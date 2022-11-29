Sushi & Japanese
Tahk Omakase Sushi Steamboat Springs, CO
64 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tahk Omakase Sushi serves traditional sushi featuring the highest quality sushi grade fish, as well as small hot plates such as tempura and marinated, grilled foods, beer, wine & sake. We also offer an Omakase Bar, which is a unique dinning experience.
737 Lincoln Ave Unit B, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
