TailGate Brewery Germantown

915 3rd Ave N

Nashville, TN 37201

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Medium Build Your Own
16" Large Build Your Own
Small Garlic Knockers

Appetizers

Small Garlic Knockers

Small Garlic Knockers

$10.99

Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.

Large Garlic Knockers

Large Garlic Knockers

$14.99

Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.

Spicy Feta Dip

Spicy Feta Dip

$9.99

Our house-made dough baked and served with a side of spicy feta cheese dip.

Sriracha Chips

Sriracha Chips

$6.99

Our house kettle chips tossed in sriracha sauce and baked a second time. Served with a side of creamy ranch.

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$6.99

Our house kettle chips tossed in BBQ sauce and baked a second time. Served with a side of creamy ranch.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.

Small Traditional Wings

Small Traditional Wings

$9.99

1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!

Large Traditional Wings

Large Traditional Wings

$15.99

1 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!

Small Boneless Wings

Small Boneless Wings

$9.99

1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!

Large Boneless Wings

Large Boneless Wings

$15.99

1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$7.99

Waffle fries served with a side of ketchup or ranch.

8" Small Pizzas

8" Small Build Your Own

$9.99
8" Veggie Pizza

8" Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.

8" Meat Lovers Pizza

8" Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and bacon.

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce drizzle

8" California Burrito Pizza

8" California Burrito Pizza

$14.99

Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.

8" Caprese Pizza

8" Caprese Pizza

$14.99

Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, tomato slices, and balsamic drizzle.

8" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza

8" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.

8" Hawaiian Pizza

8" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion, and bacon.

8" Hot Honey Pizza

8" Hot Honey Pizza

$14.99

Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle

8" Mac & Cheese Pizza

8" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, macaroni & cheese, Canadian bacon, and seasoned bread crumbs.

8" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

8" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, topped with dill pickles. TailGate's take on hot chicken!

8" Pepperoni Feta Pizza

8" Pepperoni Feta Pizza

$14.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato slices, and feta crumbles.

8" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$14.99

Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.

8" Rodeo Pizza

$14.99

Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, crispy fried onions and a rodeo sauce drizzle.

8" Taco Pizza

8" Taco Pizza

$14.99

Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.

8" Thanksgiving Feast Pizza

$14.99

Our hand-tossed crust with shredded mozzarella, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, parsley and a cranberry sauce drizzle.

12" Medium Pizza

12" Medium Build Your Own

$15.99
12" Veggie Pizza

12" Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce swirl

12" California Burrito Pizza

12" California Burrito Pizza

$22.99

Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.

12" Caprese Pizza

12" Caprese Pizza

$22.99

Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, tomato slices, and balsamic drizzle

12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza

12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza

$22.99

Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.

12" Hawaiian Pizza

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion and bacon

12" Hot Honey Pizza

12" Hot Honey Pizza

$22.99

Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle

12" Mac & Cheese Pizza

12" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$22.99

Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, macaroni & cheese, Canadian bacon and seasoned bread crumbs

12" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

12" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, topped with dill pickles. TailGate's take on hot chicken!

12" Pepperoni Feta Pizza

12" Pepperoni Feta Pizza

$22.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato slices, and feta crumbles

12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$22.99

Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.

12" Rodeo Pizza

$22.99

Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, crispy fried onions and a rodeo sauce drizzle.

12" Taco Pizza

12" Taco Pizza

$22.99

Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and spicy ranch drizzle.

12" Thanksgiving Feast Pizza

$22.99

Our hand-tossed crust with shredded mozzarella, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, parsley and a cranberry sauce drizzle.

Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$25.00

Each pizza kit includes two medium dough balls (+1 extra for practice) and enough sauce, cheese and pepperoni for two medium pizzas!

R&D Detroit Style Pizza

$24.99

16" Large Pizza

16" Large Build Your Own

$21.99
16" Veggie Pizza

16" Veggie Pizza

$29.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$29.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and bacon.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$29.99

BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce swirl

16" California Burrito Pizza

16" California Burrito Pizza

$29.99

Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.

16" Caprese Pizza

16" Caprese Pizza

$29.99

Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, tomato slices, and balsamic drizzle.

16" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza

16" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza

$29.99

Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.

16" Hawaiian Pizza

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$29.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion and bacon

16" Hot Honey Pizza

16" Hot Honey Pizza

$29.99

Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle

16" Mac & Cheese Pizza

16" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$29.99

Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, macaroni & cheese, Canadian bacon, and seasoned bread crumbs.

16" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

16" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$29.99

Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, topped with dill pickles. TailGate's take on hot chicken!

16" Pepperoni Feta Pizza

16" Pepperoni Feta Pizza

$29.99

Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato slices, and feta crumbles.

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$29.99

Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.

16" Rodeo Pizza

$29.99

Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, crispy fried onions and a rodeo sauce drizzle.

16" Taco Pizza

16" Taco Pizza

$29.99

Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.

16" Thanksgiving Feast Pizza

$29.99

Waffle Fries

BYO Fries

$10.99

Waffle Fries, shredded mozzarella, and any toppings at the medium pizza toppings price!

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$10.99

Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar

BBQ Chicken Fries

BBQ Chicken Fries

$15.99

BBQ seasoned chicken, shredded mozzarella, bacon, red onion and a bbq sauce drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$15.99

Buffalo chicken, shredded mozzarella and a buffalo sauce/ranch drizzle

Caprese Fries

Caprese Fries

$15.99

Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, shredded mozzarella and a balsamic drizzle

Carne Asada Fries

$15.99

Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh pico de gallo & an avocado lime ranch drizzle.

Mac & Cheese Fries

Mac & Cheese Fries

$15.99

Shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, mac & cheese, bread crumbs and a hot nacho cheese drizzle

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$15.99

Nashville hot chicken, shredded mozzarella and a buffalo sauce/ranch drizzle

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$15.99

Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak, shredded mozzarella, and roasted peppers & onions. Topped with a swirl of jalapeño nacho cheese.

Rodeo Fries

$15.99

Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with crispy onions and a drizzle of rodeo sauce.

Taco Fries

Taco Fries

$15.99

Taco seasoned beef, shredded mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, spicy ranch and hot nacho cheese

Salads & Sandwiches

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$14.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, taco seasoned chicken, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar Monterey cheese blend, red onion, tortilla chips and avocado

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with dressing, on rye bread

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread

Extras

Extra Celery

$0.50

Extra Pickle

$0.50

Side of 1000 Island

$0.99

Side of Avo. Lime Ranch

$1.99

Side of Balsamic

$0.99

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Side of Chips

$2.99

Side of Feta Cheese

$2.99

Side of Hot Honey

$0.99

Side of Italian

$0.99

Side of Jalapenos

$1.99

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mustard

$0.50

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Side of Nashville Hot

$0.99

Side of Pesto

$1.99

Side of Pesto Ranch

$1.99

Side of Pico

$2.99

Side of Pita

$4.99

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Side of Rodeo Sauce

$0.99

Side of Shredded Mozzarella

$1.99

Side of Spicy Feta Dip

$3.99

Side of Spicy Ranch

$0.99

Side of Sriracha

$0.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll Pizza

Cinnamon Roll Pizza

$16.99

Cinnamon brown sugar blend and buttercream icing swirl.

S'Mores Pizza

$16.99

Chocolate sauce base, roasted marshmallows, and graham crackers.

Cinnamon Bites

$8.99

Cinnamon pretzel bites with buttercream icing dipping sauce.

Soft Drinks

Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea Can

$2.50

Miss Lacey's Peach Tea Can

$2.50

Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea 4pack

$10.00

Miss Lacey's Peach Tea 4pack

$10.00

Pepsi

$2.00+Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.00+

Mountain Dew

$2.00+

Sierra Mist

$2.00+Out of stock

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Red Bull Can (Sugar-free)

$4.00

Red Bull Can (Flavored)

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Packs

Tenn Gold 6pack

Tenn Gold 6pack

$11.99

A crisp, clean, balanced golden lager. Light body, brilliant gold color, clean notes of cracker from the malt profile and a fast finish, all at a sessionable 4.5% ABV.

Orange Wheat 6pack

Orange Wheat 6pack

$11.99

An American Wheat Ale with all-natural orange. Our best-selling seasonal ever!

Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA 6pack

Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA 6pack

$13.99

A New England style Session IPA with a lush aroma of tangerine and citrus fruits, a soft cloudy body, and lower ABV. We teamed up with our friends at Nashville Zoo to donate a portion of proceeds from this beer directly to their Clouded Leopard conservation program. Nashville Zoo is a worldwide leader in efforts to save this vulnerable species. Enjoy for a good cause! 4.5% ABV. Contains Lactose.

TailGate Cider 4pack

TailGate Cider 4pack

$14.99

Our flagship cider, made with 100% Washington apples.

Peanut Butter Milk Stout 6pack

Peanut Butter Milk Stout 6pack

$11.99

A Nashville staple. A medium-bodied stout with notes of chocolate, coffee and loads of peanut butter.

We Back! Golden Ale 6pack

$13.99

TailGateFest 6pack

$13.99

Pumpkin Spiced Latte Coffee Milk Stout 4pack

$12.99

Medium-bodied milk stout brewed with whole bean coffee from our friends at LTH West Nashville, and pumpkin spice. Chocolate and black malts accentuate roasty coffee characteristics balanced with lactose and spiced with pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon!

Raspberry Fruited Berliner 6pack

$15.99

Boo Berry Hazy IPA 4pack

$17.99

NHA Adoption Ale 4pack

$15.99

Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout 4pack

$15.99

Peanut Butter & Banana Milk Stout 6pack

$13.99

Huckleberry Sour (A Gose Style Ale) 4pack

$12.99

Trees: Tegrity 4pack

$17.99

Trees: Goin' Green 4pack

$17.99

Trees: Talk to Samson! 4pack

$17.99

Trees: Littering And... 4pack

$17.99

Trees: Bowls of Holly 4pack

$17.99

Apple Pie Cobbler Sour SHNACK 4pack

$19.99

PB&J Blackberry Sour SHNACK4pack

$19.99Out of stock

Raspberry, Blackberry, Gingerbread Sour SHNACK 4pack

$19.99

Sour SHNACK: Kids 4pack

$19.99

Strawberry Cobbler Sour SHNACK 4pack

$19.99Out of stock

Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla Sour SHNACK 4pack

$19.99Out of stock

Blackberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Marshmallow, Cacao Nibs Sour SHNACK 4pack

$19.99

Seltzie Bae: Nashville Sounds Fruit Punch Selzer 4pack

$13.99

OFBFB: English Brown Porter 6pack

$13.99

OFBFB: Cream Ale 6pack

$13.99

Lager Projekt: Czech Pilsner 6pack

$13.99

Crisp, light aroma of bready notes and hints of flora. Clean lager profile is accentuated by a slight herbal bitterness. 5.2% ABV.

Lager Projekt: Leichtbier 6pack

$13.99

Lager Projekt: Marzen 6pack

$13.99

Lager Projekt: Dunkles Bock 6pack

$13.99