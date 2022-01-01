  • Home
A map showing the location of Taegukgi Korean BBQ House 7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #501View gallery

Taegukgi Korean BBQ House 7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #501

review star

No reviews yet

7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #501

San Diego, CA 92111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

A LA CARTE

BEEF BULGOGI (COOK TO ORDER)

$17.99

MARINATED SHORT RIBS (COOK TO ORDER)

$20.99

CHICKEN BBQ (COOK TO ORDER)

$17.99

SPICY CHICKEN (COOK TO ORDER)

$17.99

SPICY PORK BULGOGI (COOK TO ORDER)

$17.99

BEAN PASTE STEW (A LA CARTE)

$12.99

KITCHEN (SIDES)

ALL BANCHAN

HOUSE SALAD

PAMUCHIM

STEAMED EGG

BEAN PASTE STEW

NULUNGEE

GARLIC BUTTER

CHEESE DIP

CORN CHEESE

KIMCHI

CUC KIMCHI

RADISH WRAP

PICKLED TRIO

BEAN SPROUTS

FISHCAKE

JAPCHAE

POTATO SALAD

GARLIC SLICES

JALEPENO SLICES

SSAMJANG

RICE PAPER

DESSERTS

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.00

BIRTHDAY ICE CREAM

SODA FLOAT

$5.00

DRAFT BEER

KIRIN

$6.00

ROBOT PANDA HAZY IPA

$8.50

MANGO CART

$6.00

KONA GOLDEN ALE

$6.00

STONE FML IPA

$7.00

Alesmith .394 Pale Ale

$8.00

KARL STRAUSS RED TROLLEY

$6.00

BLACK PLAGUE NYJAH HAZY IPA

$9.00

EL CHANGO MEXICAN LAGAR

$6.00

FICKS MANGO HARD SELTZER

$6.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

MIMOSA W/ AYCE REFILL

SOJU CARAFES (L)

L STANDARD

$24.00

SOUR APPLE, GRAPE, CHERRY, STRAWBERRY, WATERMELON, BLUE RASPBERRY

L YOGURT

$28.00

LYCHEE, STRAWBERRY, MANGO, OG

L SPECIALTY

$30.00

SOJU CARAFES (M)

M. STANDARD

$14.00

SOUR APPLE, GRAPE, BLUE RASPBERRY, CHERRY, STRAWBERRY, WATERMELON

M. YOGURT

$16.00

LYCHEE, STRAWBERRY, MANGO, OG

M. SPECIALTY SOJU

$18.00

BOTTLED SOJU

CHAMISUL FRESH

$10.00

CHAMISUL ORIGINAL

$10.00

FLAVORED BOTTLE OF SOJU

$12.00

KOOKSOONDANG

$12.00

BOTTLED/CANNED BEER

SAPPORO

$5.00

TERRA (LARGE)

$7.00

STELLA

$5.00

CALI SQUEEZE (BOGO)

$5.00

FLYING EMBERS HARD KOMBUCHA

$5.00

TERRA (SMALL)

$5.00

STELLA (LARGE)

$7.00

ANGRY ORCHARD APPLE CIDER

$6.00

TRULY LEMONADE (BOGO)

$5.00

Alesmith SDSU Ale

$6.00

Modelo Mexican Lagar

$6.00

CASS (LARGE)

$7.00

BUCKET OF BOTTLED BEER

$18.00

BUCKET OF CANNED BEER

$10.00

BEER TOWERS

CRAFT BEER PITCHER

$18.00

2000CC CRAFT BEER

$28.00

3000CC CRAFT BEER

$36.00

PITCHER OF KIRIN

$12.00

PITCHER MANGO CART

$12.00

2000CC KIRIN

$20.00

2000CC MANGO CART

$20.00

3000CC KIRIN

$28.00

3000CC MANGO CART

$28.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA W/AYCE

$15.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA W/OUT AYCE

$20.00

INDIVIDUAL SOJU

INDIVIDUAL YOGURT

$11.00

LYCHEE, MANGO, STRAWBERRY, ETC.

INDIVIDUAL STANDARD

$10.00

SOUR APPLE, BLUE RASBERRY, CHERRY, ETC.

INDIVIDUAL SPECIALTY

$12.00

HULK, CALI SUNRISE, BLUE SLUSH, ETC.

TGG REFRESHER

$11.00

WINE

CAB

$8.00

ROSE

$8.00

SAUV BLANC

$8.00

MISC

CORKAGE FEE

$15.00

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #501, San Diego, CA 92111

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

