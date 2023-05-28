Main picView gallery

Tail winds

review star

No reviews yet

69 Old County Road

Windsor Locks, CT 06096

HARD ICE CREAM

1 Scoop

$4.00

2 Scoops

$4.50

3 Scoops

$5.00

SPECIALITY SUNDAES

ALMOND JOY

$7.00+

STRWBERRY SHORT CAKE

$7.00+

SMORES

$7.00+

TURTLE

$7.00+

ROCKY ROAD

$7.00+

FUDGE O NUTTER

$7.00+

TANGO MANGO

$7.50

LEMON LUSH

$7.00+

BERRY DELISH

$7.50+

NUTELLA SUNDAE

$7.00+

NUTELLA BANANA

$7.00+

BRICKLE BUZZ

$7.50+

PINA COLADA

$7.00+

MARSHMALLOW MADNESS

$7.00+

Grasshopper

$7.00+

COOKIES AND CREAM SUNDAE

$7.00+

SOFT SERVE

KIDDY

$3.00

SMALL

$3.50

MEDIUM

$4.00

LARGE

$4.50

DOGGIE DISH

DOGGIE DISH

$1.50

JET STREAM/FLOATS

JET STREAM ONE SIZE

$7.00

FLOAT

$4.50+

DRINKS

WATER

$2.00

SODA

$2.00

DOLE WHIP

KIDDY

$3.00

SMALL

$3.50

MEDIUM

$4.00

LARGE

$4.50

WAFFLE

$6.00

TOPPINGS

ALL CANDY TOPPINGS

$0.75

SPRINKLES

$0.50

HOT TOPPINGS

$0.75

FRUIT TOPPINGS

$0.75

BOBA

$1.00

DIPS

$0.75

NUTS

$0.75

ITALIAN ICE

SMALL

$3.50

LARGE

$4.50

MISC

ADD ON 1

$0.75

ADD ON 2

$2.00

AD ON 3

$3.00

ADD ON 4

$4.00

ADD ON 5

$5.00

ICE CREAM CAKE

CAKE

$20.00

PIE

$15.00

SUNDAES

SUNDAE SMALL

$4.50+

SUNDAE LARGE

$6.00+

BANANA SPLIT

BANANA SPLIT

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

69 Old County Road, Windsor Locks, CT 06096

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

