TailGate Brewery Murfreesboro
210 Stones River Mall Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
FOOD
Detroit Style Pizzas
- Build Your Own Pizza - Detroit$18.99
- Birria Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Our Detroit style pizza with shredded mozzarella, beef marinated in birria sauce, topped with fresh cilantro and a slice of lime.
- Burrata Margherita Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata Cheese and Fresh Basil
- Hot Honey Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle. Detroit style is one size only, serves 2-3!
- Meat Lovers Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Mac Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Mozzarella, house seasoned hot chicken, mac & cheese, and pickles. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Pickle Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Shredded mozzarella, dill & pickles.
- Tie Dye Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Shredded mozzarella, pesto marinara, and vodka sauce topped with our house made whipped ricotta and freshly grated Parmesan.
- Veggie Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Whipped Ricotta Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, shredded mozzarella, honey whipped ricotta and a sprinkle of Italian parmesan seasoning blend. Detroit style is one size only, serves 2-3!
- OG Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, dill pickles, topped with coleslaw. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Taco Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Shredded mozzarella base, taco seasoned chicken, nacho cheese drizzle, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Hawaiian Pizza - Detroit$24.99
Fresh-made Marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion, and bacon. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza - Detroit$24.99
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, bbq seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a bbq sauce drizzle.. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Chicken Caesar Pizza - Detriot$24.99
Shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, and lettuce, topped with freshly grated parmesan, croutons, and a drizzle of caesar dressing.
Small Pizzas
- Build Your Own Pizza - Sm.$9.99
- Birria Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Our classic round pizza with shredded mozzarella, beef marinated in birria sauce, topped with fresh cilantro and a slice of lime.
- Burrata Margherita Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata Cheese and Fresh Basil.
- Hot Honey Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle
- Meat Lovers Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and bacon.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Mac Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, house seasoned chicken, mac & cheese, and dill pickles.
- Pickle Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, dill & pickles.
- Tie Dye Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, pesto marinara, and vodka sauce topped with our house made whipped ricotta and freshly grated Parmesan.
- Veggie Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
- Whipped Ricotta Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, shredded mozzarella, honey whipped ricotta and a sprinkle of Italian parmesan seasoning blend.
- OG Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, dill pickles, topped with coleslaw.. TailGate's take on hot chicken!
- Taco Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
- Hawaiian Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion, and bacon.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza - Sm.$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Chicken Caesar - Sm.$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, and lettuce, topped with freshly grated parmesan, croutons, and a drizzle of caesar dressing.
Medium Pizzas
- Build Your Own Pizza - Med.$15.99
- Birria Pizza - Med.$22.99
Our classic round pizza with shredded mozzarella, beef marinated in birria sauce, topped with fresh cilantro and a slice of lime.
- Burrata Margherita - Med.$22.99
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata Cheese and Fresh Basil.
- Hot Honey Pizza - Med.$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle
- Meat Lovers Pizza - Med.$22.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon
- Nashville Hot Chicken Mac Pizza - Med.$22.99
Mozzarella, house seasoned hot chicken, mac & cheese, and pickles.
- Pickle Pizza - Med.$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, dill & pickles.
- Tie Dye Pizza - Med.$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, pesto marinara, and vodka sauce topped with our house made whipped ricotta and freshly grated Parmesan.
- Veggie Pizza - Med.$22.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
- Whipped Ricotta Pizza - Med.$22.99
Pepperoni, sausage, shredded mozzarella, honey whipped ricotta and a sprinkle of Italian parmesan seasoning blend.
- OG Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza - Med.$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed in our house-made spice blend, topped with dill pickles, and coleslaw.
- Taco Pizza - Med.$22.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and spicy ranch drizzle.
- Hawaiian Pizza - Med.$22.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion and bacon.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza - Med.$22.99
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce swirl
- Chicken Caesar Pizza - Med.$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, and lettuce, topped with freshly grated parmesan, croutons, and a drizzle of caesar dressing.
Large Pizzas
- Build Your Own Pizza - Lg.$21.99
- Birria Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Our classic round pizza with shredded mozzarella, beef marinated in birria sauce, topped with fresh cilantro and a slice of lime.
- Burrata Margherita - Lg.$29.99
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata Cheese and Fresh Basil
- Hot Honey Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle
- Meat Lovers Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon
- Nashville Hot Chicken Mac Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Mozzarella, house seasoned hot chicken, Mac & cheese, and pickles.
- Pickle Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, dill & pickles.
- Tie Dye Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, pesto marinara, and vodka sauce topped with our house made whipped ricotta and freshly grated Parmesan.
