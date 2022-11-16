A map showing the location of Tahini UCSDView gallery

Tahini UCSD

review star

No reviews yet

9625 Scholar's Drive N. Suite 0113

San Diego, CA 92093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pita Sandwich
Rice Bowl
Falafel 6 Piece

BUILD YOUR OWN ENTREE

Our house baked Pita Bread stuffed with your choice of protein, sauces, and add-ons.

Pita Sandwich

$10.00
Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$11.00

A bowl of our Yellow Basmati Rice topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$11.50

A bowl of Organic Spring Mix topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.

TAHINI ORIGINALS

The MTW

The MTW

$11.00

Our Egyptian, Mother of The World pita. Our homemade Falafel in pita, with a swipe of hummus, and stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, fresh cucumbers, pickled turnips, and our signature Tahini sauce.

The Esquire

The Esquire

$12.50

Our Chicken shawarma in pita, stuffed with french fries, parsley mix, tomatoes, and pickled cucumbers, with Garlic and Tahini sauce. For a spicy kick, try it with our Sriracha Tahini sauce!

The OG

The OG

$13.00

Inspired by the original Syrian style shawarma. Our Steak shawarma pita, stuffed with parsley mix, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers, pickled turnips, and Tahini sauce.

MUNCHIES

Pita Chips

$5.00

Our house baked pita bread, fried and tossed with Zaatar and Sumac

Cumato Salad

Cumato Salad

$7.00

Diced and spiced cucumbers and tomatoes with an olive oil based dressing and topped with feta cheese.

Falafel 3 Piece

Falafel 3 Piece

$5.00

No pre-packaged powder mixes. Just Grandma's recipes. Ground fava beans, veggies, herbs, and spices. Fried upon order and served with Tahini sauce and our house baked Pita.

Falafel 6 Piece

Falafel 6 Piece

$8.00

No pre-packaged powder mixes. Just Grandma's recipes. Ground fava beans, veggies, herbs, and spices. Fried upon order and served with Tahini sauce and our house baked Pita.

Halloumi Cheese Stix

Halloumi Cheese Stix

$10.00

Imported Halloumi Cheese fried and served with our house baked Pita, specialty Fig Jam, and Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce.

Hummus Bowl

Hummus Bowl

$7.00

Made from scratch with fresh chickpeas - no cans, 'nuff said. Finished with olive oil and paprika. Served with our house baked Pita and pickled turnips.

Tahini Fries Half Order

Tahini Fries Half Order

$6.00

French Fries topped w/ bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and your choice of House-Made Sauces.

Tahini Fries Full Order

Tahini Fries Full Order

$10.00

French Fries topped w/ bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and your choice of House-Made Sauces.

Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$11.50

Veggie Pita

$10.00

SIDES

Pita Side

Pita Side

$2.00
Falafel Piece Side

Falafel Piece Side

$1.50
Fries Side

Fries Side

$3.50
Rice Side

Rice Side

$3.50
Hummus Side

Hummus Side

$3.50
Cumato Salad Side

Cumato Salad Side

$3.50
Full Chicken Serving Side

Full Chicken Serving Side

$4.50
Full Steak Serving Side

Full Steak Serving Side

$5.00

Standard Add-Ons Side

$4.00

Individual Serving of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Pickled Cucumber

SAUCE SIDES

Garlic Sauce Side

$0.50

BBQ Tahini Side

$0.50

Cilantro Tahini Side

$0.50

Cucumber-Yogurt Side

$0.50

Tahini Side

$0.50

Sriracha Tahini Side

$0.50

Balsamic Side

$0.50

Shataa Side

$0.50

Fig Jam Side

$0.50

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$3.00

CATERING DELIVERY

Delivery for Catering Orders 24 Hour Notice Needed. Please contact store for details.

Catering Delivery

$30.00

Delivery for Catering Orders 24 Hour Notice Needed. Please contact store for details

CATERING SET UP

CATERING SET UP

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9625 Scholar's Drive N. Suite 0113, San Diego, CA 92093

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Villa UCSD - 12485 rue cheaumont 92131
orange starNo Reviews
Eucalyptus Grove Ln La Jolla, CA 92093
View restaurantnext
Showa Ramen - Showa Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
9625 Scholars DrNorth Torrey Pines Living and Learning A1 BLDG 1 La Jolla, CA 92093
View restaurantnext
Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
orange starNo Reviews
9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125 La Jolla, CA 92093
View restaurantnext
Blue Bowl - UCSD
orange starNo Reviews
9625 Scholars Drive North, Ste. 0120 La Jolla, CA 92093
View restaurantnext
Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
orange starNo Reviews
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor La Jolla, CA 92093
View restaurantnext
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8610 Kennel Way La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
orange star4.5 • 1,833
7660 Fay Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,826
7734 Girard Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston