Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Time and More

26 Reviews

$$

10314 W Flagler St

Miami, FL 33174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco T *3*
Quesadilla
Burrito

Taco Time

Alambre

$15.00+
Birria

Birria

$4.00+

Burrito

$7.75+

Enchiladas

$13.00+

Fajitas

$15.00

Flautas

$13.00+

Huarache

$10.00

Sope

$4.25

Taco

$2.99
Taco T *3*

Taco T *3*

$11.00+

Taco T *4*

$11.50

Taco T *5*

$13.75

Torta

$12.00

Tostada

$4.75

Quesadilla

$7.75+

Appetizers

Elote

$4.95

Esquites

$6.50

Nachos

$7.75+

Choriqueso

$7.95

Nopales con Queso

$7.95

Guacamole

$7.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.75

Taco Time + Fries

$7.95+

Empanada

$3.00+

Combos

Orale

$12.50

Que Onda

$12.50

Naco

$12.50

No Manches

$15.00

Antojitos Sampler

$25.00

Fiesta Platter

$39.75

Traditional Mexican Soups

Pozole

$13.00

Menudo

$13.00

Crema de Elote (Corn Soup)

$6.50

Sopa Azteca (Tortilla Soup)

$6.50

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$7.75
Huevos A La Mexicana

Huevos A La Mexicana

$7.75
Huevos Divorciados

Huevos Divorciados

$7.75

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.75

Torta de Huevo

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$10.50

El Crudo Combo

$12.00

Side orders

Fries

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$3.75

Maduros

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Xtra Spicy

$0.75

Salsa Flakiis

$3.75+

Salsa Verde

$4.75+

Salsa Roja

$5.50+

Salsa Mango Habanero

$7.75+

Bowls and Salads

Taco Time+ Rice Bowl

$14.00

Taco Salad

$12.50

Meat by the Pound

1 Pound

$25.00

1/2 Pound

$14.00

4 tortillas

$1.25

Birria 1 Pound

$27.00

Birria 1/2 Pound

$17.00

And More

Hamburger

$10.25

Cheeseburger

$11.25

Bacon Cheesburger

$12.25

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

* Wings

$10.00

*Taco Tues* Promo

Taco

$1.99

Fusion

Gringo Tacos

$4.25+

Fiesta Tacos

$4.75+

Qban Tacos

$5.25+

South Beach Burrito

$15.00

MiA X MeX Burger

$15.00

Birria Ramen

$15.00

Pika Pika Mex Pizza

$13.00+

Soda 12oz Can

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mexican Soda Bottles

Coca-Cola

$3.75

Sangria

$3.50

Sidral Mundet

$3.50

Refresco de Botella

$3.50

Jarritos

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Lime

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50+

Jamaica

$3.50+

Tamarindo

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Maracuya

$3.50+

Frescas Mix

$4.25+

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Perrier

$1.75

Mineragua

$2.25

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.50

Café

Espresso

$1.75

Cortadito

$1.85

Café con Leche

$1.95

Café Americano

$2.75

Chata Xpress

$4.75

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

MilkShakes

Chocolate

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Special

$4.75

Dessert Martini

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Beer

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.50

Beer Bucket

$25.00

Victoria

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Modelo Chelada

$5.75

Micheladas

Chelada (Limon & Sal)

$5.75

Michelada

$8.75

Margarita

Margarita Regular

$8.50

Margarita Coronada

$10.75

Margarita Pitcher

$25.00

Desserts

Flan Napolitano

$4.75

Arroz con Leche

$4.75

Tres Leches

$4.75

Cuatro Leches

$5.00

Rum Cake

$5.00

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Fried Ice cream

$5.00+

Fried Cheese cake

$5.00

Churros

$5.00

Churro bites

$3.75

Churro Time+

$7.75

Mousse

$4.75+Out of stock

Bola De Helado

$3.50

CANDIES

Coconut Flags

$1.99

Mazapan

$0.75

Pulparindo

$0.99

Duvalin

$0.75

Palanqueta

$2.00

Paleta Payaso

$1.99

Mango or Elote Lollipop

$0.50

Pelon

$1.25

Cacahuate Japones

$1.99

Extra Gum

$1.50

KiDs Menu

Chiqui Nuggets (5)

$7.50

Chiqui Tacos

$7.50

Chiquidilla

$7.50

Chiqui Pizza

$7.50

Baby Burrito

$7.50

Baby Bowl

$7.50

Tues

Taco

$1.99

Thurs

$10 Burrito *Thurs*

$10.00

$10 Torta *Thurs*

$10.00

$10 Quesadilla *Thurs*

$10.00

Fri

(3) Flautas

$10.00

Sat

3 Sopes

$10.00

Sun

Pozole

$10.00

Menudo

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The most authentic Mexican Tacos ever! Along with delicious homestyle Burgers and more!! Come and check us out. you'll love it.

Website

Location

10314 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33174

Directions

Gallery
Taco Time and More image
Taco Time and More image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sokai Sushi Bar - Flagler
orange star4.2 • 1,463
10141 w flagler st Miami, FL 33174
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte - Flagler - 10302 W FLAGLER ST
orange starNo Reviews
10302 W FLAGLER ST SWEETWATER, FL 33174
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #03 Flagler
orange star4.4 • 993
10134 W Flagler St Miami, FL 33174
View restaurantnext
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar - FIU - 10544 Southwest 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
10544 Southwest 8th Street Miami, FL 33174
View restaurantnext
Night Owl Cookie Co. - #100 Commissary
orange star4.2 • 1,132
10534 SW 8th St Miami, FL 33174
View restaurantnext
Churroworld
orange starNo Reviews
8775 W Flagler st Miami, FL 33174
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston