Taima Doral

review star

No reviews yet

5401 NW 79 AVE

Doral, FL 33166

Sodas & Tea

Agua Purificada En Botella 20 Onzas

$2.50

Coca Cola Regular

$3.50

Coca Cola Zero

$3.50

Coca Cola Diet

$3.50

Frescolita

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Malta

$4.00

Perrier Large

$4.50

Perrier Small

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Soda En Draft

$2.00

Sprite

$3.50

Vaso de agua

Vaso de hielo

shot de limon

Natural Juices

Fresa

$4.50

Limonada Natural

$4.50

Limonada de Coco

$5.50

Mora

$4.50

Papelón (Jarra)

$14.00

Papelón (Vaso)

$3.50

Parchita

$5.00

Piña

$4.50

DRAFT BEER PROMO

Blue moon draft

$3.00

La rubia draft

$3.00

Corona draft

$3.00

Heineken draft

$3.00

Modelo draft

$3.00

Peroni draft

$3.00

APPETIZER

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Cachapa con Queso Grande

$13.00

Cesticas De Plátano Rellenas de Vuelve a La Vida

$17.00

Chicharron De Salmón

$14.00

Roll de Cachapa

$15.00

Taima Sampler (4 unidades Arepitas, Tostones, Cachapitas, Empanaditas, Yuca, Queso, Nata )

$29.00

Tequeños (5 Units)

$10.00

Trio de Cachapas Con Carne Mechada

$16.00

Lomito de Bacon

$12.00

Alitas de Pollo

$13.00

SOPAS

Chupe De Camarón

$14.00

Chupe De Pollo

$12.00

Sopa De Costilla Grande

$12.00

Sopa De Costilla Pequeña

$6.00

Sopa Del Dia

$8.00

ENSALADAS

Burrata Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Taima Signature Salad

$12.00

CEVICHE

Tradicional Ceviche

$18.00

Huancaina Seafood Ceviche

$22.00

Ceviche Frito

$17.00

CONTORNOS EXTRAS

Aceite de Trufa

$2.00

Aguacate

$2.95

Arepitas (5 unidades)

$4.00

Arroz

$3.95

Arroz Salvaje con Frutos Secos y Maíz

$5.00

Caraotas

$4.00

Chorizo 1 unid

$2.95

Chorizos (2 unidades)

$5.50

Ensalada De La Casa

$4.95

Ensalada Rallada

$4.00

Guasacaca

$2.95

Maduros

$2.95

Nata

$2.00

Papas Fritas

$4.95

Papas Rusticas

$6.95

Papas Rústicas Trufadas con Queso

$9.95

Pure de Papa

$4.00

Queso De Mano

$4.95

Side Carne Mechada

$7.00

Side de Camarones (6 und.)

$8.00

Side De Carne En Vara 9 Oz DOMINGOS (No incluye Sides)

$14.00

Side De Carne Mechada

$5.95

Side De Picahna 9oz

$14.00

Side Pechuga De Pollo

$6.95

Tostones (3 unidades)

$4.00

Yuca Frita

$4.00

Yuca Hervida

$4.00

Hallaquitas

$4.00

Queso Frito

$5.00

PASTAS

Fettuccine A La Marinera

$26.00

Penne Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Penne Primavera

$15.00

TAIMA'S CLASSICS

Parrilla Mix

$60.00

Picanha Burger

$17.00

Picanha Grill

$22.00

Pinchos de Carne ( 9 Onzas )

$18.00

Pork Ribs

$17.00

Smoke Burger

$17.00

Steak Tataki

$22.00

Taima Burger

$18.00

TAIMA'S SIGNATURE PLATES

Center Loin Flamed

$23.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.00

Jalea de Mariscos

$21.00

Lemon Grilled Corvina

$26.00

Lemon Grilled Salmón

$26.00

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Parrilla Mar y Tierra

$65.00

Picanha - Lobster Tataki

$35.00

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

Arrow verde con Polio frito

$17.00

POSTRES

Brownie Con Helado

$8.00

Cheesecake Arequipe

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake de Nutella

$8.00Out of stock

Pie de Limón

$8.00

Pie de Parchita

$8.00

Helado porcion

$4.00

Torta

$17.00

ALL YOU CAN EAT

MEAT

$25.00

EXTRA MEAT

Servicio de Hookah

Servicio de Hookah

$35.00

Manguera Hookah

Manguera Hookah

$2.50

Hookah Refill

Hookah Refill

$25.00

Hookah Taima

Hookah Taima

$45.00

Carbon

CARBON EXTRA

$3.00

Vaper

Vaper

$20.00

Servico Botella

Botella Buchanans 12 años

$70.00

Botella Champagne

$30.00

Botella Vino

$20.00

Botella de Ron

$100.00

Magnun Buchanans

$120.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

5401 NW 79 AVE, Doral, FL 33166

Directions

