Taco Way
62 Reviews
$$
3145 Commodore Plaza
Miami, FL 33133
Order Again
Popular Items
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Homemade Horchata
Served with paleta de horchata
Homemade Tamarindo Juice
Served with paleta de tamarindo
Homemade Lemonade
Served with paleta de limón
Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)
Limon Jarrito (Lime)
Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)
Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)
Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)
Mango Jarrito
Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)
Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruit Punch)
Mexican Coke
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sunkist
Milca
Sangria Señorial
Sidral Mundet
S.Pellegrino Sparking 1L
Perrier
Brisk Lemon Iced Tea
Lipton Mango Iced Tea
Lipton Peach Iced Tea
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Fountain Drink
Lunch Specials
Starters, Soup & Salad
Guacamole y Mariquitas
Homemade fried tortilla chips, and mariquitas, served with guacamole.
Chicharrones y Guacamole
Homemade fried pork rinds served with guacamole.
Chorizo Queso Fundido
Homemade fried tortilla chips served with chorizo and queso blanco dip.
Tamales
Ground corn dough wrapped and steamed in banana leaf topped with homemade salsa verde and pickled onions. Choice of cheese tamale or pulled pork tamale. Two per order.
Elotes
Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chile de arbol.
Esquites
Corn kernels mixed with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chile de arbol.
Mexican Wings
Chicken wings bathed in homemade chipotle sauce, served with blue cheese dipping sauce and fried tortilla chips.
Nachos Supreme
Homemade fried tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Add chicken or steak
Tortilla Soup
Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, cheese, queso cotija and chile de arbol
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla basket with spring mix, avocado, pico de Gallo, homemade cilantro dressing and choice of protein.
Entrees
Pollo Al Tomatillo
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce. Served with Cilantro rice and Salad
El Pollo Malcriado
Grilled chicken breast topped , served with Cilantro rice and salad.
Arrachera (Churrsco)
12oz grilles skirt steak marinated in spicy jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Camarones Al Chipotle
Grilled shrimp bathed in homemade chipotle cream sauce. served with Cilantro rice and salad.
Camarones Al Ajillo
Grilled shrimp with a hint of lime. served with Cilantro rice and salad.
Snapper A La Diabla
Grilled grouper fillet in homemade salsa diabla. served with Cilantro rice and salad.
Snapper Blackened
Grilled blackened snapper fillet Served with Cilantro rice and salad
Tacos
Pollo Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Carne Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Carnitas Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with roasted and grilled pulled pork topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Al Pastor Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada topped with pineapple, onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Chorizo Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled homemade chorizo topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Cochinita Pibil Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with slow roasted pork marinated in traditional Yucatan sauce topped with pickled onions. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Churrasco Tacos
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans
Camarón Tacos
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled Mahi Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans
Cecina Roja
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans
Birria Tacos
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with birria topped with onions and cilantro. Comes with consome to dip tacos.
Burritos
Burrito Empapado
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro and choice of homemade Mexican salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with salad.
Burrito Repleto
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream and cilantro. Served with salad.
Burrito California
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, french fries, cheese, guacamole and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream and cilantro. Served with salad.
Chimichanga
12" wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla de Queso
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla de Chicken
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with grilled chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla de Steak
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with grilled steak and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada, pineapple and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans. Choice of Mexican or Tex-Mex style --- Mexican: 3 corn tortillas. Served with pico de Gallo --- Tex Mex: 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans. Choice of Mexican or Tex-Mex style --- Mexican: 3 corn tortillas. Served with pico de Gallo --- Tex Mex: 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Churrasco Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans. Choice of Mexican or Tex-Mex style --- Mexican: 3 corn tortillas. Served with pico de Gallo --- Tex Mex: 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Birria Quesopizza
12" flour tortilla stuffed with birria and cheese. topped with onions and cilatro. Served with consome to dip slices.
Classics
Flautas
4 rolled and deep fried corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and queso cotija. Served with Cilantro Rice and beans.
Classic Fajitas
Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro rice and beans. --- Make it SUPREME (+cheese, bacon and mushrooms) +$4
Surf & Turf Fajitas
Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers, skirt steak and shrimp. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with cilantro rice and beans. --- Make it SUPREME (+cheese, bacon and mushrooms) +$4
Enchiladas de Carnitas
Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro and homemade traditional Mexican salsa verde. Served with Cilantro rice & beans.
Mexican Sandwich (Torta)
Telera Mexican bread, rotisserie pork beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise. Served with French fries. Choice of protein Steak, Chicken, or Al Pastor
Steak Sope
3 corn sopes, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso cotija, avocado and steak.
Chicken Tostada
2 corn tortillas, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, avocado, cheese and chicken. Served with salad.
Vegetarian
Veggie Tacos
Three tacos with onions, peppers, mushroom and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Add Platter: side of Mexican rice and beans +$2
Veggie Quesadilla
Folded tortilla with cheese, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Veggie Burrito
12” wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream & cilantro. Served with house salad.
Veggie Fajitas
Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Add cheese +$2.
Veggie Enchiladas
Three enchiladas with onions, peppers, mushrooms topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and choice of homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Postres (Desserts)
Acompañamientos (Sides)
Beer
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dos Equis Lager
Dos Equis Amber
Victoria
Tecate
Modelo
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Budweiser
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Lagunitas IPA
La Rubia
Stella Artois
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 (Non Alcoholic)
Wine
Corona Seltzer
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Tacos & More!
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133