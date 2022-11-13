Restaurant header imageView gallery

TacoVision

591 Reviews

$$

244 E 53rd St

New York, NY 10022

Al Pastor Tacos
Mexican Street Corn
Carne Asada Tacos

NOT TACOS

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$12.00

cilantro lime puree, serrano chile, heirloom blue corn chips (contains: garlic, cilantro, chili)

Bag of Chips and Salsa

Bag of Chips and Salsa

$7.00

your choice of 8oz bottle of TacoVision salsa, nixtamalized corn chips (contains: garlic, cilantro, chili)

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.50

chorizo chicken, mixed baby lettuce, kale, baby watercress, watermelon radish, charred corn, beans, tortilla chips, pickled onion, queso fresco, grapefruit chipotle dressing (contains: garlic, onions)

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

fingerling potato, grilled spring onion, jalapeño salsa (contains: dairy, garlic, onion, gluten, sesame)

Crab Tostada (4 pcs)

Crab Tostada (4 pcs)

$16.00

sustainable fresh crab, avocado, thai chili, lime crema

Coctel de Camarones

Coctel de Camarones

$16.00

sustainable shrimp, mexican cocktail sauce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, jalapeno, avocado, tostadas

TACOS (2 Tacos Per Order)

oyster mushrooms, fingerling potato, chipotle salsa, thai chili, crema, onion, cilantro
Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$8.00

duroc pork shoulder, roasted pineapple, chipotle, onion (contains: garlic, onion, cilantro)

Chicken Shawarma Tacos

Chicken Shawarma Tacos

$9.00

chicken thigh, jalapeño tahini, israeli pickles (contains: garlic, sesame, onion)

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$8.00

housemade chicken chorizo, local cage free egg, queso (contains: egg, garlic, onion, cilantro)

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

calabrian chile, shaved garlic, shredded cabbage, aioli

Baja Crispy Cod Tacos

Baja Crispy Cod Tacos

$10.00

crispy alaskan cod, avocado, cabbage, scallion, chipotle crema (contains: white fish, garlic, dairy)

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Tacos

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Tacos

$7.50

poblano pepper, banna pepper, sunflower seed salsa (contains: garlic, onion, cilantro, sunflower seeds)

Maine Lobster Tacos (3pcs)

Maine Lobster Tacos (3pcs)

$26.00

local mexican corn, epazote, roasted chili oil, fresh herbs

Birria Tacos (3pcs)

Birria Tacos (3pcs)

$25.00

braised demkota brisket tacos, beef consomme, onions, cilantro, serrano salsa

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.00

grass fed tri-tip steak, de arbol salsa, avocado salsa, onion, cilantro

Roasted Bass Tacos

Roasted Bass Tacos

$14.00

citrus marinated bass, tzatziki, romaine

Mushroom Tacos

Mushroom Tacos

$9.00

oyster mushroom, fingerling potato, chipotle salsa, crema, thai chili

Rotisserie Chicken Tinga Tacos

Rotisserie Chicken Tinga Tacos

$11.00

black bean puree, shredded lettuce crema queso fresco, sliced avocado

Taco of the Month: Eel Taco

Taco of the Month: Eel Taco

$12.00

japanese eel, avocado, chipotle siracha salsa, onion, cilantro

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$29.00

served with rice, beans, fresh tortillas, Peruvian style green salsa (contains: garlic)

Half Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00

served with rice, beans, fresh tortillas, Peruvian style green salsa (contains: garlic)

SIDES

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.00

queso cotija

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

paprika, ginger, tamari soy

Heirloom Beans

Heirloom Beans

$5.00

smoked onion sofrito

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

aioli, meyer lemon, queso fresco, chipotle morita

Birria Bone Broth

Birria Bone Broth

$12.00

Dip any taco into this delicious bone stock. Eat fresh or freeze for later. 32oz.

Heirloom Blue Corn Tortillas

Heirloom Blue Corn Tortillas

$4.00

6 pieces. Tortillas are made in house using fresh masa from Tortilleria Nixtamal in Queens, NY

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

heirloom tomato, serrano chile

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

ancho chile, hatch green chile salsa, queso fresco

SOFT DRINKS

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$6.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$7.00
Saratoga Still Water

Saratoga Still Water

$6.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.00
Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$7.00

KIDS

Kid's Chicken Taco

Kid's Chicken Taco

$10.00

includes organic juice box and choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips side.

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

includes organic juice box and choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips side.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

includes organic juice box and choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips side.

Kid's Menu & Crayons

Kid's Menu & Crayons

$1.00

Our in house menu for coloring and games. Comes with a pack of 4 crayons

CUTLERY

Add a Set of Cutlery to My Order

$0.25

To minimize our environmental impact, cutlery will only be included by request.

check markIntimate
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Equally inspired by Mexico City street food and NYC spirit, TacoVision channels the transcendent power of tacos and small batch mezcal in the heart of Midtown East. Brought to you by the team behind Crave Fishbar, we invite you to celebrate the good times from our first floor taco counter up through our second floor agave bar and private garden. Offering everything from vegan tacos to all-time classics like al pastor and adobo rubbed rotisserie chicken, we use the best local and ethically-sourced ingredients to fill our home-pressed heirloom blue corn tortillas. From fast-casual lunch to happy hour to late night margaritas, all roads lead to taco.

Website

Location

244 E 53rd St, New York, NY 10022

Directions

