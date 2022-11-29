Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tahiti Beach Club

19111 Collins Ave

Sunny Isles, FL 33160

Select the Flag Closest to You

Flag Selection

$5.00

If you would like to have your food delivered to you on the beach, please pick up one of the flags at the front of the restaurant. Please make sure you have the flag visible and we will take the food to you when it's ready.

Appetizers

Antipasto

$24.75

An assortment of "charcuterie" and crudités served on a bed of mixed greens. They include Prosciutto, Soppressata, Salami, Hearts of palm, Red and green peppers, Artichokes, Eggs, Olives and Brie

Avocado Vinaigrette

$8.50

Whole slice avocado served on a bed of mixed green salad and a vinaigrette (homemade or oil/vinegar)

Boquerones

$17.95

Marinated Anchovies in sunflower oil and vinegar served with Seaweed

Calamari Piquante

$18.95

Calamari sautéed in garlic and olive oil with a homemade spicy tomato sauce

Mini Burgers (3 Patties)

$12.95

3 mini burgers served with lettuce, tomatoes,onions - Fries not included

Sautéed Shrimp

$21.95

6 large Shrimp sautéed in a garlic cream sauce or a Provençale sauce made with diced tomatoes,olive oil, white wine, garlic and Herbes de Provence

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.95

6 large Shrimps served on a bed of lettuce with a Cocktail sauce

Smoked Salmon

$19.75

Sliced smoked salmon served with Capers, Onions,Tomatoes,Cream Cheese and a Bagel

Soups

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Butternut Squash Soup

$5.95

Carrot Soup

$5.95

Chicken Artichoke

$6.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.95

Cold Avocado Soup

$5.95

Corn & Crab Soup

$7.95

Corn & Shrimp Chowder

$7.95

Cream of Asparagus

$6.95

Lobster Bisque

$7.95

Mushroom Brie

$6.95

New England Clam Chowder

$7.95

Onion Soup

$9.95

Spinach and Feta Soup

$6.95

Tomato Bisque

$5.95

Vegetable Soup

$6.85

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.95+

Romaine lettuce served with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and a Homemade Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$16.95+

Romaine lettuce served with Tomatoe,Cucumber,Onions,Feta Cheese and Olives with a Homemade Greek dressing

Mixed Green

$12.95+

Mixed salad greens served with Tomatoes,Onions, Cucumbers, Carrots, Roasted Green and Red Peppers, Green beans and Olives with choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

$16.95+

Hearts of Romaine lettuce served with Tomatoes, Mozzarella and a Balsamic Glaze

California Cobb Salad

$20.95

Romaine lettuce served with Bacon, Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Grilled Chicken Breast and choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$20.95

Romaine lettuce served with White Meat Turkey, Honey Ham, Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onion and choice of dressing

Niçoise

$20.95

Mixed greens served with White Tuna, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Homemade Roasted Red and Green Peppers, Green Beans, Potatoes, Onions and Olives. House Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Kids

Kids Mini Burgers (2 Patties)

$12.95

2 Mini Burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of French Fries

Hot Dog

$11.95

8 inch Grilled Hot Dog served with French Fries

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

3 pieces of fried chicken tenders served with French Fries

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Choice of Spaghetti or Fusilli served with Butter or Homemade Marinara Sauce

Pasta

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$14.25

Homemade Marinara sauce made with Red Wine, Garlic, Thyme and Onion base

Pasta with Garlic Sauce

$14.25

Homemade Garlic sauce made with Olive Oil, White Wine, Oregano, Garlic and Parmesan

Pasta with Pink Sauce

$14.25

Pasta with Butter

$12.25

Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

5 Ravioli served with Pink sauce ( a creamy Marinara Sauce)

Pasta Plain

$11.95

From the Grill

Ribeye 12oz

$28.95

12 Ounce Juicy individually cut prime rib roast served with French Fries

Skirt Steak 12 oz

$27.95

12 Ounce Flavorful long, flat cut of beef steak from the beef's plate served with French Fries

New York Steak 12 oz

$29.95

12 Ounce Strip Loin Steak cut from top portion of Sirloin and very flavorful served with French Fries

Chicken Paillard

$19.95

Chicken breasts sautéed in white wine and butter with lemon, capers and parsley. Served with French Fries on the side

