Taco Verde

10611 Research Blvd

Austin, TX 78759

Popular Items

Burrito Supreme
Beef Taco Supreme
Spicy Chicken Taco

MAINS

Bean + Cheese Taco

Bean + Cheese Taco

$2.99

refried pinto beans, queso, roja salsa

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$2.99

ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, roja salsa

Beef Taco Supreme

Beef Taco Supreme

$3.99

ground beef, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, roja salsa

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$4.99

ground beef, refried pinto beans, queso, pico de gallo, rice, lime crema, roja salsa

El Diablo Tostada

El Diablo Tostada

$5.25

Refried beans, ground beef, rainbow slaw, lime crema, creamy habanero. 100% vegan

Spicy Chicken Taco

Spicy Chicken Taco

$4.99

chicken tinga, jalapeno slaw, crema, salsa verde

Extra Salsa

$0.79

SIDES

Loaded Queso

Loaded Queso

$6.99Out of stock

Queso, ground beef, pick de gallo, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños

QUESO + Chips

$4.99Out of stock

SALSA + Chips

$3.99

Beverages

All beverages are in sealed bottles

Agua Fresca

$3.99

House-made agua fresca served in a sealed 16 ounce bottle

Black Tea

$1.99

Fresh brewed tea served in a sealed 16 ounce bottle

Green Tea

$1.99

Fresh brewed tea served in a sealed 16 ounce bottle

Lemonade

$2.49

House-made lemonade served in a sealed 16 ounce bottle

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

House-made strawberry lemonade served in a sealed 16 ounce bottle

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.49
Soda

Soda

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Vegan tex mex

Website

Location

10611 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759

Directions

