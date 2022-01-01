Tokusei Tsukemen

$19.00

Cold thick noodle and rich dipping soup made with pork, chicken, dried anchovy, and dried bonito. All tsukemen comes with pork chashu, menma banboo shoots, nori seaweed and green onion. *Contains buckwheat It also includes Jidori soft boiled egg and sous-vide Berkshire pork chashu. Tsukemen is cold thick noodles with hot fish-flavored dipping soup. Please don’t dump soup over the noodles; just dip it.