Taikin Asian Cuisine

1,119 Reviews

$$

7450 NW 104th Avenue

Suite C-101

Doral, FL 33178

Popular Items

2 x $32 Our Favorite Plates
Options
Irenko Roll

Online 2 x $32 ☞ You can choose 2 sushi rolls plus 1 appetizer or Orange BBQ Ribs, Chaufa Fried Rice or Noodles + appetizer. And... You can combined them!.

2 x $32 Our Favorite Plates

$32.00

3 Specials Rolls x $39

Options

$39.00

Taikin Special Rolls

Alaska Special Roll

Alaska Special Roll

$22.00

Fresh Salmon, Cheese Cream, Avocado, Ikura, Wakame.

American Crispy

American Crispy

$24.00

Cispy roll, Smoked Salmon, Tuna, Kani osaki, Avocado, Scallions, Dinamita Salad on top.

Aventura Roll

$25.00
Bara Roll

Bara Roll

$26.00

Soy paper, Imitation crab, Mango, Ebi, Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, Cilantro.

Brickell

Brickell

$21.00

Smoked Salmon, Kani Osaki, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Coconut Shrimp, Curry Sauce, Avocado on Top

Butter Crab Roll

Butter Crab Roll

$22.00
Dragon

Dragon

$19.00

Kani Osaki, Tobiko, Scallions, Crispy Shrimp, Avocado on Top, Dragon Sauce

Fire

Fire

$21.00

Crispy Kani Osaki, Neptuno Salad, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Fried Plantain on Top, Brie Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Flame Roll

Flame Roll

$30.00

Our Secret menu smoked Salmon roll, eel, kani, tempura flakes, topped with fresh salmon and chimichurri sauce, flame to perfection at the table.

Gaby Roll

Gaby Roll

$24.00

Scottish Salmon, Eel, Kani Osaki, Scallions, Tuna on Top, Spicy Crispy Shrimp, Tobiko

Irenko Roll

Irenko Roll

$26.00

Kani Osaki, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Eel, Sweet Plantain, Scallions, Truffle Oil, Spicy Shrimp and avocado on top

Love-ster Roll

$39.00
Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$22.00

Shrimp, Fresh Salmon, Kani Osaki, Tobiko, Cheese Cream, Tempura flakes.

Nagoya Roll

Nagoya Roll

$27.00

Soy paper, Smoked Salmon, Sweet Plantain, Tuna, Avocado, Kani Osaki, Eel, On top Kani Osaki, Crispy Shrimp.

Naples Roll

Naples Roll

$26.00

Soy Paper, Blue Crab, Hamachi, Tuna, Crispy Kale, Topped with avocado, Caviar and Mayo Truffle Sauce.

Nekomata

Nekomata

$20.00

Scottish Salmon, Kani Osaki, Eel, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Shrimp Tempura on Top, Eel Sauce, Fuji Sauce

Nutrillermo Roll

Nutrillermo Roll

$27.00

Wild Tuna, Real Crab Meat, Avocado, Scallions, Eel Sauce, Ponzu, Spicy Mayo (7 pieces)

Okami

Okami

$17.00

Scottish Salmon, Wild Tuna, Kani Osaki, Scallions, Avocado, wrapped in Cucumber, Ponzu (No Rice) (6 pieces)

Rainbow

$20.00
Roraima

Roraima

$15.00

Arugula, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Truffie Oil, Curry, Ponzu (Rice Paper)

Skinny Roll

$25.00
Soho

Soho

$24.00

Soy Paper, Eel, Kani Osaki, Wild Tuna, Spicy Shrimp on Top, Tobiko, Eel Sauce (No Rice)

Taikin Bomb

Taikin Bomb

$22.00

Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Chives, Wild Tuna on Top, Truffle Carpaccio, Truffle Caviar, Ponzu (8 pieces)

Tako Tako Roll

Tako Tako Roll

$21.00

Crispy octopus, Blue Crab and avocado, Rolled in soy paper and server with botija olive oil.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab Salad with Tuna Tartare & Avocado

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$24.00

Chipotle Neptuno, Green onions, Katsuo Mirin Furikake, Tobiko. Inside: Crispy Shrimp, Cheese Cream, Eel.

Wasabi and Ginger

$3.00
Wynwood

Wynwood

$22.00

Kani Osaki, Scottish Salmon, Wild Tuna, Scallions, Dynamite on Top, Eel Sauce, (Crispy)

Signatures

Beef Short Ribs

Beef Short Ribs

$28.00

Roasted to perfection, Truffle Mashed potato and Beech Mushrooms.

Citrus Corvina

$24.00
Nippon Latin Burger

Nippon Latin Burger

$22.00

4 Meat Patty (Picanha Beef, Pork Loin, Bacon and Chistorra), white Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Bacon, Mayo Sauce with Samurai Fries.

Orange Bbq Ribs

Orange Bbq Ribs

$21.00

Roasted Baby Back Ribs, Orange Soy BBQ.

