Taim

review star

No reviews yet

1121 Northeast 169th Terrace

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Order Again

Appetizers

Cup of Sliced Hot Dogs

Hot Dog Bites

$8.99

Hot Dogs sliced to bite size pieces, topped with your favorite Sauce/Dressing

Chefs Special Pulled Brisket Starter

$8.99

Sliced Baguette topped with Pulled Brisket with TAIM's Chef Special Sauce (3 pcs)

Dirty Fries

$16.99

Crispy French Fries Topped with Pulled Brisket and Chefs Specialty Sauce

Fully Loaded Dirty Fries

$22.99

Crispy French Fries Topped with Shnitzel and Pulled Brisket and Chefs Specialty Sauce

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Fingers (5 pcs)

Franks and Blanks

$8.99Out of stock

Sandwhiches

Shnitzel Baguette

$16.99

Baguette with Crispy Shnitzel with choice of Toppings and Dressings

Grilled Chicken Baguette

$16.99

Baguette with Grilled Chicken with choice of Toppings and Dressings

Pulled Brisket Baguette

$21.99

Baguette with Pulled Brisket with choice of Toppings and Dressings

Shnitzel Brisket Baguette Sandwhich

$26.99

Shnitzel Baguette with Pulled Brisket and choice of Toppings and Dressings

Burger

Classic Burger in a Bun

$16.99

Burger in a Burger Bun with Optional Toppings and Dressings

Soup

Chicken Soup with Noodles

$6.99Out of stock

Delicious Chicken Soup with Noodles

Cream of Chicken Soup

$6.99

Delicious Cream of Chicken Soup

Main

Shnitzel Plate

$24.99

Crispy Shnitzel with Choice of Two Side Dishes

Grilled Chicken Plate

$24.99

Grilled Chicken with Choice of Two Side Dishes

Baby Chicken Plate

$24.99Out of stock

Baby Chicken Plate with Choice of Two Side Dishes

Pulled Brisket Plate

$27.99

Pulled Brisket with Choice of Two Side Dishes

Boneless Rib Eye Steak

$46.99

Boneless Rib Eye Steak with Choice of Two Side Dishes

Moraccan Salmon Fish

$25.99Out of stock

Slice of Moraccan Salmon cooked with Vegetables and Red Sauce, served with choice of Two Side Dishes

Salad

Shnitzel Salad

$17.99

Crispy Shnitzel served over Romaine Lettuce with Choice of Toppings and Dressings

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.99

Grilled Chicken served over Romaine Lettuce with Choice of Toppings and Dressings

Baby Chicken Salad

$17.99

Baby Chicken served over Romaine Lettuce with Choice of Toppings and Dressings

Pulled Brisket Salad

$22.99

Pulled Brisket served over Romaine Lettuce with Choice of Toppings and Dressings

Sides

French Fries

$7.99
Spicy French Fries

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.99

Grilled Vegetables

$9.99

1/2 lb of Grilled Vegetables

Rice

$4.99

1/2 lb of Rice

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

1/2 lb of Mashed Potatoes

Kids

Hot Dog

$7.99

Hot Dog in Bun with Ketchup, Mustard and Mayonnaise on the side

Drinks

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

$1.99
Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99
La Croix - flavored sparkling water assorted flavors

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Dessert

Fruit Cup

$9.99

Assortment of Sliced Fresh Fruit

Appetizers

Shnitzel Bites

$75.00+

Hot Poppers

$85.00+

Sesame Poppers

$85.00+

Mini Franks in Blanks

$65.00+

Chefs Special Pulled Brisket Bites Platter

$60.00

Mains

Grilled Chicken

$85.00+

Pulled Brisket

$170.00+

Moroccan Salmon Fish

$85.00+

Sides

French Fries

$45.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$55.00+

Spicy Fries

$55.00+

Rice

$45.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$45.00+

Grilled Vegetables

$65.00+

Vegetable Platter

$65.00

Beautifully Arranged Vegetable Platter served with Dipping Sauce

Vegetable Salad

$60.00+

Potato Kugel

$45.00+
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Eat like NY • Relax in FL Home-Made l Freshly-Made

Website

Location

1121 Northeast 169th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Directions

