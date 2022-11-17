- Home
- Chattanooga
- TailGate Brewery - Chattanooga
TailGate Brewery Chattanooga
1464 Market St
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Appetizers
Small Garlic Knockers
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Large Garlic Knockers
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Spicy Feta Dip
Our house-made dough baked and served with a side of spicy feta cheese dip.
Sriracha Chips
Our house kettle chips tossed in sriracha sauce and baked a second time. Served with a side of creamy ranch.
BBQ Chips
Our house kettle chips tossed in BBQ sauce and baked a second time. Served with a side of creamy ranch.
Pretzel Bites
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
Small Traditional Wings
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Large Traditional Wings
1 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Small Boneless Wings
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Large Boneless Wings
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Basket of Fries
Waffle fries served with a side of ketchup or ranch.
8" Small Pizzas
8" Small Build Your Own
8" Veggie Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
8" Meat Lovers Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and bacon.
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce drizzle
8" California Burrito Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
8" Caprese Pizza
Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, tomato slices, and balsamic drizzle.
8" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
8" Hawaiian Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion, and bacon.
8" Hot Honey Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle
8" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, macaroni & cheese, Canadian bacon, and seasoned bread crumbs.
8" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, topped with dill pickles. TailGate's take on hot chicken!
8" Pepperoni Feta Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato slices, and feta crumbles.
8" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.
8" Rodeo Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, crispy fried onions and a rodeo sauce drizzle.
8" Taco Pizza
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
8" Thanksgiving Feast Pizza
Our hand-tossed crust with shredded mozzarella, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, parsley and a cranberry sauce drizzle.
12" Medium Pizza
12" Medium Build Your Own
12" Veggie Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce swirl
12" California Burrito Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
12" Caprese Pizza
Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, tomato slices, and balsamic drizzle
12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion and bacon
12" Hot Honey Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle
12" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, macaroni & cheese, Canadian bacon and seasoned bread crumbs
12" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, topped with dill pickles. TailGate's take on hot chicken!
12" Pepperoni Feta Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato slices, and feta crumbles
12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.
12" Rodeo Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, crispy fried onions and a rodeo sauce drizzle.
12" Taco Pizza
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and spicy ranch drizzle.
12" Thanksgiving Feast Pizza
Our hand-tossed crust with shredded mozzarella, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, parsley and a cranberry sauce drizzle.
Pizza Kit
Each pizza kit includes two medium dough balls (+1 extra for practice) and enough sauce, cheese and pepperoni for two medium pizzas!
16" Large Pizza
16" Large Build Your Own
16" Veggie Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and bacon.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce swirl
16" California Burrito Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
16" Caprese Pizza
Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, tomato slices, and balsamic drizzle.
16" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion and bacon
16" Hot Honey Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle
16" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, macaroni & cheese, Canadian bacon, and seasoned bread crumbs.
16" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, topped with dill pickles. TailGate's take on hot chicken!
16" Pepperoni Feta Pizza
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato slices, and feta crumbles.
16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.
16" Rodeo Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, crispy fried onions and a rodeo sauce drizzle.
16" Taco Pizza
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
16" Thanksgiving Feast Pizza
Waffle Fries
BYO Fries
Waffle Fries, shredded mozzarella, and any toppings at the medium pizza toppings price!
Cheese Fries
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
BBQ Chicken Fries
BBQ seasoned chicken, shredded mozzarella, bacon, red onion and a bbq sauce drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Buffalo chicken, shredded mozzarella and a buffalo sauce/ranch drizzle
Caprese Fries
Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, shredded mozzarella and a balsamic drizzle
Carne Asada Fries
Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh pico de gallo & an avocado lime ranch drizzle.
Mac & Cheese Fries
Shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, mac & cheese, bread crumbs and a hot nacho cheese drizzle
Nashville Hot Chicken Fries
Nashville hot chicken, shredded mozzarella and a buffalo sauce/ranch drizzle
Philly Cheesesteak Fries
Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak, shredded mozzarella, and roasted peppers & onions. Topped with a swirl of jalapeño nacho cheese.
Rodeo Fries
Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with crispy onions and a drizzle of rodeo sauce.
Taco Fries
Taco seasoned beef, shredded mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, spicy ranch and hot nacho cheese
Salads & Sandwiches
Small House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
Large House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken
Southwestern Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, taco seasoned chicken, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar Monterey cheese blend, red onion, tortilla chips and avocado
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with dressing, on rye bread
Cuban Sandwich
Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread
Extras
Extra Celery
Extra Pickle
Side of 1000 Island
Side of Avo. Lime Ranch
Side of Balsamic
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Chips
Side of Feta Cheese
Side of Hot Honey
Side of Italian
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Ketchup
Side of Mustard
Side of Nacho Cheese
Side of Nashville Hot
Side of Pesto
Side of Pesto Ranch
Side of Pico
Side of Pita
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Ranch
Side of Rodeo Sauce
Side of Shredded Mozzarella
Side of Spicy Feta Dip
Side of Spicy Ranch
Side of Sriracha
Desserts
Soft Drinks
Packs
Tenn Gold 6pack
A crisp, clean, balanced golden lager. Light body, brilliant gold color, clean notes of cracker from the malt profile and a fast finish, all at a sessionable 4.5% ABV.
Orange Wheat 6pack
An American Wheat Ale with all-natural orange. Our best-selling seasonal ever!
Peanut Butter Milk Stout 6pack
A Nashville staple. A medium-bodied stout with notes of chocolate, coffee and loads of peanut butter.
TailGate Cider 4pack
Our flagship cider, made with 100% Washington apples.
Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA 6pack
A New England style Session IPA with a lush aroma of tangerine and citrus fruits, a soft cloudy body, and lower ABV. We teamed up with our friends at Nashville Zoo to donate a portion of proceeds from this beer directly to their Clouded Leopard conservation program. Nashville Zoo is a worldwide leader in efforts to save this vulnerable species. Enjoy for a good cause! 4.5% ABV. Contains Lactose.
TailGateFest 6pack
Pumpkin Spiced Latte Coffee Milk Stout 4pack
Medium-bodied milk stout brewed with whole bean coffee from our friends at LTH West Nashville, and pumpkin spice. Chocolate and black malts accentuate roasty coffee characteristics balanced with lactose and spiced with pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon!
Raspberry Fruited Berliner 6pack
Boo Berry Hazy IPA 4pack
NHA Adoption Ale 4pack
Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout 4pack
Peanut Butter & Banana Milk Stout 6pack
Huckleberry Sour (A Gose Style Ale) 4pack
Trees: Freshly Baked 4pack
Trees: Hot Box Hero 4pack
Trees: Red Eyes 4pack
Trees: Shhmmoke’n 4pack
Trees: Tegrity 4pack
Trees: Goin' Green 4pack
Trees: Talk to Samson! 4pack
Sour SHNACK: Kids 4pack
Sour SHNACK: PB&J Blackberry 4pack
Sour SHNACK: Strawberry Cobbler 4pack
Sour SHNACK: Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla 4pack
Sour SHNACK: Apple Pie Cobbler 4pack
Seltzie Bae: Nashville Sounds Fruit Punch Selzer 4pack
OFBFB: English Brown Porter 6pack
Lager Projekt: Festbier 6pack
Lager Projekt: Marzen 6pack
Lager Projekt: Leichtbier 6pack
Barrel Project: Pumpkin Spiced Latte Coffee Milk Stout 4pack
Barrel Project: Count Chocula 4pack
Barrel Project: Bourbon Barrel Stout 4pack
Dough: Cookies and Cream 4pack
Dough: Dirt Pie 4pack
Bottles
Draft Beer To Go
Pints
Add a plastic to-go pint from our always-available draft inventory to your order! Call/visit a taproom for the full draft availability.
Growlers
Includes 64oz glass TailGate growler. Please come in to any taproom to get a personal growler filled! This is our always-available draft inventory - Call/visit a taproom for the full draft availability.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1464 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402