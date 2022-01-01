Main picView gallery

Tail o' the Pup 8512 Santa Monica Blvd

8512 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
1946
Onion Rings

Pups

1946

$7.25

1976

$6.95

Baseball Pup

$9.95

Chicago Dog

$9.95

Cheesy Pup

$7.25

Chili Pup

$7.95

Jalapeno Pup

$7.95

Manhattan Pup

$7.95

Piggy Pup

$8.95

Puppy Dog

$5.95

Corn Dogs

Corndog

$5.50

Cheese Dog

$6.50

Veggie corndog (not vegan)

$6.75

Burgers

Sassy Double Burger

$8.95

Vegan Sassy Double Burger

$14.40

Sassy Burger

$6.95

Vegan Sassy Burger

$11.45

The Works

$8.95

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

Side Chili

$2.95

Vegan Chili Vegan Cheese Fries

$8.95

Side Vegan Chili

$4.95

Chz Fries

$5.94

Onion Rings

$5.95

NA Beverages

Medium Soft Drink

$2.65

Large Soft Drink

$2.95

Beer

Calidad

$8.00

Skyduster IPA

$9.00

Wine

Red Wine

$10.00

White Wine

$10.00

Rose Wine

$10.00

Miami Sangria

$10.00

Cocktail

Bali Hai Rum Punch

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Jameson Ginger And Lime

$11.00Out of stock

Truly Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Passion Tree Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Mai Tai

$11.00Out of stock

Vodka Soda

$11.00Out of stock

Hangar 1 Lime Seltzer

$7.00

Happy Hour Marg

$12.00

Soft Serve

Chocolate Soft Serve

$4.50

Vanilla Soft Serve

$4.50

Mixed Swirl Soft Serve

$4.50

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.95

Strawberry Shake

$6.95

Chocolate Shake

$6.95

Pumpkin Spice

$6.95

Boozy Milkshake

$12.95

Soda Float

Soda Float

$4.95

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.95

Doggy menu

Doggy Beer

$8.95

Doggy Pup

$5.95

Secret Menu

Chili Parm Burger

$8.95

Boston Celtic

$7.95

Mexican Ole

$8.45

Yellow Tee

$29.95

White/Red Ringer Tee

$29.95

Black Logo Tee

$29.95

Keychain

$9.95

Enamel Pin

$5.95

Sticker

$3.50

Mug

$49.95

Hat

$34.95

Tote Bags

$15.95

Condiment Bottle Set

$14.95

Hot Dog Gummy

$0.99

Peanuts

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
LA's Legendary Hot Dog Stand

8512 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069

