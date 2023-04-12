Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacuba Astoria

review star

No reviews yet

35 01 36th street

Astoria, NY 11106

Popular Items

Tacos de carnitas
Guacamole
Rice & Beans

Lunch & Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Guacamole

Guacamole

$14.00+
Baked Quahogs Clams

Baked Quahogs Clams

$18.00

Jalea

$22.00
Nachos Tacuba

Nachos Tacuba

$12.00
Nachos Chorizo

Nachos Chorizo

$15.00
Nachos pollo

Nachos pollo

$15.00
Nachos carne

Nachos carne

$15.00
Dos empanadas

Dos empanadas

$9.00
Elote

Elote

$6.00

Quesadilla plain

$11.00
Quesadilla pollo

Quesadilla pollo

$12.00
Quesadilla carne

Quesadilla carne

$15.00
Quesadilla Piña and Camaron

Quesadilla Piña and Camaron

$15.00

Quesadilla Huitlacoche

$13.00
Ensalada Caesar

Ensalada Caesar

$12.00
Aguachile

Aguachile

$20.00
Queso Fundido Plain

Queso Fundido Plain

$12.00
Queso Fundido Chorizo

Queso Fundido Chorizo

$13.00
Queso Fundido Carne Asada

Queso Fundido Carne Asada

$15.00

Queso Fundido Huitlacoche

$15.00

Sopa De Tortilla

$12.00
Mejillones

Mejillones

$18.00

Tacos & Platos fuertes

Tacos de pollo

Tacos de pollo

$12.00
Tacos carne asada

Tacos carne asada

$15.00
Tacos de pescado

Tacos de pescado

$14.00
Tacos pulpo y chorizo

Tacos pulpo y chorizo

$15.00
Tacos de carnitas

Tacos de carnitas

$13.00
Tacos de camaron

Tacos de camaron

$15.00
Taco Birria

Taco Birria

$16.00

Lobster Taco

$27.00
Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Pollo con mole

$22.00
Salmon a la talla

Salmon a la talla

$25.00
Carne asada

Carne asada

$30.00
Prime NY Strip

Prime NY Strip

$42.00
Carnitas

Carnitas

$25.00
Fajitas vegetales

Fajitas vegetales

$20.00
Fajitas de pollo

Fajitas de pollo

$22.00
Fajitas de carne

Fajitas de carne

$25.00

Fajitas de camaron

$25.00

Fajitas Mixtas

$32.00

Fajitas Mixtas Pollo Steak Shrimp

$39.00
Chile Relleno Quinoa

Chile Relleno Quinoa

$21.00
Branzino Sarandeado

Branzino Sarandeado

$35.00
Pulpo A La Parrilla

Pulpo A La Parrilla

$30.00

Chicken Platter

$20.00

Side Dishes

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Esquite

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Cilantro Rice

$6.00

Side Crema

$1.50

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Pickle Jalapeños

$1.50

Side Jalapeños Frescos

$1.50

Side Tomatillo & Chipotle Salsa

$1.50

Side Tomatillo Salsa

$1.50

Side Habanero

$1.50

Side Garlic Bread

$3.50

Tortillas Side

$2.50+

Yuca Frita

$6.00

Rompe Colchones

1/2 dz West Coast Oy

1/2 dz West Coast Oy

$21.00
1/2 dz East Coast Oy

1/2 dz East Coast Oy

$18.00

1/2 Dozen Little Neck Clams

$16.00Out of stock
Aguachile en Molcajete

Aguachile en Molcajete

$20.00
Ceviche Peruano

Ceviche Peruano

$20.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$7.00+

lemonade

$5.00

mexican coca cola

$4.00

jarrito tamarindo

$4.00

Jarrito Toronja

$4.00

jarrito mandarina

$4.00

can coke

$2.50

can diet coke

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

can sprite

$2.50

can ginger

$2.50

poland spring water

$1.50

virgin mojito

$10.00

virgin margarita

$8.00

Venenosa Virgen

$10.00

Virgen Piña Colada

$10.00

Agua fresca

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Shirley temple

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Alrnor Palmer

$7.00

Glass Milk

$3.00

Poland Spring

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

35 01 36th street, Astoria, NY 11106

Directions

Gallery
Tacuba - Astoria image
Tacuba - Astoria image

