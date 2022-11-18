Burgers
Taglish, A filipino inspired burger joint
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Filipino inspired burgers and fried chicken sandwiches
Location
3191 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32808
