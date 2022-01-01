Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Tahoe Tap Haus

311 Reviews

$$

475 N Lake Blvd

Tahoe City, CA 96145

Popular Items

Siig Savory
Seasoned Fries
Chicken Fritters

Appetizers/Shared Plates

Haus-Made Hummus

$12.00

Fresh Haus-made hummus comes with assorted vegetables, tortilla chips, and a choice of topping: Sage Walnut Pesto (GF/VEG), Olive Tapenade (GF/NF/V), or Red Pepper Chop (GF/NF/VEG). Naan bread on the side is optional.

Sweet Potato Tots

$11.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Tots served with Sriracha Aioli

Loaded Sweet Pot Tots

$13.00

Basket of fried Sweet Potato Tots topped with cotija cheese, sage crema, Mean Green sauce, and green onion. (GF/NF/VEG)

Seasoned Fries

$9.00

Straight-cut fries with our tasty Haus seasoning (NF/V)

Small Chips

$2.00

Haus-made potato chips

Queso Borracho

$13.00

Haus-made beer cheese dip, comes with tortilla chips. Take it up a notch by adding a topping: red pepper chop or spicy chorizo

Mary's Primal Chicken Wings

$15.00

One pound of Haus Smoked Mary's Organic Unsplit Chicken Wings with your choice of sauce: Red Hot, Mean Green, Haus made Whiskey Barbecue, or Atomic! Served with Haus Ranch or Applewood Smoked Bleu Cheese dressing.

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Deep fried and garlic breaded Wisconsin Cheddar bites served with Marinara sauce

Table Number

Pretzels

$12.00

Hot pretzels filled with a blend of cheddar, cream cheese, and red pimento and accented by the slightly sweet taste of its red bell peppers. Optional side of our homemade Queso Borracho.

Soup & Salad

Chopped Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Cherub Tomatoes, Haus-made Herb Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, served with a Haus-made IPA Caesar dressing. (NF/VEG)

Tap Haus Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, Cherub Tomatoes, Feta, Haus Pickled Onion, a Rice Crackling, served with a Haus Vinaigrette. (GF/NF/VEG)

Side Salad

$6.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherub Tomatoes, and Haus-made Herb croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Kale Salad

$15.00

Delicious salad with Kale Mix, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, and our current Haus Balsamic Dressing.

Fattoush Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Pastrami Tip Chili

$7.00

Winter Salad

$15.00

Haus Specialities

Fish n' Fritte

$17.00

6 ounces of Crusted Cod and seasoned fries served with our Hausmade Artichoke Tartar sauce. (NF)

Grilled Chicken Caesar Sando

$16.00

6 ounce grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, a Parmesan Crisp, and our Hausmade IPA Caesar dressing served on a Bianca bun. (NF)

Southwest Grilled Chicken Sando

$17.00

6 ounce grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, Peppered Bacon, Cheddar Cheese with our roasted Poblano Ranch dressing all served on a Bianca Bun. (NF)

Steak & Fritte 8oz Dry Aged New York

$32.00

Rotating Steak cooked to your liking served with Rosemary Fries and local stout Demi Glace.

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Country style chicken tenders.

Oh Mommy Pastrami on Rye

$17.00

Thick-sliced Haus smoked Pastrami, Pepperoncinis, spicy Habenero Cheese, and Hausmade IPA mustard all on marbled Sourdough Rye. (NF)

Aloha Burger

$20.00

Nahn Mi

$18.00Out of stock

Lazy Shepherd

$19.00

Bacon Jam

$3.00

Korean Shorty Ribs

$17.00

Wild Elk & Mushroom Chili

$18.00Out of stock

Good Wolf Brat Special

$30.00Out of stock

Naanwiches

All B.L.A.T. Naan

$15.00

Tandori Naan Bread with Peppered Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and a Hausmade Herb Aioli. (NF)

Keema Keema

$17.00

Tandoori Naan Bread with seasoned ground Lamb, cabbage, Haus pickled onions, and our Hausmade Mint Cucumber Raita. (NF)

Naan Flying Bird

$16.00

Tandoori Naan bread with 6 ounces grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Haus pickled onions, and Hausmade Herb Aioli. (NF)

