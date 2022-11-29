- Home
Tahiti Beach Club
19111 Collins Ave
Sunny Isles, FL 33160
Appetizers
Antipasto
An assortment of "charcuterie" and crudités served on a bed of mixed greens. They include Prosciutto, Soppressata, Salami, Hearts of palm, Red and green peppers, Artichokes, Eggs, Olives and Brie
Avocado Vinaigrette
Whole slice avocado served on a bed of mixed green salad and a vinaigrette (homemade or oil/vinegar)
Boquerones
Marinated Anchovies in sunflower oil and vinegar served with Seaweed
Calamari Piquante
Calamari sautéed in garlic and olive oil with a homemade spicy tomato sauce
Mini Burgers (3 Patties)
3 mini burgers served with lettuce, tomatoes,onions - Fries not included
Sautéed Shrimp
6 large Shrimp sautéed in a garlic cream sauce or a Provençale sauce made with diced tomatoes,olive oil, white wine, garlic and Herbes de Provence
Shrimp Cocktail
6 large Shrimps served on a bed of lettuce with a Cocktail sauce
Smoked Salmon
Sliced smoked salmon served with Capers, Onions,Tomatoes,Cream Cheese and a Bagel
Soups
Broccoli & Cheese
Butternut Squash Soup
Carrot Soup
Chicken Artichoke
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Cold Avocado Soup
Corn & Crab Soup
Corn & Shrimp Chowder
Cream of Asparagus
Lobster Bisque
Mushroom Brie
New England Clam Chowder
Onion Soup
Spinach and Feta Soup
Tomato Bisque
Vegetable Soup
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce served with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and a Homemade Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce served with Tomatoe,Cucumber,Onions,Feta Cheese and Olives with a Homemade Greek dressing
Mixed Green
Mixed salad greens served with Tomatoes,Onions, Cucumbers, Carrots, Roasted Green and Red Peppers, Green beans and Olives with choice of dressing
Caprese Salad
Hearts of Romaine lettuce served with Tomatoes, Mozzarella and a Balsamic Glaze
California Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce served with Bacon, Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Grilled Chicken Breast and choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce served with White Meat Turkey, Honey Ham, Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onion and choice of dressing
Niçoise
Mixed greens served with White Tuna, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Homemade Roasted Red and Green Peppers, Green Beans, Potatoes, Onions and Olives. House Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Kids
Kids Mini Burgers (2 Patties)
2 Mini Burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of French Fries
Hot Dog
8 inch Grilled Hot Dog served with French Fries
Chicken Tenders
3 pieces of fried chicken tenders served with French Fries
Kids Pasta
Choice of Spaghetti or Fusilli served with Butter or Homemade Marinara Sauce
Pasta
Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Homemade Marinara sauce made with Red Wine, Garlic, Thyme and Onion base
Pasta with Garlic Sauce
Homemade Garlic sauce made with Olive Oil, White Wine, Oregano, Garlic and Parmesan
Pasta with Pink Sauce
Pasta with Butter
Cheese Ravioli
5 Ravioli served with Pink sauce ( a creamy Marinara Sauce)
Pasta Plain
From the Grill
Ribeye 12oz
12 Ounce Juicy individually cut prime rib roast served with French Fries
Skirt Steak 12 oz
12 Ounce Flavorful long, flat cut of beef steak from the beef's plate served with French Fries
New York Steak 12 oz
12 Ounce Strip Loin Steak cut from top portion of Sirloin and very flavorful served with French Fries
Chicken Paillard
Chicken breasts sautéed in white wine and butter with lemon, capers and parsley. Served with French Fries on the side
Chicken Carribean
Chicken breasts sautéed in olive oil, chicken broth, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro and cumin. Served with rice
Hamburger
1/2 lb. Angus Meat Burger served with Lettuce, Tomato,Onion and a side of French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast
Fish
Ahi Tuna
8 oz. Sliced Fresh Grilled Tuna served with Ginger, Wasabi, Seaweed and a Thai Chili Sauce
Cod Fish
Sautéed in a Butter, White Wine, Lemon, Capers and Parsley sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetables
Salmon
Grilled or Sautéed in Butter with a Honey Glaze served with Rice and Vegetables
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast served on a grilled Baguette with Lettuce, Tomato and served with French Fries or Salad
Chicken Curry Wrap
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Curry sauce in a tomato wrap served with French Fries or Salad
Club Sandwich
Turkey 3 deck sandwich on toasted white bread with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise served with French Fries or Salad
Ham Sandwich
Honey Ham served on a grilled Baguette with Lettuce, Tomato served with French Fries or Salad
Mix Chicken Salad Sandwich
Prosciutto and Brie Sandwich
Toasted Baguette with Prosciutto, Brie, Lettuce, Tomato and Olive Oil. Served with French Fries or Salad
Provençale Sandwich
Toasted Baguette with Sliced Mozzarella, Pesto sauce, Tomatoes, Olive OIl, Salt and Pepper. Served with French Fries or Salad
Tuna Sandwich
Homemade Tuna mix with Tuna Fish, Mayonnaise, Celery and Onion. Served on a toasted Baguette and French Fries on the side or Salad
Tuna Wrap
Homemade Tuna mix (Mayonnaise, Celery and Onion) with Lettuce and Tomato served in a tomato wrap and French Fries on the side or Salad
Turkey Sandwich
White Meat Turkey served on a grilled Baguette with Lettuce, Tomato and served with French Fries or Salad
Side Order
Avocado
Bacon
Crab Meat
French Fries
Plate of French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes mashed with skin, salt,pepper, butter
Sautéed Green Beans
Plate of Sautéed Green Beans
Sautéed Vegetables
Plate of Sautéed Vegetables
Small Salad
Plate of Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber and Onion
Sweet Potato Fries
Plate of Sweet Potato Fries
Tuna Mix
Xtra Bread Basket
Yellow Rice
Plate of Homemade Yellow Rice
No Side
Desserts
Special Appetizers
Artichoke Vinaigrette
Asparagus Vinaigrette
Beet Salad
Cubed Red Beets in Homemade Mustard Vinaigrette on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes.
Blood Sausage
Grilled Blood Sausage served with Fried Sliced Potatoes on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.
Burrata with Prosciutto
Celery Roots
Grated Celery Root in a Homemade Mustard Vinaigrette on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes.
Crab Cakes
Country Pàté
Imported Pâté from Burgundy, France. Served with Cornichons on a Mixed Green Salad
Eggplant Parmigian
Endive Blue Cheese
Escargots
9 Escargots in a Garlic Butter Sauce
Frog Legs
8 Frog Legs, Battered and Deep Fried served with a Garlic Butter Sauce on a bed of Lettuce
Garlic Sausage
Grilled Gambas
Grilled gamba served with clarified butter, lemon, on a bed of seaweed
Grilled Sardines
3 Whole Grilled Sardines served with a Homemade Chimichurri Sauce.
Lentil Salad
Lentils in a Homemade Vinaigrette served on a Bed of Lettuce and Tomatoes
Marinated Calamari
Seasoned Squid with Vegetables in Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, Ginger and Chili Peppers. Served with Seaweed.
Octopus Salad
Prosciutto & Melon
Shrimp Tempura
3 Deep Fried Shrimp served with Thaï Chili Sauce and Seaweed.
Steamed Clams
Steamed then Sautéed in the Shell with an Olive Oil, Garlic, Oregano and White Wine sauce. Parsley garnish.
Special Entrées
Avocado Crab & Shrimp
Sliced Avocado served on a bed of lettuce with Crabmeat, Cold Cooked Shrimp and tomatoes.
Bronzino
Sautéed with Meunière sauce (butter, vegetable oil, white wine and lime juice)
Dover Sole
Fish & Chips
2 pieces of Codfish deep fried served with Homemade Tartar Sauce and Fries
Flounder
Golden Tilefish
Greek Salad/Salmon
Romaine lettuce served with Tomatoe,Cucumber,Onions,Feta Cheese and Olives with a Homemade Greek dressing
Grilled Mahi-Mahi
Grilled served with Mango Sauce, Rice and Vegetables
Grilled Swordfish
Grilled with Olive Oil, Thyme, Garlic and Oregano. Served with Rice and Vegetables
Grouper
Halibut
Lamb Chops
New Zealand Chops Grilled and served with French Fries
Lobster Ravioli
6 lobster raviolis served in a homemade pink sauce.
Maccaroni & Cheese
Magret of Duck
Merguez w/Fries
Spicy Grilled Sausages served with French Fries
Mussels Marinière
Mussels cooked in white wine, shallots, butter, parsley and heavy cream.
Ox Tail
Pompano
Quiche
Homemade Quiche with various fillings served with Fries or Salad
Quinoa with Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon served with Homemade Quinoa Salad
Rainbow Trout
Sautéed with a Meunière sauce (butter, vegetable oil, white wine and lime juice). Served with Rice and Vegetables
Red Snapper
Sautéed with olive oil, herbes de provence, diced tomatoes and white wine.
Risotto with Shrimp
Roasted Turkey
Salmon Burger
Homemade Salmon burger served with Fries
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp & Scallops
Smoked Trout
Soft Shell Crab
Spaghetti & Clams
Spaghetti Bolognese
Steak Sandwich
Tahiti Salad
Lentils, Beets, Celery Roots, 1/2 sliced avocado, tomatoes served on a bed of lettuce with vinaigrette on the side
Wahoo w/Sautèed Shrimp
Grilled Wahoo served with sautéed shrimp and a Meunière sauce, Rice and Vegetables
Employee Meal
Open Food
Chips
