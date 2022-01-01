- Home
Tavacore Portland
10 Reviews
$
3707 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97212
Popular Items
Tacos
CARNE ASADA
Smoked Oregon Grass-Fed Steak with Cilantro, Onion, Arbol Chile Oil & Guacamole
BEAN AND CHEESE
Coconut-Braised PNW Black Beans with Queso Oaxaca, Pickled Red Onions & Cilantro
CARNITAS
Smoked Crispy Pork with Orange, Serrano Chiles, Jicama, Cilantro, Onions & Crema
SMOKED TOFU
Smoked Organic Crispy Tofu, Cashew Crema, Shredded Lettuce & Pickled Red Onions & Carrots
CAULIFLOWER
Roasted Crispy Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onions, Cashew Crema, Cilantro & Cabbage Slaw
CHICKEN
Dry Rubbed Grilled Free Range Chicken Thighs with Cilantro, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions & Carrots, Mixed Greens & Crema
TINGA
Braised Free Range Chicken Thighs in a Smokey Chipotle Sauce with Avocado, Crema & Cilantro
OLD E
Seasoned Oregon Grass-Fed Ground Beef with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Crema & Molcajete Salsa in a Hard Taco Shell
PESCADO 2.0
NEW PESCADO TACO! Blackened Rockfish with Cabbage, onions, cilantro, radish and topped with poblano crema*. Served with a lime wedge. *CONTAINS DAIRY
SHRIMP
Shrimp Sauteed in Chipotle Butter* with Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cabbage & Roasted Poblano Crema* *contains dairy
HERBIVORE SPECIAL
Smoked Crispy Oyster Mushrooms, Collard Greens, Pickled Green Tomato-Corn Pico, Chipotle Cashew Crema. *VEGAN*
SEAFOOD SPECIAL
Gluten Free Beer-battered rockfish, pickled green tomato pico, napa cabbage, poblano crema*, lemon *CONTAINS DAIRY
CARNIVORE SPECIAL
Korean style beef short ribs, with queso oaxaca*, bok choy-kohlrabi slaw, marinated spinach, sesame seeds. *CONTAINS DAIRY
Starters TO GO
CHIPS & SALSA
Fresh housemade corn tortilla chips with our fresh house salsa
CHIPS & GUAC
Fresh housemade corn tortilla chips with our fresh guacamole
CHIPS SALSA & GUAC
Fresh housemade corn tortilla chips with our fresh house salsa and guacamole
SIDE - SALSA
4 oz portion of our house salsa
LG GUAC
4 oz (large) portion of our guacamole
LG CHIPS
Large size of our fresh housemade corn tortilla chips. Please note- these are chips only; no salsa or guacamole is included
QUESO & CHIPS
Made from scratch Queso dip topped with Pickled Jalapenos, fresh Pico de Gallo and served with chips.
Specials
2 Person Taco Kit
Includes enough fixings for 6 tacos (items come packaged separately): Chips/Salsa/Guacamole, 1 choice of protein, 6 tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, 1 Side of Green Rice, 1 Side of Black Beans.
4 Person Taco Kit
Includes enough fixings for 12 tacos (items come packaged separately): Chips/Salsa/Guacamole 2 choices of protein 12 tortillas Pico de Gallo Cotija Cheese Cilantro Pickled Red Onions 2 Sides of Green Rice 2 Sides of Black Beans
CADILLAC MARG
Our Premium Marg. Don Julio tequila with with Patron orange liqueur, served with a float of Gran Marnier. Single serving over ice!
MARGARITA TO GO (SINGLE)
Our House Margarita available to take home with you! Single Margarita served over ice to go.
MARGARITA TO GO (MAKES 2)
Our House Margarita available to take home with you! (16 oz portion in a single jar). Makes 2 Margaritas over ice. *25% of Mezcalita sales donated to Familias en Accion **Includes $1.50 refundable jar deposit
MARGARITA TO GO (MAKES 4)
Our House Margarita available to take home with you! (32 portion in a single jar). Makes 4 Margaritas over ice. *25% of Mezcalita sales are donated to Familias en Accion. **Includes $1.50 refundable jar deposit
SEASONAL SALAD
Local & Seasonal Salad! Mixed greens, Fuji apples, watermelon radish, delicata squash, tossed with a maple-chipotle vinaigrette, topped with pepitas and cotija*. *Contains Dairy!
TOSTADA
Tostada Special Choice of Beef Brisket Barbacoa or Mushroom Chorizo A house made tostada shell topped with refried pinto beans, sugold tomato & corn salsa, Don Froylan Queso Oaxaca*, Guacamole, crema*, served with a side of escabeche (pickled seasonal vegetables). *CONTAINS DAIRY!
SOUP
Beef Chili, topped with cheddar and scallions. Available as a cup or a bowl; $5/8
TAQUITOS
Choice of: Chicken tinga & queso oaxaca served with black beans, rice, lettuce, pico, guacamole & crema Or: Delicata squash & savoy cabbage served with black beans, rice, lettuce, guajillo salsa, guacamole & cashew crema
Smoked Potato Jojo’s
Smoked potato wedges topped with pickled jalapeños, cotija*, and green onions. Served with a side of Avocado Ranch*. *CONTAINS DAIRY
SALADS
TACOVORE SALAD
Mixed Greens, Radish, Carrots, Jicama, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Chip Strips, Black Beans, Cotija Cheese and a Lime Vinaigrette Add Grilled Chicken, Steak or Smoked Tofu $3
CARNE ASADA SALAD
Carmen Ranch Carne Asada, Mixed Lettuces, Snap Peas, Cucumber, Nectarine, Chimichurri Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija* *CONTAINS DAIRY May substitute other protein options, or made vegetarian/vegan
BOWLS
Seasonal Veggie
Green Rice, Local Black Beans, Rotating Seasonal Vegetable (See Ingredient List below for Today's Veggie), Cotija Cheese* & Red Chili Sauce *Contains Dairy
Moderno
Green Rice, Coconut-Braised Black Beans, Cashew Crema, Jicama-Radish Kimchi, Cabbage Slaw & Sesame Seeds Add Grilled Chicken, Steak, Carnitas or Smoked Tofu $3
Ninos
Sides
SIDE Crema
SIDE Cashew Crema
SIDE Black Beans
SIDE Coco Beans
SIDE Refried Pinto Beans
SIDE Green Rice
SIDE Rice & Beans- 1 bowl
SIDE LG Guacamole
SIDE Pickled Red Onion
SIDE Avocado
SIDE SEASONAL VEGGIE
Corn Tortillas (1)
SIDE Cotija
SIDE Cheddar
SIDE Oaxaca
SIDE Carnitas
SIDE Steak
SIDE Chicken
SIDE Ground Beef
SIDE Chicken Tinga*
SIDE Shrimp
SIDE Fish
NEW FISH!! BLACKENED ROCKFISH!
SIDE Smoked Tofu
SIDE Herbivore
SIDE Crispy Cauliflower
SIDE Escabeche
SIDE Kimchi
SIDE Pico
SIDE Salsa
Side Carnivore
Side Seafood
Beverages
AGUA FRESCA
Our Fresh, Homemade Agua Fresca! Rotating Seasonal Flavors. Call Us For Today's Flavor!
LIMEADE
16 oz glass of our fresh, housemade limeade
STRAWBERRY LIMEADE
16 oz glass of our fresh, housemade limeade with fresh strawberry puree
ICED TEA
16 oz glass of Jasmine Pearl Mango Ceylon black iced tea (caffeinated) or Clementine Sunset iced tea (Rooibos, Chamomile & Orange; non-caffeinated)
ARTURO PALMER
Our housemade Limeade mixed with Mango Ceylon black iced tea.
Mocktail Special
Happy Mountain Huckleberry kombucha, simple syrup, lemon juice, orange bitters
COKE
Mexican Coke (made with pure cane sugar, no high fructose corn syrup)
SPRITE
Mexican Sprite (made with pure cane sugar, no high fructose corn syrup)
MINERAGUA
COLDBREW
12 oz bottle of Riff Coldbrew Coffee
Happy mountain Huckleberry Kombucha
Happy Mountain Kombucha - Lavendar White
Caldera Ginger Beer
ADD CBD SHOT (10MG)
East Fork Cultivars water soluble CBD tincture; 1/2 teaspoon or 10mg
VIRGIL'S Sugar Free Root Beer
Topo Chico
12 oz bottle of Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water
HORCHATA
To Go Draft
Pfriem Mexican Lager
Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar
Singlehill Brewing Adams Pilsner
Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar
Coldfire Hop Futures IPA 7.1
Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar
Culmination Hurricane Party Hazy IPA
Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar
Ruse Brain Glow Hazy IPA
Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar
Block 15 Luna Oscura Dark Lager
Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar
Little Beast Hot Break Dry Hopped Sour
Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar
Baumans Clyde's Dry Cider
Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar
Bottles & Cans
Ground Breaker IPA (Gluten Free) 6% Can
16 oz can
Ground Breaker 99Lite (Gluten Free Lager) 3.5%
Xicha Mexican Lager 5.3% Can
16 oz can
Xicha Negra 5.6%
16.9 oz bottle of Xicha Negra (Dark Lager)
Superior 10oz
Symbiosis Hard Kombucha 5%
Swift Hard Seltzer 5%
Breakside Wanderlust IPA
Great Notion Space Paint DIPA
Best Day NA Kolsch
Drink Specials
Wine
Merchandise
Skull Sticker
Tacovore Logo Skull Sticker
T-Shirts
Solidaridad Sticker
Tacovore Solidaridad Sticker (weatherproof)
Solidaridad Prayer Candle
Prayer Candle with Tacovore Solidaridad Sticker. All profits from Solidaridad Prayer Candles go to Virginia Garcia Memorial Center, to support them in providing high-quality, comprehensive, and culturally appropriate primary health care to the communities of Washington and Yamhill counties with a special emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers and others with barriers to receiving health care.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tacos, Margaritas and more with a Pacific Northwest twist.
3707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212