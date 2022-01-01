Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Way

62 Reviews

$$

3145 Commodore Plaza

Miami, FL 33133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco
Carne Taco
Quesadilla de Steak

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Homemade Horchata

Homemade Horchata

$6.00

Served with paleta de horchata

Homemade Tamarindo Juice

Homemade Tamarindo Juice

$6.00

Served with paleta de tamarindo

Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

$6.00

Served with paleta de limón

Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

$3.50
Limon Jarrito (Lime)

Limon Jarrito (Lime)

$3.50
Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)

Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)

$3.50
Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)

Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)

$3.50
Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)

Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)

$3.50
Mango Jarrito

Mango Jarrito

$3.50
Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)

Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)

$3.50
Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruit Punch)

Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruit Punch)

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Sunkist

Sunkist

$3.00
Milca

Milca

$3.00
Sangria Señorial

Sangria Señorial

$3.50
Sidral Mundet

Sidral Mundet

$3.50
S.Pellegrino Sparking 1L

S.Pellegrino Sparking 1L

$6.00
Perrier

Perrier

$3.00
Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Lipton Mango Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Lipton Peach Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Lunch Specials

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with birria topped with onions and cilantro. Comes with consome to dip tacos.

Birria Quesopizza

$20.00

12" flour tortilla stuffed with birria and cheese. topped with onions and cilatro. Served with consome to dip slices.

Starters, Soup & Salad

Guacamole y Mariquitas

$13.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips, and mariquitas, served with guacamole.

Chicharrones y Guacamole

$14.00

Homemade fried pork rinds served with guacamole.

Chorizo Queso Fundido

$13.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips served with chorizo and queso blanco dip.

Tamales

$6.00

Ground corn dough wrapped and steamed in banana leaf topped with homemade salsa verde and pickled onions. Choice of cheese tamale or pulled pork tamale. Two per order.

Elotes

$6.00

Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chile de arbol.

Esquites

$7.00

Corn kernels mixed with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chile de arbol.

Mexican Wings

$7.00+

Chicken wings bathed in homemade chipotle sauce, served with blue cheese dipping sauce and fried tortilla chips.

Nachos Supreme

$16.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Add chicken or steak

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, cheese, queso cotija and chile de arbol

Taco Salad

$8.00

Fried flour tortilla basket with spring mix, avocado, pico de Gallo, homemade cilantro dressing and choice of protein.

Entrees

Pollo Al Tomatillo

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce. Served with Cilantro rice and Salad

El Pollo Malcriado

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped , served with Cilantro rice and salad.

Arrachera (Churrsco)

$25.00

12oz grilles skirt steak marinated in spicy jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Camarones Al Chipotle

$27.00

Grilled shrimp bathed in homemade chipotle cream sauce. served with Cilantro rice and salad.

Camarones Al Ajillo

$19.00

Grilled shrimp with a hint of lime. served with Cilantro rice and salad.

Snapper A La Diabla

$25.00

Grilled grouper fillet in homemade salsa diabla. served with Cilantro rice and salad.

Snapper Blackened

$19.00

Grilled blackened snapper fillet Served with Cilantro rice and salad

Tacos

Pollo Taco

$3.50+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Carne Taco

$3.50+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Carnitas Taco

$4.00+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with roasted and grilled pulled pork topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada topped with pineapple, onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Chorizo Taco

$4.00+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled homemade chorizo topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.50+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with slow roasted pork marinated in traditional Yucatan sauce topped with pickled onions. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Churrasco Tacos

$14.00+

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans

Camarón Tacos

$15.00+

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.00+

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled Mahi Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans

Cecina Roja

$14.00+Out of stock

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with birria topped with onions and cilantro. Comes with consome to dip tacos.

Burritos

Burrito Empapado

$7.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro and choice of homemade Mexican salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with salad.

Burrito Repleto

$8.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream and cilantro. Served with salad.

Burrito California

$8.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, french fries, cheese, guacamole and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream and cilantro. Served with salad.

Chimichanga

$9.00

12" wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Queso

$10.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla de Chicken

$13.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with grilled chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla de Steak

$13.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with grilled steak and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$14.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada, pineapple and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Served with rice and beans. Choice of Mexican or Tex-Mex style --- Mexican: 3 corn tortillas. Served with pico de Gallo --- Tex Mex: 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Served with rice and beans. Choice of Mexican or Tex-Mex style --- Mexican: 3 corn tortillas. Served with pico de Gallo --- Tex Mex: 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Churrasco Quesadilla

$17.00

Served with rice and beans. Choice of Mexican or Tex-Mex style --- Mexican: 3 corn tortillas. Served with pico de Gallo --- Tex Mex: 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Birria Quesopizza

$20.00

12" flour tortilla stuffed with birria and cheese. topped with onions and cilatro. Served with consome to dip slices.

