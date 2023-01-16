Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tahiti nui

review star

No reviews yet

5 5122 Kuhio Hwy

Hanalei, HI 96714

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Forks

Beet the Heat Salad

$17.00

Red & Gold Beets, Local Greens, Feta, Candied Walnuts, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Lilikoi vinaigrette

Kale Ceasar

$15.00

Local Organic Kale, Homemade Ceasar Dressing, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan

Baby Greens

$17.00

Macademia Nuts, Gorgonzola, Local Tomatoes, Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa, mixed local greens, onion, kalamata olives, feta, chickpeas & homemade lemon vinaigrette

Mushroom Poke Bowl (V)

$15.00

Mushrrom, Baby Bok Choy, Tomato, Onion, Broccoli served over white rice

Ahi Poke Chips

$19.00

Local caught Ahi diced and tossed in shoyu, red onion, green onion, wasabi aioli served with wonton chips

Crispy Furikake Tofu Roll

$16.00

Panko Furikake Crusted Tofu roll served with white rice, ponzu, and our homemade wasabi aioli

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Crispy Calamari with a lemon garlic aioli dipping sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Crispy coconut battered shrimp, siracha aioli & lilikoi glaze

Ahi Carpaccio

$19.00

Straight from the sea raw Ahi, Basil Aioli, Capers, Red Onion, Parmesan, Fresh baked Rosemary Focaccia bread

Oh so ono roll

$19.00

Panko & furikake crusted local catch drizzled with wasabi soy aioli & ponzu sauce, white rice

Ala Carte French Fries

$5.00

Ala Cart Tsunami Fries

$8.00

Knives

Carrot Miso Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Brown rice, mixed greens, Carrots, Teri-chicken, cherry tomatoes & house Carrot miso dressing

Soy Wasabi Island Fish

$30.00

Fresh Island Fish, Soy Wasabi Cream Sauce, & Seasoned Vegetables

Zesty Coconut Crusted Catch

$31.00

Macademia Nut & Coconut crusted local catch, Zesty Coconut Cilantro Lime Sauce, Grilled Bok Choy

Macadamia Crusted Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Breast crusted with Macadamia nuts & Bacon served with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Lilikoi Drizzle & served with seasonal Vegetables

Pasta of the Day

$22.00

Ask your server for Today's Chef Selection. Served with a side of Housemade Focaccia bread

The Nui Burger

$24.00

1/2 lb Beef Patty, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Cheddar, Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Lettuce & Tomato

Rib Eye Beef Poke Bowl

$22.00

Dry aged Rib Eye seared Medium Rare, Ginger, Garlic, Bok Choy, Sweet Onion, Scallions, Local Tomatoes

Mushroom Swiss Plant Burger

$20.00

Mushrooms, Carmelized onion, Sliced Swiss Cheese, Plant Burger, Avacado, Lettuce & Tomato

12oz Ribeye Steak

$32.00

12.oz Rib Eye, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Crispy Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, GF w/o onions

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Tender Baby Back Ribs with Zesty BBQ Sauce

Pizza

The Tiki Man

$25.00

Kalua Pig, Pepperoni, Chicken, Garlic, Red onion, Mushrooms, Smokey BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, chunks of Fresh Cilantro

The Mainland Pizza

$18.00

Pineapple with Hawaiian style Kalua Pig or Traditional Ham

Keokeo Pizza

$22.00

Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Red onion, Feta, Chicken, Basil

Huli Huli Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Smokey BBQ Sauce, Red onion, Cilantro

Garden Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Pesto Sauce, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Local Tomato, Basil & Garlic

Full House Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes

Full House Meat Pizza

$24.00

Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni & Kalua Pig

Full House Combo Pizza

$25.00

Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomatoes

Hanalei Bay Pizza

$29.00

Wild Jumbo Shrimp, Local Basil, Red Onion, Garlic, Marinara, Mozzarella

Build your own Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Dessert

Haupia Pie

$10.00

Housemade Coconut Cream & Purple sweet Potatoe Pie

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Kalua Pork

$10.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Kids Grilled Fish

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$15.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Chicken Quesedilla

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Ala Carte Sides

Ala Carte Rice

$5.00

Ala Carte French Fries

$5.00

Side Reg Mash

$5.00

Side Sweet Mash

$5.00

Ala Carte Side Salad

$8.00

Side Brown Rice

$5.00

Side Quinoa

$5.00

Side Breakfast Bacon

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Grilled Fish

$12.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Ala Cart Tsunami Fries

$8.00

Side Grilled Steak

$16.00

Side Focaccia

$3.00

Side Fried Onion

$3.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$8.00

Side 1 Fried Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Fried Eggs

$4.00

Ala Carte Sauces

Side Wasabi Cream Sauce

$1.00

Side Basil Aioli Sauce

$1.00

Side Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Ketchup

Side Siracha Aioli

$1.00

Side Lilikoi Drizzle

$3.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Lilikoi Dressing

$0.50

Side Carrot Miso Dressing

$0.50

Side Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Marinara

$0.50

Brunch

3:02:01

$14.00

3 Pancakes, 2 slices of baon, 1 egg your way

Fried Chicken & Pancakes

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken & 3 pancakes

Carnitas Quesadilla

$16.00

Topped with a fried egg & chef's salsa of the day

Loco Moco

$18.00

12oz Grilled Beef Patty, carmelized onions, 2 fried eggs over white rice & Homemade Gravy

