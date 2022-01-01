Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's

review star

No reviews yet

11406 Henness Road

Truckee, CA 96161

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beer Menu

Truckee Brewing IPA DRAFT

$8.00

50/50 Pilsner DRAFT

$8.00

Alibi Pale Ale DRAFT

$8.00

Mind Haze DRAFT

$8.00

PBR

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00+

Heineken 0.0 ( Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

805

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Six Pack Domestic

$35.00

Six Pack Craft

$40.00

Craft Libations

Rum Punch

$12.00

Light rum, dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, pomegranate syrup, maraschino cherries

Lavender Lemonade

$12.00

Vodka, thyme, lavender syrup, lavender bitters, lemon juice, simple syrup, soda water

Raspberry Mojito

$12.00

Light Rum, raspberry purée, lime juice, mint syrup, soda

Cucumber Mint and Tonic

$12.00

Gin, cucumber, mint syrup, lime juice, tonic water

Into the Forest Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bourbon, pine needle maple syrup, orange bitters, angostura bitters, orange peel

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave

Pj's Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka, tomato juice, bloody mary mix, bacon, onion, pepperoncini, olives

Batched Drinks

Batched Classic Margarita

$48.00

Batched Rum Punch

$48.00

Batched Lavender Lemonade

$48.00

Spirits

Tequila Drinks

$10.00

Vodka Drinks

$10.00

Whiskey Drinks

$10.00

Gin Drinks

$10.00

Rum Drinks

$10.00

Scotch Drinks

$10.00

Other Spirits

$10.00

Zero Proof Drinks

Pomegranate Fizz

$8.00

Orange juice, lime juice, pomegranate syrup, rosemary, soda

Wines by the Glass

GL Lampo, Prosecco

$11.00

GL Laird, Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Matua, Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL Provenance, Chardonnay

$13.00

GL Sonoma-Cutrer, Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Patricia Ortelli, Rose

$16.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

GL Mark West Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

GL Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir

$16.00

Wines by the Bottle

Opera Prima, Brut, Spain, NV

$30.00

Lampo, Prosecco, Italy

$40.00

Jeio, Prosecco, Italy, DOCG

$60.00

JCB #69, Rosé Burgundy, France, NV

$60.00

Gloria Ferrer, Sonoma Brut, Sonoma County, NV

$65.00

L'Ermitage, Brut, Anderson Valley, '07

$85.00

Patricia Ortelli, Rosé, France, ‘16

$60.00

Gerard Bertrand, Gris Blanc Rosé, '16

$50.00

Laird, Pinot Grigio, Carneros, '18

$44.00

Mansfield-Dune, Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, '17

$74.00

Sonoma-Cutrer, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, ‘18

$60.00

Provenance, Chardonnay, Carneros, '16

$48.00

Divum, Chardonnay, Monterey, '17

$44.00

Hartwell Estate, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, '18

$45.00

Matua, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, ‘19

$36.00

Au Bon Climat, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, '18

$65.00

Rodney Strong, Zinfandel, Sonoma County, '14

$40.00Out of stock

Sobon Estates, Zinfandel, Amador County, '12

$60.00

Baca, Zinfandel, Paso Robles, '17

$65.00

Northstar, Merlot, Columbia Valley, '12

$70.00

CORKAGE

$20.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Other Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Drink Coffee Do Stuff

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

San Pellegrino Clementina

$5.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$5.00

Starters

Tomato Bruschetta

$10.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, olive oil, basil, balsamic reduction, roasted garlic on ciabatta crostini

Pork Wings

$11.00

Cilantro lime slaw, toasted seasame seeds, green onion, tangy bbq sauce

Ahi Poke

$15.00

Pickled ginger, wakame, avocado, green onion, cucumbers, yuzu ponzu sauce, wonton chips

Shrimp Watermelon Skewers

$15.00

Cajun grilled shrimp, watermelon, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella, mint, heirloom tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

Leafy Greens

Roasted Baby Beet Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Tahoe Food Hub mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted pecans, cherry tomatoes, white balsamic dressing

Taco Salad

$15.00

Pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro pepita dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, garlic croutons, housemade caesar dressing.

Hand Held Favorites

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Lime cabbage, blackened shrimp, roasted red pepper aioli, hoagie roll

Seafood Tacos

$16.00

Battered or grilled fish or sauteed shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, pepita dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, black bean dip, chips

Tri-tip French Dip

$18.00

Horseradish cheddar, sauteed mushrooms & onions, rosemary au jus, french bread

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Guacamole, bacon, cheddar cheese, cranberry aioli, sourdough or multi grain bread

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Mary's organic chicken, basmati rice, peach relish, toasted almonds, bean sprouts, sweet and sour glaze

Ahi Poke Bowl

$19.00

Pickled ginger, wakame, avocado, green onion, cucumbers, yuzu ponzu sauce, white rice

Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$10.00

Toasted seasame seeds, cilantro

The Caprese Avocado Toast

$12.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Salmon Avocado Toast

$12.00

Grilled King salmon, green onions, tomato, lemon slices

BYOB

Build your own burger- all burgers come with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries or side salad

Build your own burger

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Side of fries, rice or veggies

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Side of fries, rice or veggies

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Side of fries, rice or veggies

Kid's Plate

$10.00

Mary's Organic Chicken, side of rice and veggies

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Ice Cream

One Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Two Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Breakfast Menu ( Available until 11 am)

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Local eggs, potatoes, cheddar, bacon, pico de gallo, warm tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Overnight Oats

$9.00

Oats, fresh berries, almond milk, coconut milk, chia seeds, mint, honey

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Local eggs, potatoes, cheddar, pico de gallo, warm tortilla

Vodka Drink

HH Cutwater Vodka

$5.00

Tequila Drink

HH El Pueblo Tequila

$5.00

Wine

HH Mimosa

$4.00

HH Argali Rose

$4.00

HH Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$4.00

HH Mc Manis Chardonnay

$4.00

Appetizers

HH Tomato Bruschetta

$5.00

HH Classic Avocado Toast

$5.00

HH Caprese Avocado Toast

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Casual cuisine with a side of panoramic views. Expect the best of the region's harvest to be reflected in the flavor and freshness of your plate. Our carefully designed menu features small plates to share with friends and carefully crafted mains boasting with flavor. Join us daily in the summer for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

11406 Henness Road, Truckee, CA 96161

Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's image
Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's image
Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's image

