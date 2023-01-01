TailGate Brewery South Nashville
4060 Cane Ridge Parkway
#615
Antioch, TN 37013
FOOD
Detroit Style Pizzas
- Detroit Build Your Own Pizza$18.99
- Detroit Veggie Pizza$24.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Detroit Meat Lovers Pizza$24.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Detroit Hawaiian Pizza$24.99
Fresh-made Marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion, and bacon. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Detroit Whipped Ricotta Pizza$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, shredded mozzarella, honey whipped ricotta and a sprinkle of Italian parmesan seasoning blend. Detroit style is one size only, serves 2-3!
- Detroit Hot Honey Pizza$24.99
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle. Detroit style is one size only, serves 2-3!
- Detroit Taco Pizza$24.99
Shredded mozzarella base, taco seasoned chicken, nacho cheese drizzle, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Detroit Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$24.99
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, dill pickles, topped with coleslaw. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Detroit BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.99
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, bbq seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a bbq sauce drizzle.. Detroit-Style is one size only, serves 2-3.
- Detroit Thanksgiving Feast Pizza$24.99
Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing shredded mozzarella topped with a drizzle of cranberry dijon sauce, gravy and fresh parsley.
Small Pizzas
- Sm. Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
- Sm. Veggie Pizza$14.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
- Sm. Meat Lovers Pizza$14.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and bacon.
- Sm. Hawaiian Pizza$14.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion, and bacon.
- Sm. Whipped Ricotta Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, shredded mozzarella, honey whipped ricotta and a sprinkle of Italian parmesan seasoning blend.
- Sm. Hot Honey Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle
- Sm. Taco Pizza$14.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
- Sm. Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, dill pickles, topped with coleslaw.. TailGate's take on hot chicken!
- Sm. BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Sm. Thanksgiving Feast Pizza$14.99
Gravy base, turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing shredded mozzarella topped with a drizzle of cranberry dijon sauce and fresh parsley.
Medium Pizzas
- Med. Build Your Own Pizza$15.99
- Med. Veggie Pizza$22.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
- Med. Meat Lovers Pizza$22.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon
- Med. Hawaiian Pizza$22.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion and bacon.
- Med. Whipped Ricotta Pizza$22.99
Pepperoni, sausage, shredded mozzarella, honey whipped ricotta and a sprinkle of Italian parmesan seasoning blend.
- Med. Hot Honey Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle
- Med. Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, dill pickles, topped with coleslaw.. TailGate's take on hot chicken!
- Med. BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.99
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce swirl
- Med. Taco Pizza$22.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and spicy ranch drizzle.
- Med. Thanksgiving Feast Pizza$22.99
Gravy base, turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing shredded mozzarella topped with a drizzle of cranberry dijon sauce and fresh parsley.
Large Pizzas
- Lg. Build Your Own Pizza$21.99
- Lg. Veggie Pizza$29.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, and mushrooms.
- Lg. Meat Lovers Pizza$29.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and bacon.
- Lg. Hawaiian Pizza$29.99
Fresh-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion and bacon
- Lg. Whipped Ricotta Pizza$29.99
Pepperoni, sausage, shredded mozzarella, honey whipped ricotta and a sprinkle of Italian parmesan seasoning blend.
- Lg. Hot Honey Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, jalapeño and a hot honey drizzle
- Lg. Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, breaded chicken tossed with our house-made spice blend, dill pickles, topped with coleslaw.. TailGate's take on hot chicken!
- Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza$29.99
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ seasoned chicken, bacon, red onion and a BBQ sauce swirl
- Lg. Taco Pizza$29.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
- Lg. Thanksgiving Feast Pizza$29.99
Gravy base, turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing shredded mozzarella topped with a drizzle of cranberry dijon sauce and fresh parsley.
Appetizers
- Small Garlic Knockers$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
- Large Garlic Knockers$14.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
- Pretzel Bites$9.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
- Pork Rinds$9.99
A basket of pork rinds. Choose Original, tossed in BBQ seasoning, or drizzled with Hot Honey.
- Onion Rings$12.99
Fried onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce: ranch, spicy ranch, BBQ or ketchup.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.99
4 slices of fried green tomatoes, served with a side of spicy ranch.
- Basket of Waffle Fries$9.99
Waffle fries served with a side of ketchup or ranch.
- Loaded Taco Fries Basket$15.99
Waffle fries loaded with nacho cheese, taco-seasoned chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato & spicy ranch.
- Small Traditional Wings$9.99
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
- Large Traditional Wings$15.99
1 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
- Small Adult Chicken Nuggets$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
- Large Adult Chicken Nuggets$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Salads
- House Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing. Add a grilled or breaded chicken breast for $4.99
- Cobb Salad$14.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken
- Southwestern Salad$14.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, fajita chicken, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar Monterey cheese blend, red onion, tortilla chips and avocado
Sandwiches
- Reuben Sandwich$14.99
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, with 1000 Island Dressing, on Rye Bread
- Cuban Sandwich$14.99
Turkey, Ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, with 1000 Island dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread.
- Turkey Rachel Sandwich$14.99
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, with 1000 Island Dressing, on Rye Bread.
- Side of Ranch$0.99
- Side of Spicy Ranch$0.99
- Side of Blue Cheese Dressing$0.99
- Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.99
- Side of 1000 Island Dressing$0.99
- Side of Spicy Brown Mustard$0.99
- Side of Caesar Dressing$0.99
- Side of Ketchup
- Side of BBQ Sauce$0.99
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.99
- Side of Hot Honey$0.99
- Side of Marinara Sauce$0.99
- Side of Nacho Cheese$0.49
- Side of Nashville Hot$0.99
- Side of Sriracha$0.99
- Extra Celery$0.99
- Extra Pickle$0.50
- Side of Avocado$2.99
- Side of Diced Tomatoes$2.99
- Side of Jalapeños$2.99
- Side of Pineapple$2.99
- Side of Whipped Ricotta$2.99
- Side of Kettle Chips$2.99
- Sm. Side of Chicken$2.25
- Lg. Side Of Chicken$2.99
- Side of Grated Parmesan$0.50
- Side of Crushed Red Pepper$0.50
- Side of Top Shelf Seasoning$0.50
- Side of Garlic Butter$1.00
- Side of Coleslaw$3.99
CANS/BOTTLES
Packs
- Tenn Gold 6pack$11.99
A crisp, clean, balanced golden lager. Light body, brilliant gold color, clean notes of cracker from the malt profile and a fast finish, all at a sessionable 4.5% ABV.
- Orange Wheat 6pack$11.99
An American Wheat Ale with all-natural orange. Our best-selling seasonal ever!
- Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA 6pack$13.99
A New England style Session IPA with a lush aroma of tangerine and citrus fruits, a soft cloudy body, and lower ABV. We teamed up with our friends at Nashville Zoo to donate a portion of proceeds from this beer directly to their Clouded Leopard conservation program. Nashville Zoo is a worldwide leader in efforts to save this vulnerable species. Enjoy for a good cause! 4.5% ABV. Contains Lactose.
- TailGate Cider 4pack$14.99
Our flagship cider, made with 100% Washington apples.
- Peanut Butter Milk Stout 6pack$11.99
A Nashville staple. A medium-bodied stout with notes of chocolate, coffee and loads of peanut butter.
- Lime Lager 6pack$12.99
Our mexican-style lager with lime flavor. 5% ABV.
- TailGateFest 4pack$13.99
- Vanilla Cream Ale 6pack$12.99
- Watermelon Wheat 6pack$13.99
- Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Milk Stout 4pack$12.99
- #Basic 6pack$13.99
- Pumpkin Pie Cider 4pack$14.99
- Southeast IPA 6pack$13.99
- We Love Turtles Apricot Honey Wheat 4pack$15.99
- Ants on a Log Peanut Butter Raisin Ale 4pack$15.99
- Berry, Fraken Cereal IPA 4pack$17.99
- Co-Op Frose Hard Seltzer 4pack$10.99
- NHA Adoption Ale 4pack$14.99
- Trees: Dude, Where's My Van? 4pack$17.99
- Trees: Oui'd Hazy IPA 4pack$17.99
- Trees: Ganjagool Hazy IPA 4pack$17.99
- Trees: Terps and Conditions Hazy IPA 4pack$17.99
- Trees: Workin 9 to 4:20 Hazy IPA 4pack$17.99
- Strawberry Shortcake Sour SHNACK 4pack$19.99
- Blackberry Cheesecake Sour SHNACK 4pack$19.99
- Pumpkin Banana Black Currant SHNACK 4pack$19.99
- Nashville Hard Seltzer: POG 6pack$13.99
- Nashville Hard Seltzer: Citrus 6pack$13.99
- Nashville Hard Seltzer: Lemon Lavender 6pack$13.99
- Nashville Hard Seltzer: Cherry Slushie 6pack$13.99
- OFBFB: American Light Lager 6pack$13.99
- Lager Projekt: Czech Helles 6pack$13.99
- Lager Projekt: German Pilsner 6pack$13.99
Crisp, clean aroma. Moderate bitterness from the hops both up front and on the finish. Crisp, clean and finishes dry. 5.5% ABV.
- Lager Projekt: Italian Pilsner 6pack$13.99
- Lager Projekt: Marzen 6pack$13.99
- Lager Projekt: Czech Pilsner 6pack$13.99
- Lager Projekt: Festbier 6pack$13.99
- Barrel Project: Pumpkin Spice Latte 4pack$21.99
- Barrel Project: Bananas Foster 4pack$21.99
- Dough: Maple Pecan Pie 4pack$19.99
Bottles
- Cranberry Fruited Brett Beer Bottle$10.99
- Mango, Blood Orange, Guava Fruited Brett Beer Bottle$10.99
Big orange aroma, big mango initial flavor rounded off with blood orange... guava and subtle funk in the rear, rounding out the flavor. Medium/mild tartness. ABV: 6%
- Strawberry Lemon Wild Ale Bottle$11.99
- Prickly Pear Wild Ale Bottle$11.99
- Guava Tangerine Wild Ale Bottle$11.99
- Passionfruit Lime Wild Ale Bottle$11.99
DRAFT BEER TO GO
- Pints
Add a plastic to-go pint from our always-available draft inventory to your order! Call/visit a taproom for the full draft availability.
- Growlers
Includes 64oz glass TailGate growler. Please come in to any taproom to get a personal growler filled! This is our always-available draft inventory - Call/visit a taproom for the full draft availability.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thanks for supporting local! Come in for our 30 beers, ciders and seltzers on draft, and full food menu of pizzas, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and more.
4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, #615, Antioch, TN 37013