- TACO TONY
TACO TONY
52 Erie Street South
LEAMINGTON, CN N8H 3A9
Food/Comida Menu
Tacos (Mexican style)
- Beef/Barbacoa Taco (Mx)
Seasoned and shredded slow cooked beef in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Pork/Carnitas Taco (Mx)
Braised and shredded pork in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Pork sausage/Chorizo Taco (Mx)
Seasoned ground pork sausage in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Chicken/Pollo Taco (Mx)
Seasoned, shredded chicken with diced tomato and onion in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Al pastor Taco (Mx)
Tender pork marinated with pineapple a savory chile sauce in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Vegetarian Taco (Mx)
Rice and bean in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Beef tongue/Lengua Taco (Mx)
Extremely tender, diced beef tongue in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
Tacos (Supreme Style)
- Beef/Barbacoa Taco (Sup)
Seasoned and shredded slow cooked beef in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Pork/Carnitas Taco (Sup)
Braised and shredded pork in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Pork sausage/Chorizo Taco (Sup)
Seasoned ground pork sausage in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Chicken/Pollo Taco (Sup)
Seasoned, shredded chicken with diced tomato and onion in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Al pastor Taco (Sup)
Tender pork marinated with pineapple a savory chile sauce in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Vegetarian Taco (Sup)
Rice and bean in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Beef tongue/Lengua Taco (Sup)
Extremely tender, diced beef tongue in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
Tacos Combo (Mexican Style)
- Beef/Barbacoa Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Pork/Carnitas Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Pork sausage/Chorizo Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Chicken/Pollo Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Al pastor Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Beef tongue/Lengua Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Mixed Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos (beef barbacoa, chicken, pork), rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos (barbacoa, pollo, carnitas), arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$22.00
- Vegetarian Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos (rice and beans filling), rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos (de arroz y frijole), arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$20.00
Tacos Combo (Supreme style)
- Beef/Barbacoa Tacos Combo (Sup)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Pork/Carnitas Tacos Combo (Sup)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Pork sausage/Chorizo Tacos Combo (Sup)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Chicken/Pollo Tacos Combo (Sup)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Al pastor Tacos Combo (Sup)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Beef tongue/Lengua Tacos Combo (Sup)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Mixed Tacos Combo (Sup)
3 tacos (beef barbacoa, chicken, pork), rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos (barbacoa, pollo, carnitas), arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$22.00
- Vegetarian Tacos Combo (Sup)
3 tacos (rice and beans filling), rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos (de arroz y frijole), arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$20.00
Burritos
- Beef/Barbacoa Burrito (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Pork/Carnitas Burrito (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Chicken/Pollo Burrito (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Vegetarian Burrito (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans and rice topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Beef/Barbacoa Burrito (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Pork/Carnitas Burrito (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Chicken/Pollo Burrito (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Vegetarian Burrito (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans and rice topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$13.00
- Beef tongue/Lengua Burrito (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$12.00
- Beef tongue/Lengua Burrito (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$16.00
- Pork sausage/Chorizo Burrito (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Pork sausage/Chorizo Burrito (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Al Pastor Burrito (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$12.00
- Al Pastor Burrito (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$16.00
Tortas/Mexican Style Sandwhich
- Beef/Barbacoa Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$14.00
- Pork/Carnitas Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$14.00
- Ham/Jamon Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$13.00
- Chicken/Pollo Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$14.00
- Breaded steak/Milanesa de res Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with breaded steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$16.00
- Vegetarian Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with rice and beans with lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$13.00
- Pork sausage/Chorizo Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$14.00
- Beef tongue/Lengua Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$16.00
- Al pastor Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$14.00
Quesadilla
- Barbacoa Quesa (Sm)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Carnitas Quesa (Sm)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Pollo Quesa (Sm)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- VEG Quesa (Sm)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with rice and beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$9.00
- Barbacoa Quesa (Lg)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Carnitas Quesa (Lg)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Pollo Quesa (Lg)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- VEG Quesa (Lg)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with rice and beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$13.00
- Chorizo Quesa (Lg)$16.00
- Chorizo Quesa (Sm)$11.00
- Lengua Quesa (Lg)$16.00
- Lengua Quesa (Sm)$11.00
- Al pastor Quesa (Lg)$16.00
- Al pastor Quesa (Sm)$11.00
Enchiladas (solas)
- Barbacoa Enchiladas (sola)
Four fried, corn tortillas rolled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$15.00
- Carnitas Enchiladas (sola)
Four fried, corn tortillas rolled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$15.00
- Pollo Enchiladas (sola)
Four fried, corn tortillas rolled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$15.00
- VEG Enchiladas (sola)
Four fried, corn tortillas with beans and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$13.00
Enchiladas A/F
- Barbacoa Enchiladas A/F
Four enchiladas with a serving of rice and beans with nacho chips$19.00
- Carnitas Enchiladas A/F
Four enchiladas with a serving of rice and beans with nacho chips$19.00
- Pollo Enchiladas A/F
Four enchiladas with a serving of rice and beans with nacho chips$19.00
- VEG Enchiladas A/F
Four fried, corn tortillas with beans and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$18.00
Flautas (solas)
Flautas A/F
Tostada
- Barbacoa Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese$10.00
- Carnitas Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese$10.00
- Pollo Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese$10.00
- Camaron Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with mayonnaise, shrimp, onion, cilantro, tomato, spicy Valentina sauce, ketchup, avocado$10.00
- VEG Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with beans and rice, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese$8.00
Hamburgesa (sola)
- Beef Hamburgesa
Burger with your choice of meat, with mayonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup$8.00
- Pollo Hamburgesa
Burger with your choice of meat, with mayonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup$8.00
- Pescado Hamburgesa
Burger with your choice of meat, with mayonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup$8.00
- Chicken Nuggets (solas)$7.00
Hamburgesa Combo
Hamburgesa SUP Combo
Plato Fuertes
- Milanesa de Res
Breaded and fried steak served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a plate of 6 corn tortillas (optional)$22.00
- Pechuga de Pollo
Breaded and fried chicken breast served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a plate of 6 corn tortillas (optional)$22.00
- Carne Asada
Marinated, grilled steak served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a plate 6 corn tortillas (optional)$23.00
- Camarones Empanizados
Battered fried shrimp served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a fountain drink, with plate of 6 corn tortillas (optional)$25.00
- Pescado Empanizado
Breaded and fried fish served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a fountain drink, with plate of 6 corn tortillas (optional)$25.00
Soups/Caldos
- Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp and vegetables simmered in a tasty and earthy broth prepared with tomatoes, chilies, and spices.$20.00
- Caldo de Res
Beef and nutritious beef/bone broth, with vegetables such as corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes.$20.00
- Menudo
Beef tripe stew, cooked in a red chile broth, topped with onion, cilantro and a lime wedge (on side)$22.00
- Camaron Ranchero
Rich and flavorful combination of cooked shrimp, tomatoes, onions, chile, and spices with soda crackers$18.00
- Coctel de Camaron
Cooked shrimp served in a chilled cocktail sauce with soda crackers$18.00
Appetizers
- Fries Sup (Sm)
Fries topped with barbacoa beef, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$10.00
- Fries Sup VEG (Sm)
Fries topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$9.00
- Fries Sup (Lg)
Fries topped with barbacoa beef, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$14.00
- Fries Sup VEG (Lg)
Fries topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$13.00
- Chips y Salsa (spicy)$3.00
- Nacho Sup (Sm)
Nachos topped with barbacoa beef, melted cheese and beans, with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$10.00
- Nacho Sup VEG (Sm)
Nachos topped with melted cheese and beans, with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$9.00
- Nacho Sup (Lg)
Nachos topped with barbacoa beef, melted cheese and beans, with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$14.00
- Nacho Sup VEG (Lg)
Nachos topped with melted cheese and beans, with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$13.00
- Guacamole (Lg)$16.00
- Pico de gallo$6.00
- Guacamole (Sm)$8.00
Extras
- Porcion arroz (Sm)$6.00
- Porcion arroz (Lg)$9.00
- Porcion frijoles (Sm)$6.00
- Porcion frijoles (Lg)$9.00
- Sour Cream/Crema$1.50
- Cheese/Queso$1.50
- Salsa Verde (Sm)$6.00
- Salsa Verde (Lg)$9.00
- Fries (Sm)$6.00
- Fries (Lg)$9.00
- Salad (VEG)$12.00
- Salad (Pechuga)$18.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our 24 years of Authentic Mexican Food!
52 Erie Street South, LEAMINGTON, CN N8H 3A9