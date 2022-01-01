Tahoe Tap Haus

- Home
311 Reviews
$$
475 N Lake Blvd
Tahoe City, CA 96145
Popular Items
Appetizers/Shared Plates
Haus-Made Hummus
Fresh Haus-made hummus comes with assorted vegetables, tortilla chips, and a choice of topping: Sage Walnut Pesto (GF/VEG), Olive Tapenade (GF/NF/V), or Red Pepper Chop (GF/NF/VEG). Naan bread on the side is optional.
Sweet Potato Tots
Basket of Sweet Potato Tots served with Sriracha Aioli
Loaded Sweet Pot Tots
Basket of fried Sweet Potato Tots topped with cotija cheese, sage crema, Mean Green sauce, and green onion. (GF/NF/VEG)
Seasoned Fries
Straight-cut fries with our tasty Haus seasoning (NF/V)
Small Chips
Haus-made potato chips
Queso Borracho
Haus-made beer cheese dip, comes with tortilla chips. Take it up a notch by adding a topping: red pepper chop or spicy chorizo
Mary's Primal Chicken Wings
One pound of Haus Smoked Mary's Organic Unsplit Chicken Wings with your choice of sauce: Red Hot, Mean Green, Haus made Whiskey Barbecue, or Atomic! Served with Haus Ranch or Applewood Smoked Bleu Cheese dressing.
Cheese Curds
Deep fried and garlic breaded Wisconsin Cheddar bites served with Marinara sauce
Pretzels
Hot pretzels filled with a blend of cheddar, cream cheese, and red pimento and accented by the slightly sweet taste of its red bell peppers. Optional side of our homemade Queso Borracho.
Soup & Salad
Chopped Caesar
Romaine, Cherub Tomatoes, Haus-made Herb Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, served with a Haus-made IPA Caesar dressing. (NF/VEG)
Tap Haus Salad
Spring Mix, Cherub Tomatoes, Feta, Haus Pickled Onion, a Rice Crackling, served with a Haus Vinaigrette. (GF/NF/VEG)
Side Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Cherub Tomatoes, and Haus-made Herb croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Kale Salad
Delicious salad with Kale Mix, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, and our current Haus Balsamic Dressing.
Fattoush Salad
Pastrami Tip Chili
Winter Salad
Haus Specialities
Fish n' Fritte
6 ounces of Crusted Cod and seasoned fries served with our Hausmade Artichoke Tartar sauce. (NF)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sando
6 ounce grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, a Parmesan Crisp, and our Hausmade IPA Caesar dressing served on a Bianca bun. (NF)
Southwest Grilled Chicken Sando
6 ounce grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, Peppered Bacon, Cheddar Cheese with our roasted Poblano Ranch dressing all served on a Bianca Bun. (NF)
Steak & Fritte 8oz Dry Aged New York
Rotating Steak cooked to your liking served with Rosemary Fries and local stout Demi Glace.
Adult Chicken Tenders
Country style chicken tenders.
Oh Mommy Pastrami on Rye
Thick-sliced Haus smoked Pastrami, Pepperoncinis, spicy Habenero Cheese, and Hausmade IPA mustard all on marbled Sourdough Rye. (NF)
Aloha Burger
Nahn Mi
Lazy Shepherd
Bacon Jam
Korean Shorty Ribs
Wild Elk & Mushroom Chili
Good Wolf Brat Special
Naanwiches
All B.L.A.T. Naan
Tandori Naan Bread with Peppered Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and a Hausmade Herb Aioli. (NF)
Keema Keema
Tandoori Naan Bread with seasoned ground Lamb, cabbage, Haus pickled onions, and our Hausmade Mint Cucumber Raita. (NF)
Naan Flying Bird
Tandoori Naan bread with 6 ounces grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Haus pickled onions, and Hausmade Herb Aioli. (NF)
Steak to the Heart
Tandoori Naan bread with our Stout marinated Flank Steak, grilled Vegetable Medley including grilled peppers and onions, Cotija cheese, cabbage, scallions, and our Hausmade Slaw dressing. (NF)
Hausy Cheesesteak
Tandoori Naan bread with our red ale marinated sliced Flank Steak, grilled Peppers and Onions, and laced with Hausmade Queso Borracho cheese sauce. (NF)
Calamari Po Boy
Tandoori Naan bread with Corkscrew Calamari, Chili Cocktail sauce, cabbage, and Hausmade Horseradish Aioli. (NF)
Shrimp Po Boy
Sasquash
Burgers -6oz Durham Ranch Beef
Build Your Own Burger
8 ounce Durham ranch burger comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Bianca bun. Add your choice of additional sides!
