Burgers

Taglish, A filipino inspired burger joint

3191 W Colonial Dr.

Orlando, FL 32808

Popular Items

Lumpia Springrolls
Pancit Noodles
BBQ Chicken Sticks

Merienda

BBQ Chicken Sticks

BBQ Chicken Sticks

$7.00

- 3 BBQ chicken sticks

BBQ Pork Sticks

BBQ Pork Sticks

$7.00

- 3 BBQ Pork sticks

Lumpia Springrolls

Lumpia Springrolls

$6.00

- Pork or Veg spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.50Out of stock

- Garlic mayo, pickled jalapeno

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

- Served with banana ketchup

Pancit Noodles

Pancit Noodles

$6.50

Rice noodles, Chinese sausage, cabbage, carrots, onions, lemons

Chicharrones

$6.00

Puffed pork skin served with soy vinegar sauce.

Extras

Cabbage Slaw

$2.50

Shredded cabbage and carrots, tossed in garlic mayo.

Rice

$2.00

Steamed white rice

Fried Egg

$1.00

Over easy fried egg

Sisig

Pork Sisig

$14.00

Sauteed Pork with onions, soy vinegar, garlic mayo, jalapenos and a fried egg.

Burgers

Bistek Burger

Bistek Burger

$9.00

Beef patty with a sweet citrus toyomansi glaze, grilled onions, provolone cheese, pickles, garlic mayo

Longanisa Burger

Longanisa Burger

$9.00

Homemade garlic pork sausage, pineapple, atchara slaw, provolone cheese, garlic mayo

The Royale w/ Cheese

The Royale w/ Cheese

$9.00

one beef and one pork sausage patty, grilled onions, fancy sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles

Tito Boy’s BBQ Burger

Tito Boy’s BBQ Burger

$9.00

Beef patty, Filipino BBQ sauce, atchara slaw, pineapple, pickled jalapeño, provolone cheese, garlic mayo

Fried Chicken Handhelds

The O.G. Chicken Sandwich

The O.G. Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a banana ketchup "fancy sauce", pickles, lettuce, American cheese

Adobo Chicken Sandwich

Adobo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a garlic soy glaze, grilled onions, pickles, garlic mayo

Kuya Mike's Hot Honey

Kuya Mike's Hot Honey

$10.00

Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a calamansi hot honey glaze, pickled Jalapeño, atchara slaw

Tito Boy's BBQ Chicken

Tito Boy's BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a Filipino BBQ sauce, atchara slaw, pineapple pickled jalapeño, provolone cheese, garlic mayo

Rice Bowls

Longanisa Bowl

Longanisa Bowl

$12.00

Rice and pancit noodles, served with your protein of choice

BBQ Chicken Sticks Bowl

BBQ Chicken Sticks Bowl

$12.00
BBQ Pork Sticks Bowl

BBQ Pork Sticks Bowl

$12.00
Fried Chicken Bowl

Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.00
Fried Tofu Bowl

Fried Tofu Bowl

$12.00

Whitefish Bowl

$14.00

Sauces

Fancy Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Calamansi Hot Honey

$0.75

Garlic Soy Vinegar

$0.75

Drinks

Ube Horchata

Ube Horchata

$5.00

Taro (ube), coconut milk & cinnamon

Mango Calamansi

Mango Calamansi

$4.50

Mango & Calamansi Honey

Strawberry Hibiscus

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dessert

Halo - Halo

$7.00

Apparel

Shirts

$18.00

Hats

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Filipino inspired burgers and fried chicken sandwiches

Website

Location

3191 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32808

Directions

