Taco Taxi 89 East Central Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

89 East Central Avenue

Pearl River, NY 10965

Appetizers

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Chips with Salsa

$6.00

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$9.00

Chicken Wings (8pcs)

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Papas Locas

$7.00

Fresh potatoes, topped with mayo, ketchup and cotija cheese.

Salchipapas

$9.00

Bowls

Steak Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Pastor Bowl

$13.00

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Carnitas Bowl

$13.00

Tinga Bowl

$13.00

Tripa Bowl

$13.00

Chorizo Bowl

$13.00

Suadero Bowl

$13.00

Longaniza Bowl

$13.00

Ground Beef Bowl

$13.00

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Bowl (NO MEAT)

$8.00

Burritos

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream + your choice of protein

Steak Burrito

$9.00

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Shrimp Burrito

$9.00

Pastor Burrito

$9.00

Carnitas Burrito

$9.00

Tinga Burrito

$9.00

Tripa Burrito

$9.00

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Suadero Burrito

$9.00

Longaniza Burrito

$9.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.00

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Burrito (NO MEAT)

$6.00

Postres/ Dulces

1 Scoop Cup

$1.50

2 Scoop Cup

$3.00

Chicles

$0.50

Chocolate Mousse

$3.00

Churros

$5.00

Cone

$1.50

Flan

$5.00

Galletas

$3.00

Large Bag Takis

$5.00

Large Cone

$4.50

Large Cone 3 Scoops

$6.50

Mangonadas

$5.00

Mexican Elote

$3.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$3.00

Paleta de Hielo

$2.00

Pan Bimbo

$2.50

Small Cone 2 Scoops

$2.50

Small Takis

$2.50

Tres Leches

$5.00

Mexican Entrees

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Fried corn tortilla chips covered in salsa verde sauce. Topped with sour cream and cotija cheese

Sopes (2)

$9.00

Two corn flour tortillas deep fried topped with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Toastadas (2)

$9.00

Two deep fried tortillas topped with your choice protein, lettuce, sour cream and cotija cheese

Chicken Flautas (4)

$14.00

Served with Mexican Rice

Cheese Empanada (1)

$4.00

Chicken Empanada (1)

$4.00

Quesadillas

Cheese, lettuce, & Tomato + your choice of protein

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Pastor Quesadilla

$13.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Tinga Quesadilla

$13.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.00

Tripa Quesadilla

$13.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.00

Suadero Quesadilla

$13.00

Longaniza Quesadilla

$13.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$5.00

Side Pinto Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Salsa Verde or Roja

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00+

Side Sour Cream

$0.75+

Side Elote Mexicano

$5.00

Single Tacos

Carnitas Single Taco

$3.00

Chicken Single Taco

$3.00

Chorizo Single Taco

$3.00

Ground Beef Single Taco

$2.50

Longaniza Single Taco

$3.00

Pastor Single Taco

$3.00

Steak Single Taco

$3.00

Suadero Single Taco

$3.00

Tinga Single Taco

$3.00

Tripa Single Taco

$3.00

Veggie Single Taco

$2.50

Shrimp Single Taco

$3.00

Tacos

5pc Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Chorizo Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Ground Beef Tacos

$13.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Lengua

$18.00

5pc Longaniza Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Mix Plate

$15.00

5pc Pastor Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Steak Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Suadero Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Tinga Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Tripa Tacos

$15.00

Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

5pc Veggie Tacos

$13.00

(Onions, Peppers, and Mushrooms) Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.

Tacos Campechanos

$17.00

Five tacos per order, served on two corn tortillas with Steak & Longaniza, Onions, and Jalapenos

Tex-Mex Tacos

3pc Carnitas Tex Mex

$12.00

3pc Chicken Tex Mex

$12.00

3pc Chorizo Tex Mex

$12.00

3pc Groudbeef Tex Mex

$12.00

3pc Longaniza Tex Mex

$12.00

3pc Pastor Tex Mex

$12.00

3pc Shrimp Tex Mex

$12.00

3pc Steak Tex Mex

$12.00

3pc Suadero Tex Mex

$12.00

3pc Veggies Tex Mex

$12.00

Tortas

Mayo, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Beans on Mexican Bread

Torta Milanesa de Pollo

$9.00

Breaded Chicken

Torta Carne Asada

$9.00

Torta Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Torta Pastor

$9.00

Torta Carnitas

$9.00

Torta Chorizo & Egg

$9.00

Torta Cubana

$13.00

Taco Box

20 Tacos

$60.00

20 Tacos

$50.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.00+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Mixed Drinks

Margarita

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Shot

$10.00

On the rocks

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

89 East Central Avenue, Pearl River, NY 10965