Classics

Flautas

$12.00

4 rolled and deep fried corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and queso cotija. Served with Cilantro Rice and beans.

Classic Fajitas

$13.00

Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro rice and beans. --- Make it SUPREME (+cheese, bacon and mushrooms) +$4

Surf & Turf Fajitas

$25.00

Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers, skirt steak and shrimp. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with cilantro rice and beans. --- Make it SUPREME (+cheese, bacon and mushrooms) +$4

Enchiladas de Carnitas

$14.00

Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro and homemade traditional Mexican salsa verde. Served with Cilantro rice & beans.

Mexican Sandwich (Torta)

$14.00+

Telera Mexican bread, rotisserie pork beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise. Served with French fries. Choice of protein Steak, Chicken, or Al Pastor

Steak Sope

$14.00

3 corn sopes, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso cotija, avocado and steak.

Chicken Tostada

$14.00

2 corn tortillas, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, avocado, cheese and chicken. Served with salad.

Bowls

Cilantro Rice Bowl

$10.00

Spring Mix Bowl

$10.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Tacos

$11.00+

Three tacos with onions, peppers, mushroom and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Add Platter: side of Mexican rice and beans +$2

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Folded tortilla with cheese, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

12” wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream & cilantro. Served with house salad.

Veggie Fajitas

$12.00+

Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Add cheese +$2.

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.00

Three enchiladas with onions, peppers, mushrooms topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and choice of homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Postres (Desserts)

Churros

$8.00

Churro Sandwich

$8.00

Choco Flan

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Paleta Tamarindo

$3.00

Paleta Horchata

$3.00

Paleta Limon

$3.00

Acompañamientos (Sides)

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side CIlantro Rice

$2.50

Side Beans

$2.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Guacamole (6oz)

$10.00

Side Pico de Gallo (6oz)

$5.00

Side Homemade Fried Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Extras, Sauces & Co.

Extras

Sauces

Beer

Corona

Corona

$5.00
Corona Light

Corona Light

$5.00
Corona Premier

Corona Premier

$5.00
Dos Equis Lager

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00
Dos Equis Amber

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00
Victoria

Victoria

$5.00
Tecate

Tecate

$5.00
Modelo

Modelo

$5.00
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$5.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$5.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

La Rubia

$7.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00
Heineken

Heineken

$5.00
Heineken 0.0 (Non Alcoholic)

Heineken 0.0 (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$18.00

Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Merlot

$18.00

Rose

$18.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Chardonnay

$18.00

Corona Seltzer

Cherry Seltzer

Cherry Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock
Tropical Lime Seltzer

Tropical Lime Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock
Mango Seltzer

Mango Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock
Blackberry Lime Seltzer

Blackberry Lime Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock
Seltzer Surtido x5

Seltzer Surtido x5

$15.00Out of stock

One of each flavor. Choose the 5th flavor.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Homemade Horchata

Homemade Horchata

$6.00

Served with paleta de horchata

Homemade Tamarindo Juice

Homemade Tamarindo Juice

$6.00

Served with paleta de tamarindo

Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

$6.00

Served with paleta de limón

Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

$3.50
Limon Jarrito (Lime)

Limon Jarrito (Lime)

$3.50
Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)

Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)

$3.50
Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)

Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)

$3.50
Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)

Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)

$3.50
Mango Jarrito

Mango Jarrito

$3.50
Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)

Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)

$3.50
Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruit Punch)

Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruit Punch)

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Sunkist

Sunkist

$3.00
Milca

Milca

$3.00
Sangria Señorial

Sangria Señorial

$3.50
Sidral Mundet

Sidral Mundet

$3.50
S.Pellegrino Sparking 1L

S.Pellegrino Sparking 1L

$6.00
Perrier

Perrier

$3.00
Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Lipton Mango Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Lipton Peach Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Tacos & More!

Website

Location

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133

Directions

Gallery
Taco Way image
Taco Way image
Taco Way image
Taco Way image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jaguar Restaurant - Coconut Grove
orange starNo Reviews
3067 Grand Avenue Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Los Felix Miami
orange starNo Reviews
3413 Main Highway Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
JAGUAR
orange starNo Reviews
3067 Grand Ave Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Coyo Taco - Coral Gables - 126 Giralda Ave
orange starNo Reviews
126 Giralda Ave Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Caja Caliente - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 627
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Ojo de Agua - Miami
orange starNo Reviews
803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Glass & Vine
orange star4.2 • 3,330
2820 McFarlane Road Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Strada in the Grove
orange star4.4 • 1,182
3176 Commodore Plaza Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Taphouse & Grill
orange star4.3 • 921
3035 Fuller Street Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wynwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Brickell
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Buena Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Little Havana
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Omni
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Shenandoah
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston