Sushi & Japanese

Taisho 14016 Ventura Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

14016 Ventura Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Popular Items

Tuna Crispy Rice
Salmon Truffle Roll
Brussels Sprout Chips

Cocktails

12oz Yuzu Margarita To Go

$32.00

Beer

Kirin Light LG BTL

$13.00

Orion LG BTL

$13.00

Sapporo LG BTL

$13.00

N/A Beer Can

$7.00

Wine

BTL Darioush Merlot

$150.00

BTL Groth Cab

$250.00Out of stock

BTL Joseph Phelps Insignia

$525.00

BTL Patrimony Cab

$395.00

BTL Patz & Hall Pinot Noir

$117.00Out of stock

BTL Pessimist Blend

$45.00

BTL Rochioli Pinot Noir

$138.00

BTL Sanford Pinot Noir

$95.00

BTL Stag's Leap Cab

$133.00

BTL Flowers Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Cakebread SVB

$72.00

BTL Dashwood, SVB

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Foley Chard

$57.00Out of stock

BTL Hanzell Chard

$113.00Out of stock

BTL Jarvis Chard

$138.00

BTL Jordan Chard

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Livio Feluga PG

$52.00

BTL Kim Crawford SVB

$52.00

BTL Rumor Rose

$60.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$45.00

BTL Daou Rose

$56.00

BTL Ace of Spades Brut

$562.00

BTL Dom Perignon BRUT

$382.00

BTL Dom Perignon ROSE

$720.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve Cliquot BRUT

$118.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot ROSE

$132.00

Sake

CRF TO GO 16 oz Chocolate Hot Sake TO GO

$29.00

BTL Dassai 23

$155.00

BTL Dassai 23 1800ml

$385.00

BTL Fukuju1800ml

$290.00

BTL Hakkaisan

$94.00

BTL Heaven Daiginjo

$180.00

BTL Ken

$120.00

BTL Kikusui

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Kubota 1800ml

$325.00

BTL Miyosakae

$245.00

BTL Mizbasho

$68.00

BTL Mizuno Shirabe

$58.00

BTL Muroka Born Gold

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Otokoyama

$68.00

BTL Ozeki Nigori

$38.00

BTL Ozeki Nigori 1500ml

$95.00

BTL Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$100.00

BTL Soto Junmai

$53.00

BTL Tyku Cucumber

$43.00Out of stock

BTL Wakatake

$98.00

N/A Beverages

Evian Bottled Still Water

$8.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Tonic (Fever Tree)

$6.00

Ginger Beer (Fever Tree)

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sgr Free

$6.00

La Colombe Oat Milk Latte

$7.00

MOCKTAIL

$10.00

Bites

Brussels Sprout Chips

$13.00

Cucumber Sunomono

$7.00

Edamame

$7.00

Little Gems

$11.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

NS Sashimi

Albacore Onion

$21.00

Oysters

$21.00

Salmon Dry Miso

$21.00

Tai Yuzu Kosho

$24.00

Tuna Avocado Parm

$22.00

Yellowtail Serrano

$22.00

Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Avocado Tacos

$14.00

Crispy Rice

Avocado Crispy Rice

$14.00

Salmon Crispy Rice

$17.00

Tuna Crispy Rice

$17.00

Waguy Crispy Rice

$42.00Out of stock

1pc Waguy Crispy Rice

$10.50Out of stock

Hot Dishes

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Rib Eye Asparagus

$19.00

Filet Mignon Japonais

$23.00

Green Beans

$11.00

Lobster Noodles

$42.00

Miso Eggplant

$13.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$22.00

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$21.00

Tempura Cauliflower

$14.00

Tofu Mushroom Tobanyaki

$18.00

Gyoza

$21.00

1pc Gyoza

$5.00

Fried Rice

$18.00+

Kids Butter Noodles

$15.00

Whole Striped Bass

$75.00

Robata

A5 Wagyu NY Strip

$64.00

Asparagus Bacon

$5.00

Avocado

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$3.00

Chicken Green Onion

$5.00

Chicken Meatball

$5.00

Chicken Wings

$5.00

King Crab Legs

$28.00

1pc King Crab Leg

$14.00

Kobe Black Pepper

$13.00

Lamb Chop

$8.00

Lobster

$16.00

Lobster Wagyu

$29.00

Pork Belly

$7.00

Quail Eggs

$5.00

Salmon

$6.00

Seabass

$9.00

Waguy Short Ribs

$49.00

Shrimp Bacon

$12.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Short Ribs

$19.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

ALBACORE

$9.00+

CHEF'S CHOICE

$23.00

CRAB

$8.00+Out of stock

FW EEL

$8.00+Out of stock

HALIBUT

$10.00+Out of stock

KANPACHI

$8.00+Out of stock

SALMON

$9.00+

SALMON EGG

$7.00+Out of stock

SCALLOP

$9.00+Out of stock

SEA URCHIN

$16.00+Out of stock

SNAPPER

$9.00+

SPANISH MACKEREL

$10.00+Out of stock

TUNA - BLUE FIN

$15.00+

TUNA - CHU-TORO

$8.50+Out of stock

TUNA - TORO

$20.00+

TUNA - BIG EYE

$9.00+

YELLOWTAIL

$9.00+

ARTICHOKE TRUFFLE SALAD

$18.00

SEARED TORO CARP

$22.00Out of stock

Sushi Rolls

Albacore ONION Roll

$22.00

Baked Crab Roll

$13.00

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Salmon Truffle Roll

$22.00

Spicy Albacore Roll

$22.00

Sweet & Spicy Crab Roll

$22.00

Yuzu Kosho Roll

$20.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00+

Baked Salmon Roll

$8.00+

California Roll

$10.00+

Cucumber Roll

$6.00+

King Crab Baked Hand Roll

$18.00

Negi Toro Cut Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Rainbow Roll

$24.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00+

Shrimp Temp Roll

$12.50+

Sp Tuna Roll

$10.00+

Tuna Roll

$7.50+

Veggie Roll

$6.00+

Yellowtail Scallions Roll

$7.50+

Dessert

Butter Cake

$12.00

Cookies

$12.00

Ice Cream

$5.00+

CHEESECAKE

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Chili Oil Side

Cilantro Aioli Side

$2.00

Eel Sauce Large Side

$2.00

Garlic - Dried Large Side

$2.00

Ginger Large Side

$2.00

Gobo Side

$2.00

Ponzu Large Side

Serrano Chili Side

$2.00

Sesame Seeds Large Side

$2.00

Side Avocado 1/4

$2.00

Side of Onions

Side of Scallions

Soy Mirin Sauce Side

$2.00

Spicy Mayo Large Side

$2.00

Sriracha Small Side

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Truffle Oil Small Side

$3.00

Wasabi Hon Small Side

$2.00

Wasabi Kizami Small Side

$1.00

Wasabi Small Side

White Rice

$4.00

Yuzu Kosho Small Side

$0.50

EXTRA MUSHROOMS

$8.00

EVENT

$95.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
TAISHO is a refreshingly new dining scene on Ventura Boulevard’s Restaurant Row. Premium, fresh ingredients anchor our mouthwatering menu of robata skewers, sashimi, sushi and more. Our beverages share the limelight, with an incredible selection of inventive cocktails, Japanese sake and whiskey, California wines and craft beer. All this complements the contemporary, lively vibe of our dining room, bar and two outdoor patios.

14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

