Taildragger Cafe 1150 Airport Rd.
No reviews yet
1150 Airport Rd.
MINDEN, NV 89423
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Bomber
Eight-ounce steak served open on sourdough bread with grilled onions, mushrooms, and garlic
French Dip
Thinly sliced hot roast beef piled on a French roll, served with au jus.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with grilled green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese on a French roll.
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey breast topped with bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough.
Reuben
Classic sandwich of pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
BLT Runway
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
Pastrami
Lean pastrami, with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on grilled sourdough.
Ortega Chicken Jack
Grilled chicken breast on grilled sourdough topped with pepper jack cheese and Ortega chile.
Tuna Melt
Our trademark albacore tuna with Swiss cheese melted on grilled sourdough bread
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Grilled Cheese
An old standby. Your choice of cheese and bread
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog grilled to perfection on a French roll. (Add chili, cheese, and onions for additional $2.00)
Hot Dog with Chile, Cheese & O's
All beef hot dog grilled to perfection on a French roll covered with chili, cheese, and onions
Cold Sandwiches
Your choice or ham, turkey, tuna, or roast beef on your choice of bread
Glider
Grilled turkey and ham layered with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled French roll
LaGuardia
Ham and melted Swiss cheese served with Dijon mustard on grilled rye bread and dill pickle chips
Citation
Grilled roast beef and pepper jack cheese with caramelized onions
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken mixed with fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing in a jumbo flour tortilla
Half Sandwich and Cup of Soup
Half turkey, tuna, or ham sandwich and cup of soup.
Half Sandwich and Cup of Chowder
Half turkey, tuna, or ham sandwich and cup of chowder.
Half Sandwich and Side Salad
Half turkey, tuna, or ham sandwich and side salad.
Corn Dog w/French Fries
Corn Dog w/Tater Tots
Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Hamburgers
Plane Jane Burger
Grilled 1/3 lb fresh Sirloin on a Sesame bun served with lettuce, tomato and slices pickles
Plane Jane Burger with Cheese
Add your choice of cheese - American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack or Swiss
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Plane Jane burger with sautéed mushrooms and your choice of cheese.
Ortega Jack Burger
Plane Jane burger with Pepper Jack cheese and green chile.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Plane Jane burger with your choice of cheese and topped with crispy bacon
Guacamole Cheeseburger
Plane Jane burger topped your choice of cheese and a hefty serving of guacamole.
Bi-Plane
Double burger topped with pastrami and Pepper Jack cheese
Chili Burger
Burger topped with chili and shredded cheese
Patty Melt
Burger with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
Western Bacon BBQ Burger
Salads
Dinner Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, olives, cucumbers, onion, mushrooms, and croutons.
Chef Salad
A feast in itself! Ham, turkey, egg, and Swiss and American cheese top a jumbo salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Sliced crispy chicken strips on a large salad, topped with shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons
Wedge
Fresh iceberg lettuce cut into generous wedges, topped with chopped eggs, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and diced red onions
Spinach Salad
Garden fresh spinach, egg, bacon, red onion, and croutons served with warm bacon dressing and garlic toast
Lo-Cal Plate w/Grilled Chicken
Cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes, fruit, and a grilled chicken breast.
Lo-Cal Plate w/Hamburger Patty
Cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes, fruit, and a grilled hamburger patty
Appetizers
Chicken Strips and French Fries
Strips of chicken breast and a large serving of French fries
Chicken Strips and Tater Tots
Strips of chicken breast and a large serving of tater tots.
Chicken Strips and Salad
Chili Cheese French Fries
French fries piled high with chili and melted cheese topped with diced onions.
Chili Cheese Tater Tots
Tator tots piled high with chili and melted cheese topped with diced onions.
Jalapeno and Cream Cheese Poppers
Eight poppers served with Ranch dressing
Deep Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Eight piping hot cheese sticks served with your choice of Ranch dressing or marinara sauce
Airport Wings
Ten Wings served with Ranch dressing
Carrots & Celery
Basket of French Fries
A large basket of fresh French fries.
Basket of Tater Tots
A large basket of fresh Tater tots.
Deep Fried Shrimp and French Fries
Breaded shrimp served with French fries.
Deep Fried Shrimp and Tater Tots
Breaded shrimp served with Tater Tots.
Deep Fried Shrimp and Salad
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of homemade beer-batter onion rings served with Ranch dressing
Chips & Salsa
Childs Meal
Corn Dog with French Fries
Corn Dog served with French Fries.
Corn Dog with Tater Tots
Corn Dog served with Tater Tots.
Chicken Nuggets with French Fries
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich served with French fries.
Chicken Nuggets with Tater Tots
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich served with tater tots.
1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich with French Fries
1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich served with French fries.
1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tater Tots
1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich served with tater tots.
Soups & Chili
Soup - Cup
Cup of home made soup
Soup - Bowl
Bowl of home made soup
Chowder - Cup
Cup of New England style Clam Chowder
Chowder - Bowl
Bowl of New England style Clam Chowder
Chili - Cup
Cup of home made Chili topped with shredded cheese and diced onions
Chili - Bowl
Bowl of home made Chili topped with shredded cheese and diced onions
Ala Carte
Beverages
Water
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Roy Rogers
Sierra Mist
Shirley Temple
Root Beer
Lemonade
Club Soda
Tonic
Milk - Med
Milk - Lg
Orange Juice - Med
Orange Juice - Lg
Apple Juice - Med
Apple Juice - Lg
Cranberry Juice - Med
Cranberry Juice - Lg
Grapefruit Juice - Med
Grapefruit Juice - Lg
Tomato Juice - Med
Tomato Juice - Lg
Cooler / Bar Snacks
Vodka
McCormick
Absolut
Absolut Limon
Ketel One
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Svedka Vanilla
Sky
Sky Citrus
McCormick DBL
Absolut DBL
Absolut Limon DBL
Ketel One DBL
Belvedere DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Svedka Vanilla DBL
Sky DBL
Sky Citrus DBL
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Rio Grande Silver
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Cuervo Traditional
1800 Gold
Sauza
Hornitos Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Blanco
Hornitos Anejo
Rio Grande Silver DBL
Cuervo Gold DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Cuervo Traditional DBL
1800 Gold DBL
Sauza DBL
Corralejo Reposado DBL
Corralejo Anejo DBL
Corralejo Blanco DBL
Whiskey
Early Times
Black Velvet
Seagrams 7
Fireball
Seagrams VO
Jack Daniels
Honey Jack
Jameson
Bushmills
Crown Royal
Screwball PB Whiskey
Early Times DBL
Black Velvet DBL
Seagrams 7 DBL
Fireball DBL
Seagrams VO DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Honey Jack DBL
Jameson DBL
Bushmills DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Screwball PB Whiskey DBL
Scotch/Bourbon
Lauders Scotch
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Devels Cut
Dewars
Chivas Regal 12 yr
Glenfiddich
Macallan 12 yr
Ten High Bourbon
Jim Beam White Label Bourbon
Jim Beam Black Extra Aged Bourbon
Makers Mark Bourbon
Wild Turkey Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Lauders Scotch DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Johnnie Walker Devels Cut DBL
Dewars DBL
Chivas Regal 12 yr DBL
Glenfiddich DBL
Macallan 12 yr DBL
Ten High Bourbon DBL
Jim Beam White Label Bourbon DBL
Jim Beam Black Extra Aged Bourbon DBL
Makers Mark Bourbon DBL
Wild Turkey Bourbon DBL
Liqueurs / Cordials
Blue Curacao (Dekuyper)
Emmets Irish Cream
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Jaque Bonet Brandy
Kahlua
Midori Melon
Peach Schnapps (Dekuyper)
Rumple Minze Peppermint
Select Apertivo
Southern Comfort
Torani Amer
Triple Sec (Dekuyper)
Tuaca Brandy
Sambuca
Jaque Bonet Brandy DBL
Select Apertivo DBL
Kahlua DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Tuaca Brandy DBL
Emmets Irish Cream DBL
Torani Amer DBL
Triple Sec (Dekuyper) DBL
Blue Curacao (Dekuyper) DBL
Peach Schnapps (Dekuyper) DBL
Rumple Minze Peppermint DBL
Midori Melon DBL
Sambuca DBL
Cocktails
Draft Beers
All Day IPA 16oz
Coors Light 16oz
Goose Island IPA 16 oz
Laganitas IPA 16oz
Revision IPA 16 oz
Shock Top 16oz
Stella 16oz
Taildragger Draft 16oz
All Day IPA 64oz
Coors Light 64oz
Goose Island IPA 64oz
Laganitas IPA 64oz
Revision IPA 64oz
Shock Top 64oz
Stella 64oz
Taildragger Draft 64oz
Bottled Beer
Anchor Steam BTL
Corona BTL
Corona Light BTL
Coors Banquet BTL
Coors Light BTL
SN Torpedo BTL
SN Pale Ale BTL
Modelo Especial
Guinness Draught BTL
Lite - Miller BTL
Budweiser BTL
Budweiser Light BTL
Ultra BTL
St Paulie N/A BTL
O'Douls N/A BTL
Fosters (25oz Can)
White Wine
Rose/Cham Wine by the Bottle
Rose/Champagne
Hard Seltzers
Vodka HH
McCormick
Absolut
Absolut Limon
Ketel One
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Svedka Vanilla
Sky
Sky Citrus
McCormick DBL
Absolut DBL
Absolut Limon DBL
Ketel One DBL
Belvedere DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Svedka Vanilla DBL
Sky DBL
Sky Citrus DBL
Gin HH
Rum HH
Tequila HH
Rio Grande Silver
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Cuervo Traditional
1800 Gold
Sauza
Hornitos Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Blanco
Hornitos Anejo
Rio Grande Silver DBL
Cuervo Gold DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Cuervo Traditional DBL
1800 Gold DBL
Sauza DBL
Corralejo Reposado DBL
Corralejo Anejo DBL
Corralejo Blanco DBL
Hornitos Anejo
Whiskey HH
Early Times
Black Velvet
Seagrams 7
Fireball
Seagrams VO
Jack Daniels
Honey Jack
Jameson
Bushmills
Crown Royal
Screwball PB Whiskey
Early Times DBL
Black Velvet DBL
Seagrams 7 DBL
Fireball DBL
Seagrams VO DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Honey Jack DBL
Jameson DBL
Bushmills DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Screwball PB Whiskey DBL
Scotch/Bourbon HH
Lauders Scotch
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Devels Cut
Dewars
Chivas Regal 12 yr
Glenfiddich
Macallan 12 yr
Ten High Bourbon
Jim Beam White Label Bourbon
Jim Beam Black Extra Aged Bourbon
Makers Mark Bourbon
Wild Turkey Bourbon
Lauders Scotch DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Johnnie Walker Devels Cut DBL
Dewars DBL
Chivas Regal 12 yr DBL
Glenfiddich DBL
Macallan 12 yr DBL
Ten High Bourbon DBL
Jim Beam White Label Bourbon DBL
Jim Beam Black Extra Aged Bourbon DBL
Makers Mark Bourbon DBL
Wild Turkey Bourbon DBL
Liqueurs / Cordials HH
Jaque Bonet Brandy
Select Apertivo
Kahlua
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Southern Comfort
Tuaca Brandy
Emmets Irish Cream
Torani Amer
Triple Sec (Dekuyper)
Blue Curacao (Dekuyper)
Peach Schnapps (Dekuyper)
Rumple Minze Peppermint
Midori Melon
Jaque Bonet Brandy DBL
Select Apertivo DBL
Kahlua DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Tuaca Brandy DBL
Emmets Irish Cream DBL
Torani Amer DBL
Triple Sec (Dekuyper) DBL
Blue Curacao (Dekuyper) DBL
Peach Schnapps (Dekuyper) DBL
Rumple Minze Peppermint DBL
Midori Melon DBL
Cocktails HH
Draft Beers HH
All Day IPA 16oz
Coors Light 16oz
Laganitas IPA 16oz
Revision IPA 16oz
Shock Top 16oz
Stella 16oz
Taildragger Draft 16oz
All Day IPA 64oz
Coors Light 64oz
Goose Island 64oz
Laganitas IPA 64oz
Revision IPA 64 oz
Shock Top 64oz
Stella 64oz
Taildragger Draft 64oz
Bottled Beer HH
Anchor Steam BTL
Corona BTL
Corona Light BTL
Coors Banquet BTL
Coors Light BTL
SN Torpedo BTL
SN Pale Ale BTL
Modelo Especial
Guinness Draught BTL
Lite - Miller BTL
Budweiser BTL
Budweiser Light BTL
Ultra BTL
St Paulie N/A BTL
O'Douls N/A BTL
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Consisting of Fresh Made Food, and a Full Service Bar. Come and Enjoy an Incredible View of the Carson Valley. We are Situated Right On Tarmac at the Minden/Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada.
1150 Airport Rd., MINDEN, NV 89423
Photos coming soon!