Chicken Carribean

$20.95

Chicken breasts sautéed in olive oil, chicken broth, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro and cumin. Served with rice

Hamburger

$17.95

1/2 lb. Angus Meat Burger served with Lettuce, Tomato,Onion and a side of French Fries

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.75

Fish

Ahi Tuna

$26.95

8 oz. Sliced Fresh Grilled Tuna served with Ginger, Wasabi, Seaweed and a Thai Chili Sauce

Cod Fish

$18.95

Sautéed in a Butter, White Wine, Lemon, Capers and Parsley sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetables

Salmon

$24.95

Grilled or Sautéed in Butter with a Honey Glaze served with Rice and Vegetables

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

Grilled Chicken breast served on a grilled Baguette with Lettuce, Tomato and served with French Fries or Salad

Chicken Curry Wrap

$17.95

Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Curry sauce in a tomato wrap served with French Fries or Salad

Club Sandwich

$17.95

Turkey 3 deck sandwich on toasted white bread with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise served with French Fries or Salad

Ham Sandwich

$15.75

Honey Ham served on a grilled Baguette with Lettuce, Tomato served with French Fries or Salad

Mix Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.95

Prosciutto and Brie Sandwich

$18.95

Toasted Baguette with Prosciutto, Brie, Lettuce, Tomato and Olive Oil. Served with French Fries or Salad

Provençale Sandwich

$16.95

Toasted Baguette with Sliced Mozzarella, Pesto sauce, Tomatoes, Olive OIl, Salt and Pepper. Served with French Fries or Salad

Tuna Sandwich

$17.25

Homemade Tuna mix with Tuna Fish, Mayonnaise, Celery and Onion. Served on a toasted Baguette and French Fries on the side or Salad

Tuna Wrap

$17.95

Homemade Tuna mix (Mayonnaise, Celery and Onion) with Lettuce and Tomato served in a tomato wrap and French Fries on the side or Salad

Turkey Sandwich

$15.75

White Meat Turkey served on a grilled Baguette with Lettuce, Tomato and served with French Fries or Salad

Side Order

Avocado

$5.50

Bacon

$1.75

Crab Meat

$8.95

French Fries

$6.95

Plate of French Fries

Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Potatoes mashed with skin, salt,pepper, butter

Sautéed Green Beans

$5.95

Plate of Sautéed Green Beans

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.95

Plate of Sautéed Vegetables

Small Salad

$5.95

Plate of Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber and Onion

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Plate of Sweet Potato Fries

Tuna Mix

$7.95

Xtra Bread Basket

$1.95

Yellow Rice

$3.95

Plate of Homemade Yellow Rice

No Side

Desserts

Brownies

$7.95

Served with Ice Cream and Whipped Cream

Crème Caramel

$7.95

Vanilla Custard with Caramel Topping served with Whipped Cream and Dulce de Leche

Ice Cream

$4.25+

Tarte Tatin

$7.95

Caramelized Apple Tart served with Ice Cream and Whipped Cream

Tiramisu

$7.95

Special Appetizers

Artichoke Vinaigrette

$12.95

Asparagus Vinaigrette

$9.95

Beet Salad

$9.95

Cubed Red Beets in Homemade Mustard Vinaigrette on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes.

Blood Sausage

$13.95

Grilled Blood Sausage served with Fried Sliced Potatoes on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.

Burrata with Prosciutto

$19.95

Celery Roots

$9.95

Grated Celery Root in a Homemade Mustard Vinaigrette on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes.

Crab Cakes

$10.95

Country Pàté

$15.95

Imported Pâté from Burgundy, France. Served with Cornichons on a Mixed Green Salad

Eggplant Parmigian

$12.95

Endive Blue Cheese

$13.95

Escargots

$13.95

9 Escargots in a Garlic Butter Sauce

Frog Legs

$17.95

8 Frog Legs, Battered and Deep Fried served with a Garlic Butter Sauce on a bed of Lettuce

Garlic Sausage

$12.95

Grilled Gambas

$28.95

Grilled gamba served with clarified butter, lemon, on a bed of seaweed

Grilled Sardines

$15.95

3 Whole Grilled Sardines served with a Homemade Chimichurri Sauce.

Lentil Salad

$10.95

Lentils in a Homemade Vinaigrette served on a Bed of Lettuce and Tomatoes

Marinated Calamari

$15.95

Seasoned Squid with Vegetables in Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, Ginger and Chili Peppers. Served with Seaweed.

Octopus Salad

Prosciutto & Melon

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura

$15.95Out of stock

3 Deep Fried Shrimp served with Thaï Chili Sauce and Seaweed.

Steamed Clams

$15.95

Steamed then Sautéed in the Shell with an Olive Oil, Garlic, Oregano and White Wine sauce. Parsley garnish.

Special Entrées

Avocado Crab & Shrimp

$26.95

Sliced Avocado served on a bed of lettuce with Crabmeat, Cold Cooked Shrimp and tomatoes.

Bronzino

$24.95

Sautéed with Meunière sauce (butter, vegetable oil, white wine and lime juice)

Dover Sole

$49.95

Fish & Chips

$14.95

2 pieces of Codfish deep fried served with Homemade Tartar Sauce and Fries

Flounder

$22.95

Golden Tilefish

$26.95Out of stock

Greek Salad/Salmon

$24.95

Romaine lettuce served with Tomatoe,Cucumber,Onions,Feta Cheese and Olives with a Homemade Greek dressing

Grilled Mahi-Mahi

$26.95

Grilled served with Mango Sauce, Rice and Vegetables

Grilled Swordfish

$24.95

Grilled with Olive Oil, Thyme, Garlic and Oregano. Served with Rice and Vegetables

Grouper

$26.95

Halibut

$29.95

Lamb Chops

$24.95

New Zealand Chops Grilled and served with French Fries

Lobster Ravioli

$18.95

6 lobster raviolis served in a homemade pink sauce.

Maccaroni & Cheese

$9.95

Magret of Duck

$26.95

Merguez w/Fries

$15.95

Spicy Grilled Sausages served with French Fries

Mussels Marinière

$25.95

Mussels cooked in white wine, shallots, butter, parsley and heavy cream.

Ox Tail

$27.95Out of stock

Pompano

$24.95Out of stock

Quiche

$13.95

Homemade Quiche with various fillings served with Fries or Salad

Quinoa with Grilled Salmon

$24.95

Grilled Salmon served with Homemade Quinoa Salad

Rainbow Trout

$21.95Out of stock

Sautéed with a Meunière sauce (butter, vegetable oil, white wine and lime juice). Served with Rice and Vegetables

Red Snapper

$26.95

Sautéed with olive oil, herbes de provence, diced tomatoes and white wine.

Risotto with Shrimp

$18.95

Roasted Turkey

$16.95

Salmon Burger

$14.95

Homemade Salmon burger served with Fries

Seafood Pasta

$19.95

Shrimp & Scallops

$26.95

Smoked Trout

$19.95

Soft Shell Crab

$25.95

Spaghetti & Clams

$18.95

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.95

Steak Sandwich

$24.95

Tahiti Salad

$19.95

Lentils, Beets, Celery Roots, 1/2 sliced avocado, tomatoes served on a bed of lettuce with vinaigrette on the side

Wahoo w/Sautèed Shrimp

$24.95

Grilled Wahoo served with sautéed shrimp and a Meunière sauce, Rice and Vegetables

Employee Meal

Employee Meal

Open Food

Open Food

Chips

Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
19111 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles, FL 33160

