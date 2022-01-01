Tailgate Tavern & Grill
990 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
We are a sports and entertainment bar and restaurants featuring top quality food, service, and the best entertainment in Colorado. Live bands Wednesday thru Sunday. The best and biggest patio in Douglas County.
Location
19552 Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rory's Diner
No Reviews
11020 South Pikes Peak Drive, Suite #150 & 140 Parker, CO 80138
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Parker
Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd
4.6 • 3,673
11215 S Parker rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurant