Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Tai Me Up

review star

No reviews yet

301 Bridge Street

Phoenixville, PA 19460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodles
Spring Rolls

FOOD

Starters

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Golden fried or steamed. Marinated ground pork, fresh water, chestnut, minced onion in wonton.

Golden Tofu

Golden Tofu

$8.00

Crispy fried tofu, served with sweet and sour sauce. Topped with ground peanuts. Gluten Free

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Shredded vegetables and cellophane noodles wrapped in crispy rice paper, fried golden brown, served with pineapple chili sauce. Gluten Free

Thai Hot Fries

$8.00

Potato fry. Thai spice, scallion, cilantro, red onion, bell pepper, peanuts and fried garlic. Gluten Free

Thai Hot Wings

$9.00

Crispy chicken wings, garlic, pepper homemade basil hot sauce.

Dungeness Crab Rangoon

Dungeness Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Crispy wontons filled with dungeness crab meat, cream cheese and onions. Served with our homemade plum dipping sauce. Gluten Free

Curry Chicken Dip

$10.00

Thai spiced chicken, shredded and simmered in a special coconut curry sauce. Served with roti style bread. Gluten Free

Duck Tacos

Duck Tacos

$10.00

Roasted duck in a scallions cucumber and lettuce with chef special house sauce.

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Satay chicken strips, curry noodles, carrot, bean sprouts and lettuce leaves. Served with 3 delicious Thai dipping sauces.

Soup & Salads

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Ground chicken wrapped in wonton skin with bokchoy and scallions in clear broth.

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

A traditional favorite, mushrooms, onions and scallions in a spicy lemongrass broth with lime juice. Gluten Free

Tom Kha Soup

$9.00

Galanga!, mushrooms, onions and scallions in a coconut broth. Gluten Free

House Salad

$9.00

Crispy tofu, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber and tomato served with light peanut dressing.

Papaya Salad

$9.00

Shredded green papaya, tomato, string beans tossed in a special lime dressing with roasted ground.

Beef Salad

$14.00

Grilled beef and roasted rice tossed with onions, carrots, bell pepper, tomato, cucumber and Thai chili lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens.

Entrees

Thai basil

Thai basil

$16.00

Basil leaves, onions, bell pepper and string beans in a chili garlic sauce.

Cashew Nuts

Cashew Nuts

$16.00

Cashew nuts with onion, scallions, carrots,bell pepper,and celery in a house sauce

Thai Ginger

Thai Ginger

$16.00

Fresh cut ginger with mushrooms, onions, scallions, carrot and bell peppers in a house sauce.

Garlic Lover

Garlic Lover

$16.00

Broccoli, carrot, cabbage, garlic and black pepper in chef special house sauce.

Vegetable Delight

Vegetable Delight

$16.00

Mixed vegetables stir-fried in a chef special house sauce.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with egg, onions, scallions and carrots in brown sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with egg, cashew nuts, fresh pineapple, scallions and carrot with curry powder.

Bangkok Basil Fried Rice

Bangkok Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with onions, bell peppers, carrots, string beans and basil leaves in spicy chili sauce.

Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

Sliced bamboo, bell peppers and basil leaves in a red curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Green Curry

$16.00

Slides eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves in green curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Pineapple curry

$16.00

Pineapple and bell peppers in a red curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Massaman Curry

$16.00

Potatoes, carrot, onions and peanuts in a massaman curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Peanut Curry

Peanut Curry

$16.00

Broccoli, cabbage and carrots sauteed in soy sauce, topped with peanut sauce and sprinkled with roasted ground peanuts. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

Most popular Thai dish!! Rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts in a homemade tamarind sauce.

Spicy Pad Thai

Spicy Pad Thai

$16.00

Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai stir-fried rice noodles with choice of meat, egg bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrot, onions, basil leaves and topped with ground peanuts.

Basil Soba Noodles

Basil Soba Noodles

$16.00

Stir-fried Yakisoba noodles, bell peppers, onions, cabbage, basil leaves in chef special sauce.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$16.00

The 2 most famous dish!! Stir-fried flat noodles, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves in chef special sauce.

Pad See You

Pad See You

$16.00

Flat noodles with egg, broccoli and carrot in a sweet soy sauce.

Kow Soi

Kow Soi

$16.00

Egg noodles topping with crispy egg noodles in curry sauce with crispy onions served with red onions, bean sprouts and lime on the side.

Street Noodle

Street Noodle

$18.00

Thin egg noodles, shrimp tempura, bok choy & cilantro, ground peanut.

Vegan Lover

Gang Pak

Gang Pak

$16.00

Mixed vegetables and simmered in red curry and coconut milk. Vegetarian menu contains fresh ingredients and tofu.

Pak Ruam

$16.00

Mixed vegetables stir-fried with tofu in special house sauce. Vegetarian menu contains fresh ingredients and tofu.

Basil Garden

Basil Garden

$16.00

Mixed vegetables stir-fried with tofu in spicy basil sauce. Vegetarian menu contains fresh ingredients and tofu.

Spicy Noodles

Spicy Noodles

$18.00

Rice noodles, bell peppers, bean sprouts, fresh lime, toasted garlic, scallions, peanuts and mock duck or mock abalone.

Basil Ramen Noodles

Basil Ramen Noodles

$18.00

Ramen noodles, onions, bell peppers, basil and mock duck or mock abalone.

Spring / Summer Specials

Tom Yum Fried Rice with Shrimp

Tom Yum Fried Rice with Shrimp

$18.00

Fried rice with egg, shrimp, onion, tomato, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves.

Stir-Fried Eggplant with Chicken

Stir-Fried Eggplant with Chicken

$17.00

Eggplant, ground chicken, green & red pepper, Thai basil, chili garlic sauce.

Spicy Lemongrass Chicken

Spicy Lemongrass Chicken

$17.00

Chicken, lemongrass, green & red pepper, Thai basil, southern Thai chili paste.

Spicy Pork Belly

Spicy Pork Belly

$20.00

Crispy pork belly, string beans,bell pepper, onions, basil leaves.

Thai Pho

Thai Pho

$17.00

Chicken or beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, basil and lime in homemade Pho broth.

Dessert

Coconut Meat & Sticky Rice

$9.00

coconut meat, sticky rice, coconut milk, sugar and salt.

Mango & Sticky Rice

$9.00

Mango, sticky rice, coconut milk, sugar and salt.

DRINKS

Beverages

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Cuisine

Location

301 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Directions

Gallery
Tai Me Up image
Tai Me Up image
Tai Me Up image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blue Elephant
orange star4.5 • 1,277
152 E. High Street Suite 110 Pottstown, PA 19464
View restaurantnext
Teikoku
orange star4.6 • 2,261
5492 W CHESTER PIKE Newtown Square, PA 19073
View restaurantnext
Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 319
64-66 E Lancaster Ave Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
Melody's - Casual Vietnamese
orange star4.6 • 114
47 East Butler Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Star Fusion Express
orange star3.9 • 1,168
5178 Parkside Ave Philadelphia, PA 19131
View restaurantnext
Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4040 Locust Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenixville

Sedona Taphouse - Phoenixville, PA
orange star4.5 • 2,213
131 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
The Great American Pub, Phoenixville
orange star4.1 • 1,460
148 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Paloma's - Phoenixville
orange star4.7 • 588
101 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenixville
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston