Sushi & Japanese

Tahk Omakase Sushi Steamboat Springs, CO

64 Reviews

$$$

737 Lincoln Ave Unit B

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Order Again

Popular Items

Nigiri
TG Spicy Tuna
TG Shrimp Tempura Roll

BEER

Asahi 22oz

$11.00

22 oz bottle

Echigo Flying Dragon IPA

$9.00

12 oz can

Echigo Red Ale

$9.00

12 oz can

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

12 oz Bottle

Michelob Ultra 12 oz

$6.00

Orion Lager

$9.00

12 oz Can

Sapporo 22oz

$12.00

22 oz can

Yuzu Lager 16 oz

$9.00

OTHER BEVERAGES

TG Coke

$4.00

TG Diet Coke

$4.00

TG Ginger Beer

$5.00

TG Gingerale

$4.00

TG Mexican Coke

$7.00

16.9 oz bottle

TG Ramune Soda

$7.00Out of stock

TG S. Pellegrino Small

$6.00

17 oz bottle of sparkling water

TG Sprite

$4.00

ROLLS

TG Avocado Roll

$6.00

TG Cucumber Roll

$6.00

TG Eel Avocado Roll

$17.00

TG Hot Geisha

$18.00

TG Koji Roll

$15.00

Bigeye tuna, Scottish salmon, hamachi, avocado (5 pcs)

TG Salmon Citrus Roll

$20.00

Canadian snow crab with blanched asparagus inside topped with Scottish salmon, thinly sliced lemon and Yuzu flying fish roe (8 pcs)

TG Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel sauce (6pcs)

TG Special "Tahk" Roll

$24.00

Spicy tuna and tempura asparagus, topped with Scottish salmon and Bigeye tuna. Garnished with marinated salmon roe (8pcs).

TG Spicy Salmon

$10.00

Scottish salmon, Japanese mayo, chili oil, five spice, avocado, roasted sesame seeds (6pcs)

TG Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Bigeye Tuna, Japanese mayo, chili oil, five spice, cucumber, roasted sesame seeds (6pcs)

TG Sweet Potato Roll

$15.00

Tempura sweet potato and avocado inside out, with roasted sesame seeds and homemade eel sauce (5pcs)

TG Veggie Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, avocado, roasted sesame seeds (6pcs)

TG Yoshi Gomez Roll

$22.00

Tempura shrimp and cucumber topped with seared yellowtail, marinated salmon roe, sliced serrano pepper and sweet eel sauce (8pcs)

SAKE BOTTLES

TG Black Shibota 200 ML BTL

$25.00

TG Dassai 23 Otter Fest Junmai Daiginjo

$350.00

TG Dassai 45 Junmai Diaginjo 1.8L Bottle

$225.00

Junmai Daiginjo. Semi-dry and fragrant. A refreshing engaging round flavor.

TG Dassai 45 Nigori 720ML Bottle

$90.00

Junmai Daiginjo Nigori. Expert balance between sweetness and dryness.

TG Dassai Beyond 720ml Bottle

$1,500.00

TG Hakkaisan Kowagura Junmai Daiginjo 720ML Bottle

$250.00

Junmai Ginjo. Dry and light. Delicate aroma, with a clean aftertaste.

TG Hakkaisan Kongoshin 720ml Bottle

$800.00

TG Kiku-Masamune 720ML Bottle

$70.00

Junmai Taru. Dry, fragrant and light. Cedar aroma, soft and bright flavors.

TG Kikusui 'Kuramitsu' Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

$450.00

TG Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 720ML Bottle

$90.00

Junmai Ginjo. Semi-dry, fragrant and light. A gentle, fruity aroma.

TG Kinoshiro 500ML Bottle

$44.00

Junmai Nigori. Sweet and rich. Silky smooth and smartly chic.

TG Kubota Manju Junmai Daignjo 720ml Bottle

$210.00

TG Kubota Souju Seppou Junmai Daiginjo 500ml Bottle

$225.00

TG Muroka Born Gold 720ML Bottle

$115.00

Junmai Daiginjo. Sweet and light. A large presence of flavor and lively aroma.

TG Pink Shibota Nigori 200 mL BTL

$25.00

TG Shirakabe Gura 720ML Bottle

$70.00

Junmai. Complex, well balanced and smooth.

TG Suigei 1.8L Bottle

$120.00

Junmai. Dry and light, a reserved aroma with gentle rice notes.

TG Tamano Hikari 1.8L Bottle

$170.00

Junmai Ginjo. Semi-sweet and aged. Rich texture and great depth of flavor.

TG Tentaka Shuzo Silent Stream 720ml BTL

$330.00

SALADS & STARTERS

TG Aka Miso with Clams

$10.00

TG Edamame (GF)

$8.00

Soybeans blanched and served with Japanese sea salt.

TG Fried Chicken Karaage

$17.00

Marinated chicken thigh that has been lightly deep fried with cornstarch served over shredded cabbage with sweet vinegar sauce and a lemon wedge.

TG Gyoza

$12.00

Pork and vegetable pan seared dumplings, steamed in sake and served with ponzu sauce (5pcs)

TG Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Marinated sesame seaweed salad, garnished with tosaka and roasted sesame seeds.

TG Shrimp Tempura

$18.00

Lightly deep fried jumbo tiger shrimp served with hot tempura broth dipping sauce. (4pcs)

TG Sunomono Cucumber Salad with Tako

$17.00

TG Sushi Rice

$4.00

SUSHI

All Sushi items come with our house made table soy, regular wasabi, and ginger. GF Tamari soy is available at no extra charge please make sure to add this option on to your item(s).

Nigiri

Slices of fish over sushi rice. 2 pc

Sashimi

Slices of fish on their own. 3pc

NA Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

TG Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Match Tea Cup

$4.00

Hot Matcha Tea Pot

$9.00

Mexican Coke

$7.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Ramune Japanese Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Roy Rogers

$4.00

S. Peligrino Small

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Virgin Chuhai Flavor

$7.00

Round for Kitchen

Round for kitchen

$20.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tahk Omakase Sushi serves traditional sushi featuring the highest quality sushi grade fish, as well as small hot plates such as tempura and marinated, grilled foods, beer, wine & sake. We also offer an Omakase Bar, which is a unique dinning experience.

Website

Location

737 Lincoln Ave Unit B, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