- Veggie Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
- Whipped Ricotta Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Pepperoni, sausage, shredded mozzarella, honey whipped ricotta and a sprinkle of Italian parmesan seasoning blend.
- OG Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, dill pickles, topped with coleslaw.. TailGate's take on hot chicken!
- Taco Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
- Hawaiian Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion and bacon
- BBQ Chicken Pizza - Lg.$29.99
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce swirl
- Chicken Caesar Pizza - Lg.$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, and lettuce, topped with freshly grated parmesan, croutons, and a drizzle of caesar dressing.
Appetizers
- Basket of Waffle Fries$9.99
Waffle fries served with a side of ketchup or ranch.
- Loaded Taco Fries Basket$15.99
Waffle fries loaded with nacho cheese, taco-seasoned chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato & spicy ranch.
- Onion Rings$12.99
Fried onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce: ranch, spicy ranch, BBQ or ketchup.
- Pretzel Bites$10.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
- Small Traditional Wings$9.99
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
- Large Traditional Wings$15.99
1 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
- Small Adult Chicken Nuggets$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
- Large Adult Chicken Nuggets$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
- Small Garlic Knockers$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
- Large Garlic Knockers$14.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing. Add a grilled or breaded chicken breast for $4.99
- Chicken Fiesta Salad$14.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, fajita chicken, corn and roasted corn, Cotjia cheese, red onion, tortilla chips, and avocado.
- Cobb Salad$14.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken
- House Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
Sammies
- Birria Grilled Cheese$14.99
Birria beef, shredded mozzarella, and chopped cilantro, topped with a lime wedge and birria sauce. Served on a locally sourced sourdough roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Sammie$14.99
Breaded chicken with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Topped with ranch dressing drizzle and served on a locally sourced sourdough roll.
- Burrata Caprese Sammie$14.99
Freshly chopped basil with burrata cheese and diced tomatoes. Topped with pesto and balsamic drizzle, served on a locally sourced sourdough roll.
- Chicken a la Vodka$14.99
Breaded chicken with vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and pesto drizzle. Topped with fresh basil and parmesan, served on a locally sourced sourdough roll.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sammie$14.99
Breaded chicken tossed in our house-made hot sauce, topped with dill pickles, and coleslaw. Served on a locally sourced sourdough roll.
Desserts
- Cannolis$9.99
Two plain cannoli shells filled with a sweet ricotta chocolate chip cream, served with chocolate dipping sauce.
- Cinnamon Bites$10.99
Cinnamon pretzel bites with buttercream icing dipping sauce.
- Cinnamon Roll Pizza$16.99
Cinnamon brown sugar blend and buttercream icing swirl.
- Powdered Sugar Puffies$9.99
Fried dough coated to perfection in powdered sugar.
Soft Drinks
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.00+
- Mountain Dew$2.00+
- Pepsi$2.00+
- Sierra Mist/Starry$2.00+
- Nashville Sweet Tea Co. Can$2.50
- Nashville Sweet Tea Co. Peach Can$2.50
- Nashville Sweet Tea Co. Lemonade Can$2.50
- Nashville Sweet Tea Co. Sunshine Can$2.50
- Nashville Sweet Tea Co. 4pack$10.00
- Nashville Sweet Tea Co. Peach 4pack$10.00
- Nashville Sweet Tea Co. Lemonade 4pack$10.00
- Nashville Sweet Tea Co. Sunshine 4pack$10.00
Extras
- Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.99
- Side of Blue Cheese Dressing$0.99
- Side of Caesar Dressing$0.99
- Side of Marinara Sauce$0.99
- Side of Pesto$1.99
- Side of Ranch$0.99
- Side of Spicy Brown Mustard$0.99
- Side of Spicy Ranch$0.99
- Side of Balsamic Reduction$1.99
- Side of BBQ Sauce$0.99
- Side of Birria Sauce$1.99
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.99
- Side of Hot Honey$0.99
- Side of Icing$0.99
- Side of Ketchup
- Side of Nacho Cheese$0.49
- Side of Nashville Hot$0.99
- Side of Pesto$1.99
- Side of Spicy Ranch$0.99
- Side of Sriracha$0.99
- Side of Vodka Sauce$1.99
- Side of Crema$0.99
- Extra Celery$0.99
- Extra Lime$0.25
- Extra Pickle$0.50
- Lg. Side Of Chicken$2.99
- Side of Avocado$2.99
- Side of Coleslaw$3.99
- Side of Crushed Red Pepper
- Side of Diced Tomatoes$2.99
- Side of Garlic Butter$1.00
- Side of Grated Parmesan$0.50
- Side of Jalapeños$2.99
- Side of Mac & Cheese$2.99
- Side of Pineapple$2.99
- Side of Top Shelf Seasoning$0.50
- Side of Whipped Ricotta$2.99
- Sm. Side of Chicken$2.25
CANS/BOTTLES
Packs
- Tenn Gold 6pack$11.99
A crisp, clean, balanced golden lager. Light body, brilliant gold color, clean notes of cracker from the malt profile and a fast finish, all at a sessionable 4.5% ABV.
- Orange Wheat 6pack$11.99
An American Wheat Ale with all-natural orange. Our best-selling seasonal ever!
- Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA 6pack$13.99
A New England style Session IPA with a lush aroma of tangerine and citrus fruits, a soft cloudy body, and lower ABV. We teamed up with our friends at Nashville Zoo to donate a portion of proceeds from this beer directly to their Clouded Leopard conservation program. Nashville Zoo is a worldwide leader in efforts to save this vulnerable species. Enjoy for a good cause! 4.5% ABV. Contains Lactose.
- TailGate Cider 4pack$14.99
Our flagship cider, made with 100% Washington apples.
- Peanut Butter Milk Stout 6pack$11.99
A Nashville staple. A medium-bodied stout with notes of chocolate, coffee and loads of peanut butter.
- Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout 4pack$15.99
A complex chocolatey stout packed with silky peanut butter. Roasty coffee flavors provide depth and balance to keep this big stout smooth and easy-drinking.
- Sounds Strawberry Lemonade Shandy 4pack$14.99
A light, crisp ale brewed and blended with lemonade made in-house; packed with bright flavors of zesty lemon and fresh strawberry. Our annual collab with the Nashville Sounds, releasing just in time for baseball season.
- Cerveza Con Lime 6pack$12.99
A medium-light lager with delicate notes of fresh bread packed with zesty lime and a hint of salt
- Nashville Guru Hazy IPA 4pack$17.99
Orange and grapefruit on the nose. Bright aromatics sit on a light bodied IPA with a firm but clean bitterness and lingering flavors of citrus zest, yellow peach, and a hint of resin.
- Grapefruit IPA 6pack$13.99
Aromas of pink grapefruit, orange, and stone fruit. Medium-light bodied with a firm but clean bitterness and light but structured malt base. Bursting with zesty grapefruit, melon, and white peach; grounded with light notes of resin and pine
- Gose-Ade: Blue is a Flavor 4pack$14.99
A sweet, sour, and salty ale with an overwhelming flavor of blue.
- Lager Projekt: German Pilsner 6pack$13.99
Crisp, clean aroma. Moderate bitterness from the hops both up front and on the finish. Crisp, clean and finishes dry. 5.5% ABV.
- Lager Projekt: Czech Pilsner 6pack$13.99
Medium-light and soft bodied lager with delicate flavors of pilsner malt and fresh bread.
- Lager Projekt: Oaked Festbier 4pack$11.99
A lightly malty festbier aged on medium toast oak. The oak lends a drying quality and rich flavors of toasted nuts, warm oak, and a hint of black tea.
- Lager Projekt: Italian Pilsner 6pack$13.99
Delicate and dry with almost no bitterness. Shortly lagered and then lightly finished with dry-hops to impart floral, herbal, and subtle stone fruit characteristics.
- Nashville Hard Seltzer: Strawberry Lime 6pack$13.99
Hard seltzer with juicy strawberry and zesty lime.
- Acme Radio Collab - Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer 6pack$13.99
Sweet and jammy blackberry followed by tart lemon. Effervescent and refreshing.
- Trees: Smokey from Muskogee Hazy IPA 4pack$17.99
Pineapple and lemongrass on the nose. A medium bodied IPA that is exceptionally balanced and finishes with flavors of pomelo and honeydew.
- Trees: Dugout Hazy IPA 4pack$17.99
Tangerine and strawberry aromas. Medium-light bodied with a moderate bitterness. Finishes with flavors of meyer lemon and honeydew.
- Trees: J.R.R. Tokin' 4pack$17.99
- Juice Wizard 6pack$12.99
Aroma of white grapefruit with hints of blueberry, fresh cut flowers, and pine. Medium-light bodied with a firm but clean bitterness and lingering flavors of grapefruit, clementine, white peach, and resin.
Bottles
DRAFT BEER TO GO
- Pints
Add a plastic to-go pint from our always-available draft inventory to your order! Call/visit a taproom for the full draft availability.
- Growlers
Includes 64oz glass TailGate growler. Please come in to any taproom to get a personal growler filled! This is our always-available draft inventory - Call/visit a taproom for the full draft availability.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Coming summer 2024!
210 Stones River Mall Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129