUACAMOLE & SALSA. BEANS RICE

CHIMICHANGA

CHIMICHANGA

$13.99

12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH HOUSE MADE CHICKEN ASADA ,BLACK BEANS , MEXICAN RICE, PICO DE GALLO , GUACAMOLE, MORITA SAUCE, CREMA. DEEP FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CREMA , MORITA SAUCE AND QUESO FRESCO

SIDES🍟

Refried Beans

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Fries🍟

$3.50

BIRRIA BROTH 6oz

$5.99

Guacamole Side🥑

$3.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Crema 2oz

$2.00

Shredded cheese 2oz

$2.99

NACHO CHEESE SIDE 2oz

$2.50

QUESO FRESCO 2oz

$2.00

CHILI~MAYO 2oz

$2.00

CIL-LIME DRESSING 2oz

$2.00

CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING 2OZ

$2.00

Morita. 2oz

$2.00

MOLE 2oz

$2.00

SIDE OF PLANTAIN, 3 PIECES

$2.99

MASHED POTATOES 6 oz

$5.00

Pico 2 Oz

$2.00

JALAPENO SIDE 2oz

$1.00

CORN TORTILLA - 3 PIECES

$1.00

FLOUR TORTILLA - 3 PIECES

$1.00

SWEETS

Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.99

sesame oreo crust, topped with blueberry sauce

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$7.99

4 deep fried oreos with a side of ice cream

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$5.99

Rice soaked in coconut & almond mild, with cinnamon and topped w/toasted coconut shavings

Coconut cake

Coconut cake

$5.99

cookies soaked in condensed coconut milk, topped with cinnamon , toasted coconut shavings and vegan caramel sauce

Ice Cream

$5.99

cashew milk, , sugar

Donut

$3.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

KIDS Bean and cheese burrito

$5.50

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.50

KIDS NACHOS

$5.50

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.50

KIDS CARNE ASADA TACO PLAIN

$3.00

Margaritas

Margarita 🍋Traditional

$10.00
Strawberry Margarita 🍓

Strawberry Margarita 🍓

$10.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$10.00

Jamaica🌺 Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$15.00

MEZCAL MARGARITA

$13.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$13.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Jarritos Mandarin (Bottle)

$3.99

Jarritos Pineapple (Bottle)

$3.99

Jarritos Mineral Water (Bottle)

$3.99

Manzanita (Bottle)

$3.99

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$4.00

Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite (Can)

$2.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.50

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$3.50

Homemade - 16 ounce

Horchata

$3.50

Homemade - 16 ounce

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.50

Homemade - 16 ounce

Iced Tea

$3.50

16 ounce

Bottled Water

$4.00

Horchata Ice Coffee

$4.95

KOMBUCHA N/A

CACTUS NECTAR, N/A

$8.00

TUKTUK TEA, N/A

$8.00

GARDEN OF EDEN, N/A

$8.00

SINGLE SHOTS

HOUSE TEQUILA SHOT

$8.00

EL SILENCIO MEZCAL

$10.00

HOUSE WHISKEY

$8.00

HOUSE VODKA

$8.00

HERA THE DOG VODKA

$10.00

LAGERS

MODELO

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00Out of stock

IPA's

SWAMI'S IPA , PIZZA PORT

$8.00Out of stock

HARLAND HAZY IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Pure West IPA

$9.00

OTHER STYLES

Evangeline Gose

$9.00Out of stock

Tropical Mist Blonde

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe! We use all plant-based ingredients to bring you authentic tastes of Mexico City. Wash your food down with a cold beer or one of our refreshing margaritas!

Location

4332 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

