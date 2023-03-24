Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tahoe Joe's

547 Reviews

$$

7006 North Cedar Avenue

Fresno, CA 93720

Appetizers

Jackpot Nachos

$12.99

Piled high with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños and topped with sour cream, homemade guacamole and green onions.

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Spicy Buffalo sauced jumbo wings.

Railroad Camp Shrimp

$11.99

Hand-battered, tempura style shrimp tossed with wontons and peanuts in our sweet and spicy garlic-soy sauce.

Steak Nachos

$16.98

Piled high with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños and topped with sour cream, homemade guacamole and green onions.

Onion Straws

$9.99

Hand-breaded onion petals paired with Spicy Ranch and a Jalapeno BBQ Sauce for dipping.

Chicken Nachos

$16.98

Piled high with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, tomatoes, Jalapeños and topped with sour cream, homemade guacamole and green onions.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

A rich and creamy four-cheese blend with fresh spinach & artichoke hearts served with wood-roasted salsa and crisp tortilla chips.

Crab Cake Appetizer

$12.99

Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$12.99

Sashimi-grade tuna, rubbed with Joe's bold spices and seared rare, served with baby greens tossed in a Cucumber Vinaigrette.

Big Railroad Camp Shrimp

$16.99

Hand-battered, tempura style shrimp tossed with wontons and peanuts in our sweet and spicy garlic-soy sauce.

Lunch Bowls

Wood Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Hand-pulled chicken atop baby field greens tossed with a light Champagne Vinaigrette, raisins, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.

Joe's Steak Salad

$13.99

Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.

Citrus Chicken Salad

$12.99

Baby field greens, wood grilled chicken, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh avocado and cucumbers tossed in our Citrus Vinaigrette topped with sweet walnuts, Mandarin oranges and crisp wonton strips.

Barbecue Chicken Salad

$12.99

Wood grilled chicken, avocado, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black beans and Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese atop mixed greens tossed with Ranch dressing.

Cool Ranch Chicken Salad

$12.99

Hand-breaded chicken atop mixed greens with jack and cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, crisp cucumbers and Ranch dressing.

Railroad Camp Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Hand-battered, tempura style shrimp on top of thinly sliced lettuce, tossed with wontons, peanuts and our Cucumber Vinaigrette dressing.

Lunch Burgers / Sandwiches

Burger

$10.99

Half pound wood grilled Angus burger.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Half pound wood grilled Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese and crisp bacon.

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Half pound wood grilled Angus burger topped with your choice of cheese.

Smoke House BBQ Burger

$12.99

Crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, hand-breaded onion strings and BBQ sauce atop a wood grilled half pound Angus burger.

Peppercorn Bleu Burger

$12.99

Cracked black pepper and melted Bleu cheese make this half pound Angus burger a winner.

Mushroom Burger

$12.99

Tender mushrooms and jack cheese make this half pound wood grilled burger a must.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Slow roasted and hand-pulled pork tossed with Joe's signature BBQ sauce & topped with crispy onion strings and cheddar cheese.

California Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

A wood grilled chicken breast topped with jack cheese and crisp bacon along with fresh sliced avodaco, Honey Mustard dressing, lettuce and tomato.

Crystal Bay Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Wood grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, fresh avocado and crisp bacon, along with jack cheese and a green chili between grilled Parmesan bread.

Sierra Mountain Dip

$12.99

Thinly sliced and slow roasted steak topped with onions, mushrooms, peppers and melted jack cheese.

Sourdough Melt

$12.99

A half pound, pan-seared burger topped with Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and a green chili on Joe's signature grilled Parmesan bread.

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Little Joe's Menu

Little Black Jack Burger

$8.29

Junior Sierra Mountain Ribs

$9.29

Chicken Fingers

$8.29

Skillet Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Hot Dog

$7.29

Little Joe's Steak

$9.29

Desserts

Nevada Cheesecake

$7.99

Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!

Whole Cheesecake

$54.99

Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!

Ski Jump Chocolate Cake

$8.99

A rich double chocolate cake topped with fresh whipped cream and homemade chocolate sauce.

Whole Chocolate Cake

$59.99

A rich double chocolate cake topped with fresh whipped cream and homemade chocolate sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Famous Steakhouse

