Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
American

Tahoe Joe's

3,047 Reviews

$$

9000 Ming Avenue

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Popular Items

Dinner For Two
Nevada Cheesecake
Steak Salad

Appetizers

Jackpot Nachos

$12.99

Piled high with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños and topped with sour cream, homemade guacamole and green onions.

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Spicy Buffalo sauced jumbo wings.

Railroad Camp Shrimp

$11.99

Hand-battered, tempura style shrimp tossed with wontons and peanuts in our sweet and spicy garlic-soy sauce.

Steak Nachos

$16.98

Piled high with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños and topped with sour cream, homemade guacamole and green onions.

Onion Straws

$9.99

Hand-breaded onion petals paired with Spicy Ranch and a Jalapeno BBQ Sauce for dipping.

Chicken Nachos

$16.98

Piled high with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, tomatoes, Jalapeños and topped with sour cream, homemade guacamole and green onions.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.99

A rich and creamy four-cheese blend with fresh spinach & artichoke hearts served with wood-roasted salsa and crisp tortilla chips.

Crab Cake Appetizer

$12.99

Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$13.99

Sashimi-grade tuna, rubbed with Joe's bold spices and seared rare, served with baby greens tossed in a Cucumber Vinaigrette.

Big Railroad Camp Shrimp

$18.99

Hand-battered, tempura style shrimp tossed with wontons and peanuts in our sweet and spicy garlic-soy sauce.

Woodgrilled Steaks

Sierra Steak

$24.99

9 Oz. marinated Sirloin. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Joe's Steak 6 Oz

$22.99

Slow roasted sirloin rolled in cracked black pepper and wood grilled. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Joe's Steak 10 Oz

$25.99

Slow roasted sirloin rolled in cracked black pepper and wood grilled. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Joe's Ribeye

$32.99

14 Oz. Our most popular cut. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs

$28.99

Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Joe's Steak and Three Jumbo Prawns

$28.99

Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with Three Jumbo Prawns. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Joe's Steak and Wood Grilled BBQ Chicken

$28.99

Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a Wood Grilled BBQ Chicken breast. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Joe's Steak and a Center Cut Pork Chop

$28.99

Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a Center Cut Pork Chop. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Twin Petite Filets

$35.99

Two 5 Oz. bacon-wrapped filets topped with your choice of garlic butter or Gorgonzola Cheese. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Virginia City Filet

$34.99

9 Oz. center cut and bacon wrapped. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Nebraska Ribeye

$35.99

A 20 Oz. cut. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

New York Strip

$31.99

14 Oz. Choice cut. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Ponderosa Top Sirloin

$28.99

A thick 12 Oz. Choice cut. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Tahoe T-Bone

$35.99

A 22 Oz. Choice cut featuring the New York and Filet. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.

Emerald Bay Favorites

Prime Rib 10oz

$28.99

Rubbed with fresh Rosemary and Joe's special blend of spices then slow-roasted for maximum flavor and tenderness. Includes your choice of soup or salad and a scratch made side.

Prime Rib 14oz

$32.99

Rubbed with fresh Rosemary and Joe's special blend of spices then slow-roasted for maximum flavor and tenderness. Includes your choice of soup or salad and a scratch made side.

Pan Seared Calamari

$24.99

Seared with a pistachio crust and topped with Lemon Caper Sauce, paired with our zesty Fettucine Alfredo and fresh veggies.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$28.99

Three pan-seared, jumbo lump crab cakes served with a zesty Fettuccine Alfredo, fresh veggies, Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Bourbon Shrimp

$26.99

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, wood grilled and basted with our Knob Creek Bourbon glaze. Served with Vegetable Rice Pilaf and Wood Grilled Veggies.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.99

Six Jumbo shrimp pan-seared with white wine, tomatoes, mushrooms, butter, lemon and a hint of garlic served with a zesty Fettucine Alfredo and fresh veggies.

Knob Creek Salmon

$26.99

Always fresh salmon marinated in ginger, brown sugar and Knob Creek bourbon. Served with a Big Baked Potato and fresh veggies.

Taylor Creek Salmon

$26.99

Always fresh salmon served with a Big Baked Potato and fresh veggies. Also available blackened.

Sierra Mountain Specialties

Sierra Mountain Ribs

$23.99

Slow cooked baby back ribs, wood grilled and served with Cole Slaw and Cabin Fries. Includes your choice of a salad or homemade soup.

Double Rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs

$29.99

Slow cooked double rack baby back ribs, wood grilled and served with Cole Slaw and Cabin Fries. Includes your choice of a salad or homemade soup.

Ribs & Railroad Camp Shrimp

$27.99

A single rack of our tender baby back ribs paired with our signature Railroad Camp Shrimp and Cole Slaw.

Joe's Style Roasted Chicken & Ribs

$26.99

A single rack of our tender baby back ribs accompanied by a half chicken, seasoned with Joe's proprietary spices, slow roasted and finished on our almond wood grill. Paired with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.

Joe's-Style Roasted Chicken

$20.99

A half chicken, seasoned with Joe's proprietary spices, slow roasted and finished on our almond wood grill. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.

Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken

$18.99

Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.

Wood Grilled BBQ Chicken

$18.99

BBQ Glazed wood grilled chicken breast. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.

Pork Chops

$24.99

Two 8 oz Center Cut chops grilled over an almond wood fire and paired with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.

Whiskey Peppercorn Sirloin

$23.99

Slow-roasted Joe's Steak sliced and topped with a whiskey cream sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.

Dinner For Two

Dinner For Two

$60.00

Start with your favorite appetizer to share, then choose either a slow roasted 10 oz. Joe's Steak, an 8 oz. hand-carved Prime Rib or Joe's Style Roasted Chicken. Finish with a slice of our famous Nevada Cheesecake to share.

Little Joe's Menu

Little Black Jack Burger

$8.29

Junior Sierra Mountain Ribs

$9.29

Chicken Fingers

$8.29

Skillet Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Hot Dog

$7.29

Little Joe's Steak

$9.29

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Desserts

Nevada Cheesecake

$7.99

Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!

Whole Cheesecake

$54.99

Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!

Ski Jump Chocolate Cake

$8.99

A rich double chocolate cake topped with fresh whipped cream and homemade chocolate sauce.

Whole Chocolate Cake

$59.99

A rich double chocolate cake topped with fresh whipped cream and homemade chocolate sauce.

Joe's Bowls

Steak Salad

$18.99

Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.

BJ Burger

$16.99

Half pound of wood grilled Angus beef topped with crisp bacon and your choice of cheese.

Citrus Chicken Salad

$17.99

Baby field greens, wood grilled chicken, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh avocado and cucumbers tossed in our Citrus Vinaigrette topped with sweet walnuts, Mandarin oranges and crisp wonton strips.

Crystal Bay Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Wood grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, fresh avocado and crisp bacon, along with jack cheese and a green chili between grilled Parmesan bread.

Sierra Mountain Dip

$16.99

Thinly sliced and slow roasted steak topped with onions, mushrooms, peppers and melted jack cheese.

Blackwood Canyon Pasta

$18.99

Penne noodles tossed in a creamy Parmesan sauce with tender mushrooms, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, fresh basil and just a hint of garlic.

Wood Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.99

Hand-pulled chicken atop baby field greens tossed with a light Champagne Vinaigrette, raisins, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.

Joe's Steak Sandwich

$18.99

Hand-carved Joe's Steak, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, a green chili and Thousand Island dressing between grilled Parmesan bread.

Railroad Camp Shrimp Salad

$17.99

Hand-battered, tempura style shrimp on top of thinly sliced lettuce, tossed with wontons, peanuts and our Cucumber Vinaigrette dressing.

This N That

Side of Fresh Seasonal Veggies

$3.49

Fresh broccoli and carrots steamed with seasoned butter.

Big Baked Potato

$4.99

One pound roasted with Kosher Salt.

Side of Mountain Mashers

$3.49

Red and russet potatoes mashed with skin on, mixed with cream, scallions, and pepper, with a side of gravy.

Side of Vegetable Pilaf

$3.49

Jasmine rice mixed with angel hair pasta, mushrooms, carrots, celery, and bell peppers.

Side of Blue Lake Green Beans

$3.49

Blue lake green beans tossed with tomatoes, red onions, bacon, salt and pepper.

Side of Cabin Fries

$3.99

Hand-cut cabin fries.

Joe's Steak Mushrooms

$3.99

Found only at Tahoe Joe's! Simmered in white wine, butter and au jus with just a hint of garlic.

Soup & Salad

$10.99

Your choice of a small mixed greens salad, baby greens salad, or Caesar salad and a bowl of our daily homemade soup.

Mixed Green Salad - Large

$9.99

Baby Greens Salad - Large

$9.99

Baby field greens, tomatoes, sweet walnuts, raisins, gorganzola cheese and champagne vinaigrette on the side.

Caesar Salad - Large

$9.99

Mixed Green Salad - Small

$4.99

Baby Greens Salad - Small

$4.99

Baby field greens, tomatoes, sweet walnuts, raisins, gorganzola cheese and champagne vinaigrette on the side.

Caesar Salad - Small

$4.99

Cup of Today's Soup

$3.99

Monday - Potato Cheese Tuesday - Vegetable Beef Wednesday & Sunday - Chicken Pot Pie Thursday - Chicken Noodle Friday & Saturday - Clam Chowder

Bowl of Today's Soup

$5.49

Monday - Potato Cheese Tuesday - Vegetable Beef Wednesday & Sunday - Chicken Pot Pie Thursday - Chicken Noodle Friday & Saturday - Clam Chowder

Add 3 Jumbo Scampi Shrimp

$9.49

Jumbo shrimp pan seared with white wine, tomatoes, mushrooms, butter, lemon, and a hint of garlic.

Add 3 Jumbo Railroad Camp Shrimp

$7.99

Hand battered tempura style jumbo shrimp.

Add a New England Lobster Tail

$16.99

A 5oz-6oz charbroiled New England lobster tail with a side of drawn butter.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Famous Steakhouse

Website

Location

9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Directions

