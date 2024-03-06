Tainos Bakery Kissimmee 192
3,950 Reviews
$
4150 w vine st
kissimmee, FL 34741
Breakfast
- Toasted Bread$1.99
A generous spread of premium margarine in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Toasted bread with cheese$3.99
A generous spread of premium margarine with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Egg only sandwich$3.99
A generous spread of premium margarine with our sandwich egg in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll). Add your choice of salad: Lettuce, tomato and onion at no extra cost.
- Ham only sandwich$3.99
A generous spread of premium margarine coupled with premium sandwich ham in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll). Add your choice of salad: Lettuce, tomato and onion at no extra cost.
- Egg and Cheese$4.49
Egg and Cheese Sandwich. Order it with your choice of cheese (American, Swiss, Provolone, Mozzarella, Gouda, Cheddar) and optional choice of topping (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo-ketchup) or customize it to your liking
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Our premium sandwich ham with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Ham and Egg Sandwich$4.99
A generous spread of premium margarine with our premium sandwich ham in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll). Add your choice of salad: Lettuce, tomato and onion at no extra cost.
- Bocadillo$4.99
Our premium sandwich ham with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam in between a Midnight (Eggy sweet and long Medianoche roll)
- Ham egg and cheese sandwich$6.59
Our premium sandwich ham with one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Bacon Egg and cheese sandwich$6.79
Our premium bacon and sandwich egg with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Sausage Egg and cheese sandwich$6.59
Our premium sausage patty one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua),
- Turkey egg and cheese Sandwich$6.59
Our premium sandwich turkey ham one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua).
- Bistro Sandwich$7.59
Our signature breakfast sandwich: Scrambled eggs, Sausage, Bacon and your choice of veggies accompanied by your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll). Add your choice of salad for no extra cost: Lettuce, tomatoes and Onions.
- Eggs with toast breakfast$3.99
Eggs with Toast - Your choice of cooked eggs any style with your choice of toast.
- Complete Breakfast$6.59
Complete Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of 1 meat: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of toast.
- Pancakes Breakfast$7.59
Two eggs any style, your choice of 1 meats: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with 2 fluffy pancakes.
- Tainos breakfast$7.59
Taíno's Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of 1 meat. Choose between Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of Toast and a side of fries, hash brown or cornmeal sticks
- Super Breakfast$8.59
Two eggs any style, your choice of 3 meats: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of Toast and a side of fries, hash brown or cornmeal sticks.
- Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Scrambled eggs with toppings with your choice of cheese, 3 meats and 1 side perfectly wrapped in a tortilla.
- French Fries$2.99+
French fries
- Hash Brown$1.49
The classic breakfast side favorite.