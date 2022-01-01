Tahoe Joe's
1905 Taylor Road
Roseville, CA 95661
Popular Items
Appetizers
Jackpot Nachos
Piled high with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños and topped with sour cream, homemade guacamole and green onions.
Buffalo Wings
Spicy Buffalo sauced jumbo wings.
Railroad Camp Shrimp
Hand-battered, tempura style shrimp tossed with wontons and peanuts in our sweet and spicy garlic-soy sauce.
Steak Nachos
Piled high with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños and topped with sour cream, homemade guacamole and green onions.
Onion Straws
Hand-breaded onion petals paired with Spicy Ranch and a Jalapeno BBQ Sauce for dipping.
Chicken Nachos
Piled high with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, tomatoes, Jalapeños and topped with sour cream, homemade guacamole and green onions.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A rich and creamy four-cheese blend with fresh spinach & artichoke hearts served with wood-roasted salsa and crisp tortilla chips.
Crab Cake Appetizer
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
Ahi Tuna Appetizer
Sashimi-grade tuna, rubbed with Joe's bold spices and seared rare, served with baby greens tossed in a Cucumber Vinaigrette.
Big Railroad Camp Shrimp
Hand-battered, tempura style shrimp tossed with wontons and peanuts in our sweet and spicy garlic-soy sauce.
Woodgrilled Steaks
Sierra Steak
9 Oz. marinated Sirloin. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Joe's Steak 6 Oz
Slow roasted sirloin rolled in cracked black pepper and wood grilled. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Joe's Steak 10 Oz
Slow roasted sirloin rolled in cracked black pepper and wood grilled. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Joe's Ribeye
14 Oz. Our most popular cut. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Joe's Steak and Three Jumbo Prawns
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with Three Jumbo Prawns. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Joe's Steak and Wood Grilled BBQ Chicken
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a Wood Grilled BBQ Chicken breast. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Joe's Steak and a Center Cut Pork Chop
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a Center Cut Pork Chop. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Twin Petite Filets
Two 5 Oz. bacon-wrapped filets topped with your choice of garlic butter or Gorgonzola Cheese. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Virginia City Filet
9 Oz. center cut and bacon wrapped. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Nebraska Ribeye
A 20 Oz. cut. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
New York Strip
14 Oz. Choice cut. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Ponderosa Top Sirloin
A thick 12 Oz. Choice cut. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Tahoe T-Bone
A 22 Oz. Choice cut featuring the New York and Filet. All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Emerald Bay Favorites
Prime Rib 10oz
Rubbed with fresh Rosemary and Joe's special blend of spices then slow-roasted for maximum flavor and tenderness. Includes your choice of soup or salad and a scratch made side.
Prime Rib 14oz
Rubbed with fresh Rosemary and Joe's special blend of spices then slow-roasted for maximum flavor and tenderness. Includes your choice of soup or salad and a scratch made side.
Pan Seared Calamari
Seared with a pistachio crust and topped with Lemon Caper Sauce, paired with our zesty Fettucine Alfredo and fresh veggies.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Three pan-seared, jumbo lump crab cakes served with a zesty Fettuccine Alfredo, fresh veggies, Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Bourbon Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, wood grilled and basted with our Knob Creek Bourbon glaze. Served with Vegetable Rice Pilaf and Wood Grilled Veggies.
Shrimp Scampi
Six Jumbo shrimp pan-seared with white wine, tomatoes, mushrooms, butter, lemon and a hint of garlic served with a zesty Fettucine Alfredo and fresh veggies.
Knob Creek Salmon
Always fresh salmon marinated in ginger, brown sugar and Knob Creek bourbon. Served with a Big Baked Potato and fresh veggies.
Taylor Creek Salmon
Always fresh salmon served with a Big Baked Potato and fresh veggies. Also available blackened.
Sierra Mountain Specialties
Sierra Mountain Ribs
Slow cooked baby back ribs, wood grilled and served with Cole Slaw and Cabin Fries. Includes your choice of a salad or homemade soup.
Double Rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs
Slow cooked double rack baby back ribs, wood grilled and served with Cole Slaw and Cabin Fries. Includes your choice of a salad or homemade soup.
Ribs & Railroad Camp Shrimp
A single rack of our tender baby back ribs paired with our signature Railroad Camp Shrimp and Cole Slaw.
Joe's Style Roasted Chicken & Ribs
A single rack of our tender baby back ribs accompanied by a half chicken, seasoned with Joe's proprietary spices, slow roasted and finished on our almond wood grill. Paired with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Joe's-Style Roasted Chicken
A half chicken, seasoned with Joe's proprietary spices, slow roasted and finished on our almond wood grill. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Wood Grilled BBQ Chicken
BBQ Glazed wood grilled chicken breast. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Pork Chops
Two 8 oz Center Cut chops grilled over an almond wood fire and paired with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Whiskey Peppercorn Sirloin
Slow-roasted Joe's Steak sliced and topped with a whiskey cream sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Dinner For Two
Little Joe's Menu
Desserts
Nevada Cheesecake
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
Whole Cheesecake
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
Ski Jump Chocolate Cake
A rich double chocolate cake topped with fresh whipped cream and homemade chocolate sauce.
Whole Chocolate Cake
A rich double chocolate cake topped with fresh whipped cream and homemade chocolate sauce.
Joe's Bowls
Steak Salad
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
BJ Burger
Half pound of wood grilled Angus beef topped with crisp bacon and your choice of cheese.
Citrus Chicken Salad
Baby field greens, wood grilled chicken, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh avocado and cucumbers tossed in our Citrus Vinaigrette topped with sweet walnuts, Mandarin oranges and crisp wonton strips.
Crystal Bay Chicken Sandwich
Wood grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, fresh avocado and crisp bacon, along with jack cheese and a green chili between grilled Parmesan bread.
Sierra Mountain Dip
Thinly sliced and slow roasted steak topped with onions, mushrooms, peppers and melted jack cheese.
Blackwood Canyon Pasta
Penne noodles tossed in a creamy Parmesan sauce with tender mushrooms, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, fresh basil and just a hint of garlic.
Wood Grilled Chicken Salad
Hand-pulled chicken atop baby field greens tossed with a light Champagne Vinaigrette, raisins, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
Joe's Steak Sandwich
Hand-carved Joe's Steak, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, a green chili and Thousand Island dressing between grilled Parmesan bread.
Railroad Camp Shrimp Salad
Hand-battered, tempura style shrimp on top of thinly sliced lettuce, tossed with wontons, peanuts and our Cucumber Vinaigrette dressing.
This N That
Side of Fresh Seasonal Veggies
Fresh broccoli and carrots steamed with seasoned butter.
Big Baked Potato
One pound roasted with Kosher Salt.
Side of Mountain Mashers
Red and russet potatoes mashed with skin on, mixed with cream, scallions, and pepper, with a side of gravy.
Side of Vegetable Pilaf
Jasmine rice mixed with angel hair pasta, mushrooms, carrots, celery, and bell peppers.
Side of Blue Lake Green Beans
Blue lake green beans tossed with tomatoes, red onions, bacon, salt and pepper.
Side of Cabin Fries
Hand-cut cabin fries.
Joe's Steak Mushrooms
Found only at Tahoe Joe's! Simmered in white wine, butter and au jus with just a hint of garlic.
Soup & Salad
Your choice of a small mixed greens salad, baby greens salad, or Caesar salad and a bowl of our daily homemade soup.
Mixed Green Salad - Large
Baby Greens Salad - Large
Baby field greens, tomatoes, sweet walnuts, raisins, gorganzola cheese and champagne vinaigrette on the side.
Caesar Salad - Large
Mixed Green Salad - Small
Baby Greens Salad - Small
Baby field greens, tomatoes, sweet walnuts, raisins, gorganzola cheese and champagne vinaigrette on the side.
Caesar Salad - Small
Cup of Today's Soup
Monday - Potato Cheese Tuesday - Vegetable Beef Wednesday & Sunday - Chicken Pot Pie Thursday - Chicken Noodle Friday & Saturday - Clam Chowder
Bowl of Today's Soup
Monday - Potato Cheese Tuesday - Vegetable Beef Wednesday & Sunday - Chicken Pot Pie Thursday - Chicken Noodle Friday & Saturday - Clam Chowder
Add 3 Jumbo Scampi Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp pan seared with white wine, tomatoes, mushrooms, butter, lemon, and a hint of garlic.
Add 3 Jumbo Railroad Camp Shrimp
Hand battered tempura style jumbo shrimp.
Add a New England Lobster Tail
A 5oz-6oz charbroiled New England lobster tail with a side of drawn butter.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Famous Steakhouse
1905 Taylor Road, Roseville, CA 95661