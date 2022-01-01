Tailgate Tavern & Grill imageView gallery

Tailgate Tavern & Grill

990 Reviews

$$

19552 Mainstreet

Parker, CO 80138

Order Again

Upcharge Sauces

1000 Island

$0.25

Asian

$0.25

Au Jus

$0.25

Balsamic

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Butter

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Cajun Ranch

$0.25

Creamy Horse

$0.50

Enchilada

$0.25

Gravy

$1.00

Greek Vinaigarette

$0.25

Green Chile

$1.00

Hollandaise

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.25

Honey Hurt Me

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Hurt Me

$0.25

Hurt Me Bad

$0.25

Ketchup

Ketchup And Mustard

Large Guac

$3.25

Large Salsa

$1.50

Marinara

$0.25

Mayo

Mild

$0.25

Mustard

Orange LW Sauce

$0.25

Queso

$1.00

Ranch

$0.25

Raw Horse

$0.50

Salsa

$0.25

Sd Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

SD Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

SD Guac

$1.50

SD Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Suicide

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

Tzatziki

$0.25

Vinaigarette

$0.25

SIDES

American

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.95

Beans

$2.25

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Jalepenos

$0.50

Monterrey Jack

$1.00

Pepperjack

$1.00

Potato Chips

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.25

Provolone

$1.00

Rice

$2.25

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

SD Cucumber

$0.25

SD Fries

$2.25

SD Onion Rings

$2.75

SD Sliced Tomato

$1.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75

Swiss

$1.00

Veggies

$2.25

Whole Grilled Jalapeno

$0.75

XT EGG

$1.50

SD Pickles

Garlic Toast

$2.00

MEATS

Add 2 Bacon

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Fish

$3.50

Side Gyro Meat

$2.95

Single Sirloin

$8.00

XT Beef Patty

$5.00

XT Shrimp

$4.99

XT BISON PATTY

$7.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Choccie

$2.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Misc

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Monster 16oz

$4.00

Powerade

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Virgin Bloody

$2.95

Virgin Margarita

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Club Soda

Gingerbeer

$4.00

Tonic

$1.50

Cigarettes

Marlboro Reds

$10.00

Marlboro Lights

$10.00

Marlboro Menthols

$10.00

Employee Reds

$8.50

Employee Lights

$8.50

Employee Menthols

$8.50

Shirt

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
We are a sports and entertainment bar and restaurants featuring top quality food, service, and the best entertainment in Colorado. Live bands Wednesday thru Sunday. The best and biggest patio in Douglas County.

Tailgate Tavern & Grill image

