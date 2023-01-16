Tahiti nui
No reviews yet
5 5122 Kuhio Hwy
Hanalei, HI 96714
Forks
Beet the Heat Salad
Red & Gold Beets, Local Greens, Feta, Candied Walnuts, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Lilikoi vinaigrette
Kale Ceasar
Local Organic Kale, Homemade Ceasar Dressing, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan
Baby Greens
Macademia Nuts, Gorgonzola, Local Tomatoes, Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mediterranean Bowl
Quinoa, mixed local greens, onion, kalamata olives, feta, chickpeas & homemade lemon vinaigrette
Mushroom Poke Bowl (V)
Mushrrom, Baby Bok Choy, Tomato, Onion, Broccoli served over white rice
Ahi Poke Chips
Local caught Ahi diced and tossed in shoyu, red onion, green onion, wasabi aioli served with wonton chips
Crispy Furikake Tofu Roll
Panko Furikake Crusted Tofu roll served with white rice, ponzu, and our homemade wasabi aioli
Crispy Calamari
Crispy Calamari with a lemon garlic aioli dipping sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut battered shrimp, siracha aioli & lilikoi glaze
Ahi Carpaccio
Straight from the sea raw Ahi, Basil Aioli, Capers, Red Onion, Parmesan, Fresh baked Rosemary Focaccia bread
Oh so ono roll
Panko & furikake crusted local catch drizzled with wasabi soy aioli & ponzu sauce, white rice
Ala Carte French Fries
Ala Cart Tsunami Fries
Knives
Carrot Miso Chicken Bowl
Brown rice, mixed greens, Carrots, Teri-chicken, cherry tomatoes & house Carrot miso dressing
Soy Wasabi Island Fish
Fresh Island Fish, Soy Wasabi Cream Sauce, & Seasoned Vegetables
Zesty Coconut Crusted Catch
Macademia Nut & Coconut crusted local catch, Zesty Coconut Cilantro Lime Sauce, Grilled Bok Choy
Macadamia Crusted Chicken
Chicken Breast crusted with Macadamia nuts & Bacon served with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Lilikoi Drizzle & served with seasonal Vegetables
Pasta of the Day
Ask your server for Today's Chef Selection. Served with a side of Housemade Focaccia bread
The Nui Burger
1/2 lb Beef Patty, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Cheddar, Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Lettuce & Tomato
Rib Eye Beef Poke Bowl
Dry aged Rib Eye seared Medium Rare, Ginger, Garlic, Bok Choy, Sweet Onion, Scallions, Local Tomatoes
Mushroom Swiss Plant Burger
Mushrooms, Carmelized onion, Sliced Swiss Cheese, Plant Burger, Avacado, Lettuce & Tomato
12oz Ribeye Steak
12.oz Rib Eye, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Crispy Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, GF w/o onions
Baby Back Ribs
Tender Baby Back Ribs with Zesty BBQ Sauce
Pizza
The Tiki Man
Kalua Pig, Pepperoni, Chicken, Garlic, Red onion, Mushrooms, Smokey BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, chunks of Fresh Cilantro
The Mainland Pizza
Pineapple with Hawaiian style Kalua Pig or Traditional Ham
Keokeo Pizza
Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Red onion, Feta, Chicken, Basil
Huli Huli Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Smokey BBQ Sauce, Red onion, Cilantro
Garden Pesto Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions
Margarita Pizza
Local Tomato, Basil & Garlic
Full House Veggie Pizza
Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes
Full House Meat Pizza
Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni & Kalua Pig
Full House Combo Pizza
Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomatoes
Hanalei Bay Pizza
Wild Jumbo Shrimp, Local Basil, Red Onion, Garlic, Marinara, Mozzarella
Build your own Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Dessert
Kids
Ala Carte Sides
Ala Carte Rice
Ala Carte French Fries
Side Reg Mash
Side Sweet Mash
Ala Carte Side Salad
Side Brown Rice
Side Quinoa
Side Breakfast Bacon
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Fish
Side Avocado
Ala Cart Tsunami Fries
Side Grilled Steak
Side Focaccia
Side Fried Onion
Side Grilled Veggies
Side 1 Fried Egg
Side 2 Fried Eggs
Ala Carte Sauces
Side Wasabi Cream Sauce
Side Basil Aioli Sauce
Side Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Mayo
Side Ketchup
Side Siracha Aioli
Side Lilikoi Drizzle
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Ranch
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Lilikoi Dressing
Side Carrot Miso Dressing
Side Lemon Vinaigrette
Side Ponzu Sauce
Side Of Marinara
Brunch
3:02:01
3 Pancakes, 2 slices of baon, 1 egg your way
Fried Chicken & Pancakes
Crispy fried chicken & 3 pancakes
Carnitas Quesadilla
Topped with a fried egg & chef's salsa of the day
Loco Moco
12oz Grilled Beef Patty, carmelized onions, 2 fried eggs over white rice & Homemade Gravy
Pesto BLT Bagel
Everything Bagel, homemade pesto, fresh tomato, local avo, capers, red onion & crispy bacon
Avocado Toast
Homemade foccacia, Local Avo, Celery Salt, Red onion, olive oil
Kalua Pork Benedict
Poached eggs, Ube pan de sal, Tomato, Hollandaise, smashed butter potatoes
Mushroom & Kale Benedict
Poached eggs, Ube pan de sal, Tomato, Hollandaise, smashed butter potatoes
Cinnamon Crusted French Toast
Hawaiian Sweet Bread & Pure Maple Syrup
Pesto Bowl
Fresh Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, homemade pesto, crispy bacon, Beets, Pached egg, Quinoa
Wings & Fries
8 Wings with Fries, Your choice of Hot or BBQ Sauce
$5 Breakfast
Retail
Black Logo T-shirt
Black logo tshirt
Grey Nui Painting T-shirt
Grey Nui painting tshirt
Black Maitai forecast Tshirt
Black Maitai forecast Tshirt
Black tiki hoodie
White Poster T-shirt
Tiki bucket hat
Black Logo Polo
Grey Logo Polo
Nui Shorts
Womens Ribbed Tank Black
Womens cropped muscle Tank
Mermaid Sticker upright
Mermaid sticker laydown
This is MAITAI sticker
Forecast sticker
Tiki Towel
Yetis
18oz Water Bottle WHITE
14oz Mug WHITE
10oz Low Ball WHITE
20oz Tumbler WHITE
26oz Cup with Straw Lid WHITE
30oz Tumbler WHITE
14oz Mug BLACK
10oz Low Ball YELLOW
20oz Tumbler PINK
26oz Cup with Straw Lid YELLOW
30oz Tumbler RED
24oz Mug WHITE
10oz Low Ball BLACK
20oz Tumbler RED
26oz Cup with Straw Lid BLACK
36oz Water Bottle WHITE
36oz Water Bottle YELLOW
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5 5122 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714