Steak to the Heart

$17.00

Tandoori Naan bread with our Stout marinated Flank Steak, grilled Vegetable Medley including grilled peppers and onions, Cotija cheese, cabbage, scallions, and our Hausmade Slaw dressing. (NF)

Hausy Cheesesteak

$18.00

Tandoori Naan bread with our red ale marinated sliced Flank Steak, grilled Peppers and Onions, and laced with Hausmade Queso Borracho cheese sauce. (NF)

Calamari Po Boy

$16.00

Tandoori Naan bread with Corkscrew Calamari, Chili Cocktail sauce, cabbage, and Hausmade Horseradish Aioli. (NF)

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00Out of stock

Sasquash

$16.00

Burgers -6oz Durham Ranch Beef

All of our burgers are made with 6 ounce natural Durham Ranch Beef or 6 ounces of grilled Chicken Breast

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

8 ounce Durham ranch burger comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Bianca bun. Add your choice of additional sides!

Siig Savory

$17.00

8 ounce Durham ranch burger with Peppered Bacon, avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, and served on a Pretzel bun. (NF)

Haus Burger

$16.00

8 ounce Durham ranch burger with roasted Red Pepper, Feta cheese, and Hausmade Gooseberry Ketchup served on a Pretzel bun. (NF)

The Spice

$16.00

8 ounce Durham ranch burger with Peppered Bacon, spicy Ghost Pepperjack cheese , smoked Jalapenos, and Green Pepper Butter served on a Bianca bun. (NF)

Infinity Burger

$19.00

To Infinity and a Six ounce vegan Beyond Burger patty with Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Peppers and Onions, and Haus made Whiskey Barbecue Sauce on a Bianca Bun. Or order with a meat patty instead!

Juniors

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Warmed Tandoori Naan with Tomato Sauce and a melted Five-Cheese Blend. No side option included.

Pasta

$9.00Out of stock

All natural Rainbow Rotini Pasta with your choice of Marinara Sauce or Butter and Parmesan . No side option included.

Kid's Dog

$10.00

Quarter pound sulfate-free 100% uncured beef Hot Dog on a Sweet Corn Bun served with Haus chips. Comes plain.

Chicken Fritters

$10.00

Country style Chicken Tenders served with Haus chips. Your choice of sauce on the side.

Kid's Burger

$12.00

6 ounce Durham ranch burger on a Bianca bun served with Haus chips. Comes plain. Add cheese if you'd like.

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Desserts

Beer Float

$10.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

EZ Dog Menu

Unseasoned Patty

$4.00

Unseasoned Breast

$4.00

On Tap

10 Oz. Founders KBS

$10.00

10z Almanac Peach Sour

$10.00

10oz Gold Vibe Berry Hard

$9.00

Einstok Porter

$7.00

Federation Utopia Red Rye

$7.00

Style Sensei Cold IPA

$7.00

Two Rivers Huckleberry Cider

$7.00

Big Sexy Mago Haze

$7.00

Allagash White

Teblor Almond Brown

$7.00

Seismic Tap Haus Lager

$7.00

Henhouse Work Life Balance Saison

$7.00

Firestone Parrot-Phrase Grisette

$7.00

Breakside Wanderlust IPA

$7.00

Alibi Pale Ale

$7.00

mich/shandy Upcharge

Crowler

$0.75

Pint Glass

$5.00

Tbd

$7.00Out of stock

Cans!

Montucky $5

$5.00

Tahoe Pilz

$7.00

Brunswick Blonde

$7.00

Best Life

$7.00

Capa Pale Ale

$7.00

Gold Pan Pale Ale

$7.00

Revision Hazy Life

$7.00

Federation Oakland Gold

$7.00

Claimstake All Three

$7.50

Henhouse Hella Stoked!

$8.00

Henhouse Illuminati

$7.00

Black Plague Hell In The Cellar

$7.00

Lightning Mikes

$10.00

Revision The Bird

$8.00

Offshoot Cruzing IPA

$7.00

The Brewery All The Cows

$16.00

Donner Party Porter

Track 7 Enchanted Whip

$8.50

Bruery Bakery Boysenberry Pie

$15.00

Old Rasputin Imperial Stout

$15.00

Grass Valley Irish Getaway

$7.00

Societe Fuzzy Method Hazy

$8.00

N/A Beer

$6.00

Cliche

$7.00

Bruery Frucht Ale

$9.00

Grass Valley Irish Getaway Red Ale

$7.00

Almanac Uva Bruja

$15.00

Two Rivers Stoned Fruit

$9.00

Eclipse Dirty Chai

$35.00

Tioga Sequoia Firefall Red

$7.00

Revision Staff Of Life

$8.00

Whites

MD Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Cuvaison Sauv Glass

$12.00

Rose Glass

$12.00

Maid of Honor Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$12.00

MD Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00

Cuvaison Sauv Bottle

$34.00

Rose Bottle

$34.00

Maid of Honor Bottle

$34.00

Santa Margherita Prosecco Bottle

$20.00

Brut Rose

$8.00

Santa Mimosa

$22.00

Reds

Earthquake Glass

$12.00

Earthquake Bottle

$36.00

Masi Campofiorin Glass

$12.00

Masi Campofiorin Bottle

$36.00

Truckee River

$12.00

Sangiovese Glass

$12.00

Sangiovese Bottle

$36.00

Lava Cap Barbera Glass

$12.00

Lava Cap Barbera Bottle

$36.00

Bottles

$25 Bottle- Spend Over $70

$25.00

Corkage Fee (non Inhouse Bottles)

$12.00

Cold

Iced Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda Water

$0.50

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

O.J.

$6.50

Agave Vanilla Cream

$5.00

Cola

$5.00

Sugar Free Cola

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Lemon Lime

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Cran/tomato Juice

$3.25

Coke

$3.00

Shirley Temple/RR

$6.00

Hot

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Haus Cocktails

Spling Fring

$12.00

Dreamsicle

$12.00

Haus Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, triple sec, lemon, & lime. Try our Hibiscus Margarita!

Kyiv Mule

$12.00

Local South Fork Vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, and a fresh lime wedge. Mexican Mules and Kentucky Mules also available! (Tequila or Whisky)

Smoky Tahoma Paloma

$12.00

Smoky Xicaru Mezcal, fresh Grapefruit Juice, Orange Blossom, and a Mandarin Chili Salt rim.

G-Gi-Gin & Tonique

$12.00

Local Gin, fresh squeezed Ginger syrup, lime juice, soda water, & our Haus made Tonique syrup made with Chinchona bark.

Hibiscus Mezcal Sour

$12.00

Smoky Xicaru Mezcal, fresh Haus made Hibiscus syrup, & lime juice.

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Local South Fork Vodka mixed with our fresh Haus made Bloody Mary Mix. Try it spicy or with Tequila for a Bloody Maria. Or with our Haus infused Habenero Tequila!

Greyhound

$12.00

Orange Juice fresh squeezed by the glass mixed with Sparkling Flor Prosecco.

Boozy Lemonade

$12.00

Haus infused Peach Vodka, fresh homemade Lemonade, Peach Puree, and fresh squeezed Peach Juice. Perfect for a warm day!

Norsk Blod

$12.00

Scandinavian spirit Aquavit, fresh pureed Beet Juice, Lime Juice, and a rim of fresh Fennel Pollen Salt. Det Var Helt Texas!

Fernet and Coke

$8.00

We have Fernet on draft! Take a shot of nitro Fernet or pair it with Cola.

Old Fashioned/long Island

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Mango Nectar, Lime Juice, and Tonique.

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Locally Roasted Coffee with a shot of Five Farms Irish Cream and topped with Whipped Cream. Add a shot of Rye Whisky or Bourbon to really warm you up!

El Chocolate Borracherra

$12.00

Hot Chocolate, Haus infused Cinnamon Apple Vodka topped with Whipped Cream.

Snuggler

$12.00

Hot Chocolate and Haus infused Peppermint Vodka topped with Whipped Cream.

Speakeasier

$12.00

Screwball Mudslide

$12.00

Well Drinks

Well Cocktail

$11.00

Well Shot

$8.00

$5 Fernet

$5.00

Virgin Cocktail

$9.00

Can Of Screwball

$8.00

Call Drinks

Vodka

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Liqueur

$8.00

Whisky

$8.00

Scotch

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Summer is here, which means we have halted online ordering. So come on in! We look forward to taking care of you in person!

Location

475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145

Tahoe Tap Haus image
Tahoe Tap Haus image
Tahoe Tap Haus image