Siig Savory
8 ounce Durham ranch burger with Peppered Bacon, avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, and served on a Pretzel bun. (NF)
Haus Burger
8 ounce Durham ranch burger with roasted Red Pepper, Feta cheese, and Hausmade Gooseberry Ketchup served on a Pretzel bun. (NF)
The Spice
8 ounce Durham ranch burger with Peppered Bacon, spicy Ghost Pepperjack cheese , smoked Jalapenos, and Green Pepper Butter served on a Bianca bun. (NF)
Infinity Burger
To Infinity and a Six ounce vegan Beyond Burger patty with Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Peppers and Onions, and Haus made Whiskey Barbecue Sauce on a Bianca Bun. Or order with a meat patty instead!
Juniors
Cheese Flatbread
Warmed Tandoori Naan with Tomato Sauce and a melted Five-Cheese Blend. No side option included.
Pasta
All natural Rainbow Rotini Pasta with your choice of Marinara Sauce or Butter and Parmesan . No side option included.
Kid's Dog
Quarter pound sulfate-free 100% uncured beef Hot Dog on a Sweet Corn Bun served with Haus chips. Comes plain.
Chicken Fritters
Country style Chicken Tenders served with Haus chips. Your choice of sauce on the side.
Kid's Burger
6 ounce Durham ranch burger on a Bianca bun served with Haus chips. Comes plain. Add cheese if you'd like.
Mac & Cheese
EZ Dog Menu
On Tap
10 Oz. Founders KBS
10z Almanac Peach Sour
10oz Gold Vibe Berry Hard
Einstok Porter
Federation Utopia Red Rye
Style Sensei Cold IPA
Two Rivers Huckleberry Cider
Big Sexy Mago Haze
Allagash White
Teblor Almond Brown
Seismic Tap Haus Lager
Henhouse Work Life Balance Saison
Firestone Parrot-Phrase Grisette
Breakside Wanderlust IPA
Alibi Pale Ale
mich/shandy Upcharge
Crowler
Pint Glass
Tbd
Cans!
Montucky $5
Tahoe Pilz
Brunswick Blonde
Best Life
Capa Pale Ale
Gold Pan Pale Ale
Revision Hazy Life
Federation Oakland Gold
Claimstake All Three
Henhouse Hella Stoked!
Henhouse Illuminati
Black Plague Hell In The Cellar
Lightning Mikes
Revision The Bird
Offshoot Cruzing IPA
The Brewery All The Cows
Donner Party Porter
Track 7 Enchanted Whip
Bruery Bakery Boysenberry Pie
Old Rasputin Imperial Stout
Grass Valley Irish Getaway
Societe Fuzzy Method Hazy
N/A Beer
Cliche
Bruery Frucht Ale
Grass Valley Irish Getaway Red Ale
Almanac Uva Bruja
Two Rivers Stoned Fruit
Eclipse Dirty Chai
Tioga Sequoia Firefall Red
Revision Staff Of Life
Whites
Reds
Cold
Haus Cocktails
Spling Fring
Dreamsicle
Haus Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lemon, & lime. Try our Hibiscus Margarita!
Kyiv Mule
Local South Fork Vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, and a fresh lime wedge. Mexican Mules and Kentucky Mules also available! (Tequila or Whisky)
Smoky Tahoma Paloma
Smoky Xicaru Mezcal, fresh Grapefruit Juice, Orange Blossom, and a Mandarin Chili Salt rim.
G-Gi-Gin & Tonique
Local Gin, fresh squeezed Ginger syrup, lime juice, soda water, & our Haus made Tonique syrup made with Chinchona bark.
Hibiscus Mezcal Sour
Smoky Xicaru Mezcal, fresh Haus made Hibiscus syrup, & lime juice.
Bloody Mary
Local South Fork Vodka mixed with our fresh Haus made Bloody Mary Mix. Try it spicy or with Tequila for a Bloody Maria. Or with our Haus infused Habenero Tequila!
Greyhound
Orange Juice fresh squeezed by the glass mixed with Sparkling Flor Prosecco.
Boozy Lemonade
Haus infused Peach Vodka, fresh homemade Lemonade, Peach Puree, and fresh squeezed Peach Juice. Perfect for a warm day!
Norsk Blod
Scandinavian spirit Aquavit, fresh pureed Beet Juice, Lime Juice, and a rim of fresh Fennel Pollen Salt. Det Var Helt Texas!
Fernet and Coke
We have Fernet on draft! Take a shot of nitro Fernet or pair it with Cola.
Old Fashioned/long Island
Screwdriver
Mango Nectar, Lime Juice, and Tonique.
Irish Coffee
Locally Roasted Coffee with a shot of Five Farms Irish Cream and topped with Whipped Cream. Add a shot of Rye Whisky or Bourbon to really warm you up!
El Chocolate Borracherra
Hot Chocolate, Haus infused Cinnamon Apple Vodka topped with Whipped Cream.
Snuggler
Hot Chocolate and Haus infused Peppermint Vodka topped with Whipped Cream.
Speakeasier
Screwball Mudslide
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Summer is here, which means we have halted online ordering. So come on in! We look forward to taking care of you in person!
475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145