Regular Fries

$6.00
Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$23.00

Grilled Scottish Salmon, Wakame, Kani Osaki, Enoki Mushroom, Edamame, Avocado, Cilantro, Tobiko and Sushi rice.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$24.00

Seared Wild Tuna, Wakame, Kani Osaki, Enoki Mushroom, Edamame, Avocado, Cilantro, Tobiko, Sushi Rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

Darusu Loin

$37.00

Pad Thai, Rice , Noodle

Chaufa Fried Rice

Chaufa Fried Rice

$18.00

Scallions. Cilantro. Shallots. String Beans. Shitake Mushrooms Egg and your choice of Chicken I Beef I Shrimp $15.00 I Mixed 2 Protein + $2 I Mixed 3 Protein + $4

Stir Fry Noodles

Stir Fry Noodles

$18.00

Scallions. Cilantro. Shallots. String Beans. Shitake Mushrooms and your choice of Chicken I Beef I Shrimp $15.00 I Mixed 2 Protein + $2 I Mixed 3 Protein + $4

Lobster Pad Thai

Lobster Pad Thai

$29.00

Chicken Pad Thai

$18.00

Shrimp Pad Thai

$20.00
Creamy Short Ribs Udon

Creamy Short Ribs Udon

$23.00

creamy Japanese Udon with slow roasted short rib, cherry tomatoes, asian Mushrooms and scallions

First Bite Sushi

Asian Arepa

Asian Arepa

$17.00

A delicious Rice Arepa with 2 Options: Shrimp or Crab. Crab: Kani Osaki, Fresh Salmon, Arugula, Toasted Quinoa, Mayo, Tobiko, Avocado. Shrimp: Crispy Shrimp, Mayo, Tobiko, Scallions, Avocado.

Coquito Salmon

Coquito Salmon

$16.00

Crispy Scottish Salmon, Scallions, Kani Osaki, Cream Chesse, Curry

Crispy Mayan Montaditos

Crispy Mayan Montaditos

$14.00

With topping Salmon and tuna tartare

Crunchy Rice Pizza

Crunchy Rice Pizza

$15.00

Smoked Salmon, Scallion, Avocado, Tobiko, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Mayo

Hamachi Truffle Tiradito

Hamachi Truffle Tiradito

$19.00

Hamachi, Truffle Caviar, Ponzu

Ika San Sai

Ika San Sai

$17.00

Crispy Or Stram Calamari, Smoked Salmon, Dynamita Salad, Cream Chesse, Kani Osaki.

Neptuno

Neptuno

$19.00

Kani Osaki, Wakame, Wild Tuna, Scottish Salmon, Tobiko, House Mayo

Nippon Antojitos

Nippon Antojitos

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp wrapped in Plantain

Nippon Temptation

Nippon Temptation

$17.00

Crispy Hamachi wrapped in Plantain, Crispy Shrimp, Eel, Cream Cheese, Tobiko, Scallions, Kimchi on Top.

PachinkoTuna Tataki

PachinkoTuna Tataki

$17.00

Wild Tuna, Scallions, Sesame Oil, Ponzu

Rice Bites

Rice Bites

$16.00

Spicy Crunchy Rice, Scallions, wrapped in Scottish Salmon, Eel topping, Cream Cheese,

Sake Bites

Sake Bites

$19.00
Tsunami Special

Tsunami Special

$17.00
Tuna Tiradito

Tuna Tiradito

$17.00

Wild Tuna, avocado, Ponzu, Sesame Oil, Spicy Mayo

Wakame

Wakame

$10.00

Seaweed salad

Wakame Special

Wakame Special

$21.00

Wakame, Kani Osaki, Wild Tuna, Scottish Salmon, Hamachi, Tobiko, House Mayo

Chuka Ika salad

$19.00
Crab Flowers

Crab Flowers

$18.00

Ebi Tiradito

$17.00

Saba Tiradito

$17.00

Rosa Roll

$19.00
Club House

Club House

$18.00

Nori, rice, avocado, cream cheese, smoked salmon, spicy tuna, crab sauce

First Bite Kitchen

Burger Slider

Burger Slider

$17.00

Two angus beef sliders, Brie Cheese, Crispy Onions, Cabbage, Chiplote Mayo.

Crab Tostones

Crab Tostones

$17.00

Blue Crab. Red peppers. Scallions. Cilantro. Furikake. Sriracha Mayo

Crispy Octopus

Crispy Octopus

$17.00

Mango Chimichurri. Asian Veggies

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00
Fire Edamame

Fire Edamame

$12.00

Shishito Peppers. Creole Spice. Malden Salt

Gyozas

Gyozas

$13.00

Lome Saltado. Orange Confit Sauce

Shrimp Lollipop

Shrimp Lollipop

$15.00

Sweet Ginger Soy Sauce

Shrimp Poppers

Shrimp Poppers

$16.00

Crispy Shrimp. Spicy Guava Mayo. Arugula. Tortilla Chips

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Pork and Shrimp. Cabbage. Mushrooms. Carrots. clear Noodles.Thai Dipping Sauce

Taikin Special Prawns

Taikin Special Prawns

$15.00

Fried Crispy Prawns Skewers, Chili Mayo

Truffle Edamame

Truffle Edamame

$14.00

Garlic Truffle Butter, Maldon Salt

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Guacamole. Edamame. Green Onions. Cilantro. Citrus Orange sauce. Wanton dips

