Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tadaima

46 Reviews

$$

615 N Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Frankenstein's Monster Roll
Lety B Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

Starters

If everyone eats it, you won't have to worry about garlic breath!

Edamame

$7.00

Warm edamame lightly tossed with sea salt.

Sweet Chili Garlic Edamame

Sweet Chili Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Why settle for the regular stuff when you can add garlic, chili, and sweetness into the mix?

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Flash-fried shishito peppers tossed in nikiri soy and finished with bonito fish flakes.

Sunomono

Sunomono

$7.00

Cucumber and seaweed salad lightly dressed in a sweet vinegar amasu.

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$16.00

Crispy rice with spicy tuna and jalapeno. 4 pcs

Avocado Crispy Rice

Avocado Crispy Rice

$16.00

Crispy rice with avocado, cilantro, lime, and white truffle oil. 4 pcs.

Mushroom Crispy Rice

Mushroom Crispy Rice

$16.00

Crispy rice with an assortment of Japanese mushrooms, white truffle oil, and fried beets. 4 pcs.

Crispy Rice Sampler

Crispy Rice Sampler

$24.00

2 pcs each of our Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, Avocado Crispy Rice, and Mushroom Crispy Rice.

Signature Rolls

Frankenstein's Monster Roll

Frankenstein's Monster Roll

$24.00

This is scary good. Panko shrimp tempura, eel, kanikama, spicy tuna, and cucumber inside then topped with avocado, masago, serrano, and tempura flakes. 10 pcs served in soy paper.

Zuke Salmon Roll

Zuke Salmon Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Crispy panko-breaded shrimp inside, topped with soy-marinated seared salmon sashimi. Finished with a wasabi cream sauce for a little kick. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.

Lety B Roll

Lety B Roll

$19.00

Our company favorite: delicate yellowtail and avocado sashimi over a mildly spicy yellowtail roll. Topped with panko tempura flakes and a hint of white truffle hot sauce to blow your mind. 8 pcs served in soy paper.

Rainbow Toro Roll

Rainbow Toro Roll

$20.00Out of stock

The most decadent way to enjoy a rainbow roll: divine slices of chutoro sashimi, yellowtail toro, salmon toro, and kanikama. Finished with cucumber, avocado, and crispy fried beets. 8 pcs served in seaweed.

Poppin' Cauli Roll

Poppin' Cauli Roll

$18.00Out of stock

You'll never regret ordering a vegan roll when you try this: a spicy tofu roll topped with perfectly crispy breaded cauliflower that's been tossed with a vegan spicy aioli. 8 pcs served in seaweed.

Tuna Kani Roll

Tuna Kani Roll

$19.50

A crunchy cucumber and avocado roll topped with tuna sashimi, followed by creamy garlic baked crab. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.

Baked Crab Roll

Baked Crab Roll

$20.00

Pulled snow crab and kanikama mixed with a savory cream cheese mayo and baked until golden. Our idea of comfort food. 8pcs served with Korean seaweed.

Revelation Roll

Revelation Roll

$19.50Out of stock

Baked scallops smothered in garlic aioli served atop seared salmon on a mildly spicy California roll. 8 pcs served in soy paper.

Greenlight Roll

Greenlight Roll

$16.00

A bright, fresh roll filled with crunchy cucumber and romaine as well as creamy avocado; topped with a zesty almond pesto. 8 pcs served in soy paper.

Fish and The FunGuy Roll

Fish and The FunGuy Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Seared salmon over a baked Japanese mushroom roll with serranos and sliced onions. Finished in a nikiri aioli dressing. 8 pcs served in soy paper.

Ta-Die-For Roll

Ta-Die-For Roll

$19.00

Tuna sashimi topped with an onion, tomato, and cilantro salsa. Served atop a spicy tuna roll and finished with avocado mousse and a sprinkle of bubu arare, which are adorable little rice crackers for crunch. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.

Salmon Caviar Roll

Salmon Caviar Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Salmon sashimi wrapped around rice with an onion chutney; topped with salmon caviar and finished with a shiso ohba chimichurri. 8pcs without a traditional wrap.

Tango Roll

Tango Roll

$19.50Out of stock

Break out of your rut and try something a little different: a spicy octopus roll topped with spicy tuna sashimi and balanced with a sweet eel sauce. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.

Almost Famous Roll

Almost Famous Roll

$19.00

A baked salmon roll topped with marinated tuna sashimi and shiso ohba leaves. Zhushed up with a wasabi cream sauce, tempura flakes, and crispy potato strings. Yes, that is how to spell "zhush." 8 pcs served in soy paper.

Sashimi Roll

Sashimi Roll

$20.00Out of stock

They say no one eats carbs in LA so we made a roll filled with your favorite sashimi (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, ebi, snow crab) and topped it with avocado and caviar pearls. 6 pcs wrapped in soy paper and without rice, of course.

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$18.00Out of stock

A meta-level twist on the traditional salmon skin roll with the addition of salmon sashimi and an ikura salad. 8 pcs served in seaweed.

Mushushi Roll

Mushushi Roll

$16.00

France meets Japan with a succulent medley of mushrooms grilled in a duxelle sauce and drizzled with a hint of white truffle oil. 6 pcs served in soy paper.

Pinoy Ako Roll

Pinoy Ako Roll

$19.50

A tuna roll brightened up with shiso and cucumber inside, and topped with yellowtail sashimi and heirloom tomato salad. 8 pcs served in seaweed.

Chirashi

Chirashi

$18.00

Classics never fail: fresh sashimi over a bed of perfect sushi rice (tuna, salmon, ikura, tamago, octopus).

Traditional Rolls

Negi Toro Roll

Negi Toro Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Chutoro with green onions. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.

Negi Hama Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail with green onions. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Salmon sashimi with sushi rice. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna sashimi with sushi rice. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna with cucumber and sushi rice. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spicy yellowtail with cucumber and sushi rice. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Cucumber and sushi rice. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Avocado and sushi rice. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

You know it, you love it. Kanikama with cucumber and avocado. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Panko breaded shrimp tempura with cucumber and avocado. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.

Combination Boxes

Vondy

$60.00

Rainbow, Tango, and Lety B Roll. Served with a cucumber sunomono and edamame.

Brace Yo'Self

$80.00

Lety B, Rainbow, Revelation, and Ta-Die-For Roll. Served with a cucumber sunomono and edamame.

Kitty Musk

$150.00

Zuke Salmon, Revelation, Fish and the FunGuy, Lety B, Salmon Skin, Pinoy Ako, Tango, and Sashimi Rolls. Served with a cucumber sunomono and edamame.

Game Changer

$50.00

Greenlight, Mushushi, and Poppin' Cauli Roll. Served with a cucumber sunomono and edamame.

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Calamansi Juice

$4.50

Ramune Original

$4.50

Ramune Strawberry

$4.50

Ramune Lychee

$4.50Out of stock

Sides

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Garlic Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Doesn't garlic make everything better?

Vegan Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Ponzu

$1.50

Ginger

$1.50

Wasabi

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Delivering premium sushi rolls made with the finest ingredients from the brilliant mind of Chef Kitkat Austria.

Website

Location

615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

Gallery
Tadaima image
Tadaima image
Tadaima image

Similar restaurants in your area

ORGANICO - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
701 N Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
Le Coupe - 709 North Western Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
709 North Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
Kye's Western - 615 N Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
615 N Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Banana Blossom Bistro - Hollywood - Hollywood Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
615 N Western Avenue, K29 Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Plant Based Sandwich - Beverly Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4574 Beverly Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Home Burger
orange starNo Reviews
615 North Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Cafe Gratitude Larchmont
orange star4.1 • 5,210
639 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
The Kluckin Chicken - Los Angeles
orange star4.5 • 649
5022 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Ciao Verde - Vegan Italian in the heart of Hancock Park - 232 N Larchmont Blvd - We are located inside Louise's Trattoria
orange star4.1 • 14
232 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Atwater Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Westchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston