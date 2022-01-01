Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavacore Portland

10 Reviews

$

3707 NE Fremont St

Portland, OR 97212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CARNITAS
OLD E
CARNE ASADA

Tacos

CARNE ASADA

$5.00

Smoked Oregon Grass-Fed Steak with Cilantro, Onion, Arbol Chile Oil & Guacamole

BEAN AND CHEESE

$3.25

Coconut-Braised PNW Black Beans with Queso Oaxaca, Pickled Red Onions & Cilantro

CARNITAS

$4.50

Smoked Crispy Pork with Orange, Serrano Chiles, Jicama, Cilantro, Onions & Crema

SMOKED TOFU

$4.00

Smoked Organic Crispy Tofu, Cashew Crema, Shredded Lettuce & Pickled Red Onions & Carrots

CAULIFLOWER

$4.00

Roasted Crispy Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onions, Cashew Crema, Cilantro & Cabbage Slaw

CHICKEN

$4.50

Dry Rubbed Grilled Free Range Chicken Thighs with Cilantro, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions & Carrots, Mixed Greens & Crema

TINGA

$4.25

Braised Free Range Chicken Thighs in a Smokey Chipotle Sauce with Avocado, Crema & Cilantro

OLD E

$4.50

Seasoned Oregon Grass-Fed Ground Beef with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Crema & Molcajete Salsa in a Hard Taco Shell

PESCADO 2.0

$5.00

NEW PESCADO TACO! Blackened Rockfish with Cabbage, onions, cilantro, radish and topped with poblano crema*. Served with a lime wedge. *CONTAINS DAIRY

SHRIMP

$5.75

Shrimp Sauteed in Chipotle Butter* with Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cabbage & Roasted Poblano Crema* *contains dairy

HERBIVORE SPECIAL

$5.50

Smoked Crispy Oyster Mushrooms, Collard Greens, Pickled Green Tomato-Corn Pico, Chipotle Cashew Crema. *VEGAN*

SEAFOOD SPECIAL

$6.50

Gluten Free Beer-battered rockfish, pickled green tomato pico, napa cabbage, poblano crema*, lemon *CONTAINS DAIRY

CARNIVORE SPECIAL

$6.50

Korean style beef short ribs, with queso oaxaca*, bok choy-kohlrabi slaw, marinated spinach, sesame seeds. *CONTAINS DAIRY

Please use this button if you need us to separate tacos by person or box

Starters TO GO

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

Fresh housemade corn tortilla chips with our fresh house salsa

CHIPS & GUAC

$7.00

Fresh housemade corn tortilla chips with our fresh guacamole

CHIPS SALSA & GUAC

$8.50

Fresh housemade corn tortilla chips with our fresh house salsa and guacamole

SIDE - SALSA

$2.50

4 oz portion of our house salsa

LG GUAC

$5.00

4 oz (large) portion of our guacamole

LG CHIPS

$2.50

Large size of our fresh housemade corn tortilla chips. Please note- these are chips only; no salsa or guacamole is included

QUESO & CHIPS

$9.00

Made from scratch Queso dip topped with Pickled Jalapenos, fresh Pico de Gallo and served with chips.

Specials

2 Person Taco Kit

$30.00

Includes enough fixings for 6 tacos (items come packaged separately): Chips/Salsa/Guacamole, 1 choice of protein, 6 tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, 1 Side of Green Rice, 1 Side of Black Beans.

4 Person Taco Kit

$60.00

Includes enough fixings for 12 tacos (items come packaged separately): Chips/Salsa/Guacamole 2 choices of protein 12 tortillas Pico de Gallo Cotija Cheese Cilantro Pickled Red Onions 2 Sides of Green Rice 2 Sides of Black Beans

CARNIVORE SPECIAL

$6.50

Korean style beef short ribs, with queso oaxaca*, bok choy-kohlrabi slaw, marinated spinach, sesame seeds. *CONTAINS DAIRY

HERBIVORE SPECIAL

$5.50

Smoked Crispy Oyster Mushrooms, Collard Greens, Pickled Green Tomato-Corn Pico, Chipotle Cashew Crema. *VEGAN*

SEAFOOD SPECIAL

$6.50

Gluten Free Beer-battered rockfish, pickled green tomato pico, napa cabbage, poblano crema*, lemon *CONTAINS DAIRY

CADILLAC MARG

$18.00

Our Premium Marg. Don Julio tequila with with Patron orange liqueur, served with a float of Gran Marnier. Single serving over ice!

MARGARITA TO GO (SINGLE)

$12.00

Our House Margarita available to take home with you! Single Margarita served over ice to go.

MARGARITA TO GO (MAKES 2)

$23.50

Our House Margarita available to take home with you! (16 oz portion in a single jar). Makes 2 Margaritas over ice. *25% of Mezcalita sales donated to Familias en Accion **Includes $1.50 refundable jar deposit

MARGARITA TO GO (MAKES 4)

$45.50

Our House Margarita available to take home with you! (32 portion in a single jar). Makes 4 Margaritas over ice. *25% of Mezcalita sales are donated to Familias en Accion. **Includes $1.50 refundable jar deposit

QUESO & CHIPS

$9.00

Made from scratch Queso dip topped with Pickled Jalapenos, fresh Pico de Gallo and served with chips.

SEASONAL SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

Local & Seasonal Salad! Mixed greens, Fuji apples, watermelon radish, delicata squash, tossed with a maple-chipotle vinaigrette, topped with pepitas and cotija*. *Contains Dairy!

TOSTADA

$11.00Out of stock

Tostada Special Choice of Beef Brisket Barbacoa or Mushroom Chorizo A house made tostada shell topped with refried pinto beans, sugold tomato & corn salsa, Don Froylan Queso Oaxaca*, Guacamole, crema*, served with a side of escabeche (pickled seasonal vegetables). *CONTAINS DAIRY!

SOUP

$8.00+

Beef Chili, topped with cheddar and scallions. Available as a cup or a bowl; $5/8

TAQUITOS

$13.00

Choice of: Chicken tinga & queso oaxaca served with black beans, rice, lettuce, pico, guacamole & crema Or: Delicata squash & savoy cabbage served with black beans, rice, lettuce, guajillo salsa, guacamole & cashew crema

Smoked Potato Jojo’s

$8.00

Smoked potato wedges topped with pickled jalapeños, cotija*, and green onions. Served with a side of Avocado Ranch*. *CONTAINS DAIRY

SALADS

TACOVORE SALAD

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Radish, Carrots, Jicama, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Chip Strips, Black Beans, Cotija Cheese and a Lime Vinaigrette Add Grilled Chicken, Steak or Smoked Tofu $3

SEASONAL SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

Local & Seasonal Salad! Mixed greens, Fuji apples, watermelon radish, delicata squash, tossed with a maple-chipotle vinaigrette, topped with pepitas and cotija*. *Contains Dairy!

CARNE ASADA SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

Carmen Ranch Carne Asada, Mixed Lettuces, Snap Peas, Cucumber, Nectarine, Chimichurri Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija* *CONTAINS DAIRY May substitute other protein options, or made vegetarian/vegan

BOWLS

Seasonal Veggie

$10.00

Green Rice, Local Black Beans, Rotating Seasonal Vegetable (See Ingredient List below for Today's Veggie), Cotija Cheese* & Red Chili Sauce *Contains Dairy

Moderno

$10.00

Green Rice, Coconut-Braised Black Beans, Cashew Crema, Jicama-Radish Kimchi, Cabbage Slaw & Sesame Seeds Add Grilled Chicken, Steak, Carnitas or Smoked Tofu $3

Ninos

Grilled Cheese Taco

$2.00

Organic masa (corn) tortilla and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese

Kids Bowl

$4.00

Green Rice, Black Beans with Lettuce & Avocado on the side.

Sides

SIDE Crema

$0.50

SIDE Cashew Crema

$0.50

SIDE Black Beans

$2.00

SIDE Coco Beans

$2.00

SIDE Refried Pinto Beans

$2.00Out of stock

SIDE Green Rice

$2.00

SIDE Rice & Beans- 1 bowl

$4.00

SIDE LG Guacamole

$5.00

SIDE Pickled Red Onion

$0.50

SIDE Avocado

$3.00

SIDE SEASONAL VEGGIE

$3.50

Corn Tortillas (1)

$0.50

SIDE Cotija

$1.00

SIDE Cheddar

$1.00

SIDE Oaxaca

$1.00

SIDE Carnitas

$4.00

SIDE Steak

$5.00

SIDE Chicken

$4.00

SIDE Ground Beef

$4.00

SIDE Chicken Tinga*

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE Shrimp

$5.00

SIDE Fish

$4.00

NEW FISH!! BLACKENED ROCKFISH!

SIDE Smoked Tofu

$4.00

SIDE Herbivore

$4.00

SIDE Crispy Cauliflower

$3.00

SIDE Escabeche

$3.50

SIDE Kimchi

$3.00

SIDE Pico

$0.75

SIDE Salsa

$2.50

Side Carnivore

$5.00

Side Seafood

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

AGUA FRESCA

$3.50

Our Fresh, Homemade Agua Fresca! Rotating Seasonal Flavors. Call Us For Today's Flavor!

LIMEADE

$3.00

16 oz glass of our fresh, housemade limeade

STRAWBERRY LIMEADE

$3.50

16 oz glass of our fresh, housemade limeade with fresh strawberry puree

ICED TEA

$3.00

16 oz glass of Jasmine Pearl Mango Ceylon black iced tea (caffeinated) or Clementine Sunset iced tea (Rooibos, Chamomile & Orange; non-caffeinated)

ARTURO PALMER

$3.00

Our housemade Limeade mixed with Mango Ceylon black iced tea.

Mocktail Special

$6.00

Happy Mountain Huckleberry kombucha, simple syrup, lemon juice, orange bitters

COKE

$3.50

Mexican Coke (made with pure cane sugar, no high fructose corn syrup)

SPRITE

$3.50

Mexican Sprite (made with pure cane sugar, no high fructose corn syrup)

MINERAGUA

$3.00

COLDBREW

$4.00

12 oz bottle of Riff Coldbrew Coffee

Happy mountain Huckleberry Kombucha

$6.00

Happy Mountain Kombucha - Lavendar White

$6.00

Caldera Ginger Beer

$3.00

ADD CBD SHOT (10MG)

$2.00

East Fork Cultivars water soluble CBD tincture; 1/2 teaspoon or 10mg

VIRGIL'S Sugar Free Root Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

12 oz bottle of Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

HORCHATA

$4.00+Out of stock

To Go Draft

Pfriem Mexican Lager

$7.50+

Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar

Singlehill Brewing Adams Pilsner

$8.50+

Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar

Coldfire Hop Futures IPA 7.1

$8.50+

Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar

Culmination Hurricane Party Hazy IPA

$8.50+

Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar

Ruse Brain Glow Hazy IPA

$8.50+

Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar

Block 15 Luna Oscura Dark Lager

$8.50+

Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar

Little Beast Hot Break Dry Hopped Sour

$8.50+

Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar

Baumans Clyde's Dry Cider

$8.50+

Includes $1.50 deposit for mason jar

Bottles & Cans

Ground Breaker IPA (Gluten Free) 6% Can

$5.50

16 oz can

Ground Breaker 99Lite (Gluten Free Lager) 3.5%

$4.50Out of stock

Xicha Mexican Lager 5.3% Can

$5.00

16 oz can

Xicha Negra 5.6%

$6.00

16.9 oz bottle of Xicha Negra (Dark Lager)

Superior 10oz

$3.50Out of stock

Symbiosis Hard Kombucha 5%

$6.00

Swift Hard Seltzer 5%

$6.00Out of stock

Breakside Wanderlust IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Great Notion Space Paint DIPA

$8.00Out of stock

Best Day NA Kolsch

$4.00

Drink Specials

MARGARITA TO GO (MAKES 4)

$45.50

Our House Margarita available to take home with you! (32 portion in a single jar). Makes 4 Margaritas over ice. *25% of Mezcalita sales are donated to Familias en Accion. **Includes $1.50 refundable jar deposit

MARGARITA TO GO (SINGLE)

$12.00

Our House Margarita available to take home with you! Single Margarita served over ice to go.

MARGARITA TO GO (MAKES 2)

$23.50

Our House Margarita available to take home with you! (16 oz portion in a single jar). Makes 2 Margaritas over ice. *25% of Mezcalita sales donated to Familias en Accion **Includes $1.50 refundable jar deposit

CADILLAC MARG

$18.00

Our Premium Marg. Don Julio tequila with with Patron orange liqueur, served with a float of Gran Marnier. Single serving over ice!

Wine

Underwood Pinot Noir 8oz

$7.00

Underwood Rose 8oz

$7.00

Underwood Pinot Gris 8oz

$7.00

Dear Mom Rose

$6.00Out of stock

Dear Mom Oregon White Wine 6oz

$6.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Skull Sticker

Skull Sticker

$2.00

Tacovore Logo Skull Sticker

T-Shirts

$22.00
Solidaridad Sticker

Solidaridad Sticker

$3.00

Tacovore Solidaridad Sticker (weatherproof)

Solidaridad Prayer Candle

$10.00

Prayer Candle with Tacovore Solidaridad Sticker. All profits from Solidaridad Prayer Candles go to Virginia Garcia Memorial Center, to support them in providing high-quality, comprehensive, and culturally appropriate primary health care to the communities of Washington and Yamhill counties with a special emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers and others with barriers to receiving health care.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos, Margaritas and more with a Pacific Northwest twist.

Website

Location

3707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212

Directions

Gallery
Tacovore image
Tacovore image
Tacovore image