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$10.00

Tofu, Soy Bean, Shiitake, Seaweed

Ramen Soup

Ramen Soup

$21.00
Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup

$13.00

Chicken, Coconut Milk, Chili, Mushrooms, Ka°r Leaves

Kitchen Special Menu

Corvina Bites

$15.00Out of stock

Traditional Roll

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$12.00

Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese

California

California

$12.00

Kani Osaki, Tobiko, Cucumber, Avocado

Dinamita Roll

Dinamita Roll

$14.00

Kani Osaki, Tobiko, Mayo

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$15.00

Wild Tuna, Sriracha, scallions, tobiko

Veggie Roll

$12.00

Avocado Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00
Kids Chaufa

Kids Chaufa

$12.00

In your choice of Chicken | Shrimp | Beef $9.00 | Mixed + $2.50

Pokemon Roll

Pokemon Roll

$16.00

Sco˙ish Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tempura, Eel Sauce

Kids Dragon Ball Roll

Kids Dragon Ball Roll

$16.00

Kani Osaki, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Fried Plantain on Top, Cheese, Eel Sauce

Kids Stir Fry Noodles

Kids Stir Fry Noodles

$12.00

In your choice of Chicken | Shrimp | Beef $9.00 | Mixed + $2.50

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Salmon Nuggets

$13.00

Sashimi &Nigiri

Sashimi

$6.00
Nigiri

Nigiri

$6.00

Shirashi

$38.00

Hosomaki

Hosomaki

$11.00

Temaki

Temaki

$14.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00
Mousse Nutella

Mousse Nutella

$10.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00
Tres leches

Tres leches

$10.00

Super Cookie

$12.00

Bao's

Glazed Chicken Bao Buns

Glazed Chicken Bao Buns

$19.00

Crispy Chicken, in a Black Garlic Glazed, Coleslaw, Yuzu avocado Mayo, and Peanut Crumble.

Crispy Corvina Bao Buns

Crispy Corvina Bao Buns

$19.00

Crispy Corvina Fish, with Salsa Criolla, Sweet potato puree, Yuzu avocado Mayo and Furikake

Mongolian Beef Bao Buns

Mongolian Beef Bao Buns

$18.00
Picanha Bao Buns

Picanha Bao Buns

$20.00
Shrimp Bao buns

Shrimp Bao buns

$18.00
Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$18.00

Special Ceviches

Ceviche mixto

$22.00

Aji Amarillo Ceviche

$19.00

Octopus Tiradito

$23.00

Vuelve A La Vida

$19.00

Beer

Asahi Beer

$9.00Out of stock

Corona

$9.00Out of stock

Heineken

$9.00Out of stock

Heineken Light

$9.00

Kirin Beer

$9.00Out of stock

Kirin Light

$9.00

Lucky Budha

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00Out of stock
Sapporo

Sapporo

$9.00
Sapporo Light

Sapporo Light

$9.00
Stella

Stella

$9.00

Beverage

Coconut Lemonade

$11.00

Coke Classic

$4.50

Coke Zero

$4.50

Coke Diet

$4.50

Mint Lemonade

$10.00

Regular Lemonade

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Sprite

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Milk Glass

$4.00

Sparkling Wine

Louis Dumont Brut

Louis Dumont Brut

$68.00

Food Matches: Delicious as an aperitif and a perfect partner to seafood. Tasting Notes: Color: An intensely characteristic color with bright reflections Nose: Exotic fruit with a touch of mineralogy Mouth: Fresh and vivacious

Moet Imperial Brut

$126.00
Rivarose Rose Brut

Rivarose Rose Brut

$47.00

Food Pairing: Aperitifs or chocolate-based desserts. Tasting notes: This wine displays delicate yet persistant bubbles. The nose exudes aromas of small red fruits such as strawberry and raspberry. The palate offers refreshing notes of grapefruit and spice.

Villa Jolanda Moscato Rose BTL

Villa Jolanda Moscato Rose BTL

$39.00

A delicately sweet rose sparkling wine obtained with the Charmat method. Pale rose color and a delicate and persistent bouquet with an elegant perlage. Best served with: It goes well with fruits and desserts.

Villa Jolanda Moscato Rose GLS

$11.00
Villa Jolanda Prosecco

Villa Jolanda Prosecco

$47.00

Tasting notes: Color: Light straw yellow color with greenish hints. Nose: Characteristic, aromatic, rich of flowers and fruits scents. Palate: Fresh, persistent, fruity taste. Vinification The grapes, picked manually, are immediately pressed and their must, filtered and refrigerated, is fermented to get the basic wine for the following sparkling process.

Villa Jolanda I Love you

Villa Jolanda I Love you

$30.00

Villa Jolanda Happy Birthday

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Taikin means "good fortune" in Japanese, which is closely related with the Tanuki; a mythological animal of the Japanese folklore that people usually place in their business and homes to attract good fortune. With a world-class chef cooking prime cuisine, Taikin is a fusion of Japanese flavors with Latin twists.

Website

Location

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Suite C-101, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

