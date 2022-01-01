Restaurant header imageView gallery

TaGo's Kitcheria

985 Octorara Drive

Parkesburg, PA 19365

Mexican

Mexican Tacos

Order Mexican Tacos

$10.00

Served with corn tortilla, protein of your choice, cilantro, onion, and radish.

Hard Tacos

Order Hard Tacos

$10.00

Served with a crunchy tortilla filled with the protein of your choice, lettuce, tomato, crema, and cheese.

Soft Tacos

Order Soft Tacos

$10.00

Served with flour tortilla, protein of your choice, lettuce, crema, and cheese.

Special Shrimp Tacos

Order Special Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Served in flour tortillas and topped with coleslaw, chipotle aioli and cilantro

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.00

Burritos

$8.00
Birria

Birria

$13.00Out of stock

Made with beef in consome and Mexican spices and accompanied by three quesadilla stuffed with cheese and beef, slightly crispy

Flautas

Flautas

$10.00

Crispy tortilla roll filled with cheese and topped with cream lettuce and cheese, light slices of tomato, radishes and onion, accompanied by rice and beans

Mexican Elote

Mexican Elote

$5.00Out of stock

French fries

$7.00Out of stock

Chips

$6.00

Drinks

Coca cola can

$2.00

Water bottle

$1.00

Extra Orders

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Salsas

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mexican & BBQ Food Truck - offering unique daily specials. Call in orders, Order online, Pickup, Grubhub, Doordash. Food on the move!! Catering and more.

Location

985 Octorara Drive, Parkesburg, PA 19365

Consumer pic
TaGo's Food Truck image
TaGo's Food Truck image

