Sushi & Japanese
Taisho 14016 Ventura Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
TAISHO is a refreshingly new dining scene on Ventura Boulevard’s Restaurant Row. Premium, fresh ingredients anchor our mouthwatering menu of robata skewers, sashimi, sushi and more. Our beverages share the limelight, with an incredible selection of inventive cocktails, Japanese sake and whiskey, California wines and craft beer. All this complements the contemporary, lively vibe of our dining room, bar and two outdoor patios.
Location
14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yume Sushi Bar - 12254 Ventura Blvd.
No Reviews
12254 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurant
Paris Tokyo by Azai Sushi - 9400 South Santa Monica Blvd
No Reviews
9400 South Santa Monica Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant