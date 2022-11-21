Tahoe Bagel Company imageView gallery

Tahoe Bagel Company Tahoe Bagel Company - Al Tahoe

177 Reviews

$

1018 Al Tahoe Boulevard

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg / Meat / Cheese
Back 2 Life
Latte

Bagel

Blueberry

$1.80

Garlic & Onion

$1.80

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.80

PLAIN

$1.80

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.05

Salt Bagel

$1.80

EGG Bagel

$1.80

EGG Everything

$1.80

SESAME

$1.80

Pesto Spinach ASIAGO

$2.05

Pesto Spinach EVERYTHING

$1.80

EVERYTHING

$1.80

POPPY

$1.80

French Toast

$2.05

Hoagie Roll

$1.80

Rye Bread

$1.80

Sourdough Bread

$1.70

Gluten Free

$3.50

Weekly Special

$1.95Out of stock

Dutch Crunch Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Multigrain Bread

$1.95

Classic BREAKFAST Sandos

Egg / Meat / Cheese

$8.50

Egg / Cheese

$6.25

Egg / Meat

$7.25

ONLY - Meat / Cheese

$7.00

Egg Salad

$6.25

Specialty BREAKFAST Sandos

Spec. Bagel - Lox

$12.25

Cold smoked Nova lox, cream cheese, red onion, capers, dill all on your choice of bagel.

Muenster Melt

$9.25

Muenster cheese melted over avocado, tomato, and red onion with a light cream cheese schmear, topped with garlic pepper...served as a closed sandwich on your choice of bagel.

Back 2 Life

$9.75

The ultimate hangover cure! Your choice of two breakfast meats, with cheese, over eggs with a hashbrown and a dash of hot sauce. Served on your choice of bagel.

Western Omelet

$8.75

A scramble of eggs, ham, bell peppers, onion, and pepperjack cheese served in a sandwich with your choice of bagel.

Veggie

$8.25

Your choice of schmear and cheese served with cucumber, and tomato.

BLT

$8.25

Generous serving of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with light mayo on your choice of bagel.

LUNCH Sandos

Italian

$11.35

Salami, capicola, ham, and provolone with LTO, peppers, topped with house italian vinaigrette.

Proper Philly

$13.25

Shaved ribeye, sauteed onion, white american served on an italian roll.

Turkey Club

$11.50

Turkey breast, bacon, avocado, LTO, ranch mayo served on sour dough.

Chicken Parm

$12.75

Fried chicken cutlet, marinara, fresh mozzarella and grated parmesan on an italian roll.

Buff Chick

$12.75

A New Jersey tradition! Chopped chicken breast cooked in a house buffalo sauce with White American cheese.

Reuben

$12.75

Corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing served on Jewish rye bread.

Goombah

$9.00

Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomato, house pesto (contains nuts), topped with EVOO & balsamic on toasted sourdough....add chicken cutlet for $3

Tuna Salad

$8.00

House made tuna salad served with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Salad

$7.50

House made chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Cutlet

$8.25

Reubenowitz

$12.75

NY deli style reuben served with corned beef, pastrami, turkey, and melted swiss, topped with house cole slaw on Jewish rye bread.

Pizza Bagel

$8.50

Chicken Philly

$12.50

Salad

8 oz Egg Salad

$4.75

8 oz Cole Slaw

$3.00

8 oz Tuna Salad

$5.50

8 oz Chicken Salad

$5.25

8 oz Mac Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Bulk Bagels / CC

8 oz CC REGULAR

$5.00

8 oz CC Specialty

$6.50

8 oz CC LOX

$6.75

8 oz Butter

$4.00

BYO Deli

BYO Sandwich

$10.50

DAILY SPECIAL

Brisket sando

$12.00Out of stock

Counter Items

Chips

$2.00

Tahoe Jerky

$12.25

Tahoe Jerky Dog treats

$8.00

Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Berry Turnover

$3.75Out of stock

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.75+

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Chai

$3.75+

Shot in the Dark

$3.75+

Caramel Macciato

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

White Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Flat White

$4.25+

Espresso Macciato

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00

Kids Steamers

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cold Brew

Hot Tea

hot tea

$2.75

Bottled

Orange Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

ICED TEA

$2.75

CAN SODA

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

Squirt

$3.00

REDBULL

$4.25
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1018 Al Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Directions