Pesto BLT Bagel

$16.00

Everything Bagel, homemade pesto, fresh tomato, local avo, capers, red onion & crispy bacon

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Homemade foccacia, Local Avo, Celery Salt, Red onion, olive oil

Kalua Pork Benedict

$17.00

Poached eggs, Ube pan de sal, Tomato, Hollandaise, smashed butter potatoes

Mushroom & Kale Benedict

$15.00

Poached eggs, Ube pan de sal, Tomato, Hollandaise, smashed butter potatoes

Cinnamon Crusted French Toast

$15.00

Hawaiian Sweet Bread & Pure Maple Syrup

Pesto Bowl

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, homemade pesto, crispy bacon, Beets, Pached egg, Quinoa

Wings & Fries

$12.00

8 Wings with Fries, Your choice of Hot or BBQ Sauce

$5 Breakfast

$5.00

Beet the Heat Salad

$17.00

Red & Gold Beets, Local Greens, Feta, Candied Walnuts, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Lilikoi vinaigrette

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Crispy coconut battered shrimp, siracha aioli & lilikoi glaze

Oh so ono roll

$19.00

Panko & furikake crusted local catch drizzled with wasabi soy aioli & ponzu sauce, white rice

Ahi Carpaccio

$19.00

Straight from the sea raw Ahi, Basil Aioli, Capers, Red Onion, Parmesan, Fresh baked Rosemary Focaccia bread

Zesty Coconut Crusted Catch

$31.00

Macademia Nut & Coconut crusted local catch, Zesty Coconut Cilantro Lime Sauce, Grilled Bok Choy

Soy Wasabi Island Fish

$30.00

Fresh Island Fish, Soy Wasabi Cream Sauce, & Seasoned Vegetables

The Nui Burger

$24.00

1/2 lb Beef Patty, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Cheddar, Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Lettuce & Tomato

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Tender Baby Back Ribs with Zesty BBQ Sauce

Rib Eye Beef Poke Bowl

$22.00

Dry aged Rib Eye seared Medium Rare, Ginger, Garlic, Bok Choy, Sweet Onion, Scallions, Local Tomatoes

$2 Mimosa

$2.00

Retail

Black Logo T-shirt

$25.00

Black logo tshirt

Grey Nui Painting T-shirt

$30.00

Grey Nui painting tshirt

Black Maitai forecast Tshirt

$25.00

Black Maitai forecast Tshirt

Black tiki hoodie

$60.00

White Poster T-shirt

$30.00

Tiki bucket hat

$15.00

Black Logo Polo

$25.00

Grey Logo Polo

$25.00

Nui Shorts

$25.00

Womens Ribbed Tank Black

$25.00

Womens cropped muscle Tank

$25.00

Mermaid Sticker upright

$2.00

Mermaid sticker laydown

$2.00

This is MAITAI sticker

$2.00

Forecast sticker

$2.00

Tiki Towel

$35.00

Yetis

18oz Water Bottle WHITE

$43.00

14oz Mug WHITE

$35.00

10oz Low Ball WHITE

$35.00

20oz Tumbler WHITE

$45.00Out of stock

26oz Cup with Straw Lid WHITE

$48.00Out of stock

30oz Tumbler WHITE

$50.00Out of stock

14oz Mug BLACK

$35.00Out of stock

10oz Low Ball YELLOW

$35.00

20oz Tumbler PINK

$25.00

26oz Cup with Straw Lid YELLOW

$48.00

30oz Tumbler RED

$50.00

24oz Mug WHITE

$50.00

10oz Low Ball BLACK

$35.00

20oz Tumbler RED

$45.00

26oz Cup with Straw Lid BLACK

$48.00

36oz Water Bottle WHITE

$60.00Out of stock

36oz Water Bottle YELLOW

$60.00

Stickers & Golf Balls

Mermaid Sticker upright

$2.00

Mermaid sticker laydown

$2.00

This is MAITAI sticker

$2.00

Forecast sticker

$2.00

Tiki Sticker

$2.00

6x Stickers for $10

$10.00

Golf Balls Pro V1/X sleeve

$20.00

Employee Golf Balls Pro V1/X

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 5122 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicken In A Barrel - Hanalei
orange starNo Reviews
5-5190 Kuhio Highway Hanalei, HI 96714
View restaurantnext
Wiki Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5380 HONOIKI ROAD PRINCEVILLE, HI 96722
View restaurantnext
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
_4-1345 KUHIO HWY KAPAA, HI 96837
View restaurantnext
Chicken In A Barrel BBQ - Kapaa
orange starNo Reviews
4-1586 Kuhio Highway Kapa'a, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Pono Market - Kapaa
orange starNo Reviews
4-1300 Kuhio Hwy Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Street Burger Kauai - 4-369 Kuhio Highway
orange starNo Reviews
4-369 Kuhio Highway Kapaʻa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hanalei

Kalypso Island Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1
5-5156 Kuhio Hwy Hanalei, HI 96714
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hanalei
Kapaa
review star
No reviews yet
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Koloa
review star
No reviews yet
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston