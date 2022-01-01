Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

TAISHOKEN

review star

No reviews yet

47 E 4th Avenue

San Mateo, CA 94401

Order Again

Popular Items

Tokusei Tsukemen
Tokusei Ramen
Ajitama Ramen

Dipping Noodles (Tsukemen)

Tsukemen is cold thick noodles with hot fish-flavored dipping soup. Please don’t dump soup over the noodles; just dip it.
Tokusei Tsukemen

Tokusei Tsukemen

$19.00

Cold thick noodle and rich dipping soup made with pork, chicken, dried anchovy, and dried bonito. All tsukemen comes with pork chashu, menma banboo shoots, nori seaweed and green onion. *Contains buckwheat It also includes Jidori soft boiled egg and sous-vide Berkshire pork chashu. Tsukemen is cold thick noodles with hot fish-flavored dipping soup. Please don’t dump soup over the noodles; just dip it.

Ajitama Tsukemen

Ajitama Tsukemen

$17.00

Cold thick noodle and rich dipping soup made with pork, chicken, dried anchovy, and dried bonito. All tsukemen comes with pork chashu, menma banboo shoots, nori seaweed and green onion. *Contains buckwheat. It also includes Jidori soft boiled egg. Tsukemen is cold thick noodles with hot fish-flavored dipping soup. Please don’t dump soup over the noodles; just dip it.

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$15.00

Cold thick noodle and rich dipping soup made with pork, chicken, dried anchovy, and dried bonito. All tsukemen comes with pork chashu, menma banboo shoots, nori seaweed and green onion. *Contains buckwheat. Tsukemen is cold thick noodles with hot fish-flavored dipping soup. Please don’t dump soup over the noodles; just dip it.

Ramen

Tokusei Ramen

Tokusei Ramen

$18.00

Our signature ramen. Tokusei version topped with rare chashu, roast pork chashu, and ajitama. Also topped with green onion, sesame seed, nori seaweed, and kikurage mushrooms.

Ajitama Ramen

Ajitama Ramen

$16.00

Our signature ramen. Ajitama version topped with roast pork chashu and ajitama. Also topped with green onion, sesame seed, nori seaweed, and kikurage mushrooms.

Ramen

Ramen

$14.00

Our signature ramen, topped with roast pork chashu. Also topped with green onion, sesame seed, nori seaweed, and kikurage mushrooms.

Niku Spicy Ramen

Niku Spicy Ramen

$18.00

Our new spicy ramen. Niku version topped with 2x chashu and ajitama. Also topped with green onion, spicy pork miso, nori seaweed and kikurage mushrooms.

Ajitama Spicy Ramen

Ajitama Spicy Ramen

$16.00

Our new spicy ramen. Ajitama version topped with roast pork chashu and ajitama. Also topped with green onion, spicy pork miso, nori seaweed and kikurage mushrooms.

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$14.00

Our new spicy ramen, topped with roast pork chashu Also topped with green onion, spicy pork miso, nori seaweed and kikurage mushrooms.

Yuzu Shio Ramen (vegetable)

Yuzu Shio Ramen (vegetable)

$16.00

Our signature Yuzu Shio Ramen, Made with clear kelp and shiitake mushroom broth topped with fried tofu, mitsuba herb, green onion, nori seaweed and kikurage mushrooms.

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Deep Fried Gyoza

Deep Fried Gyoza

$6.00

4 pieces of deep fried gyoza with special soy sauce.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$7.00
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

6 pieces octopus balls with jidori tartar & okonomiyaki sauce.

Hiyayakko

Hiyayakko

$8.00

Cold tofu with green onion, deep-fried niboshi with lard, chili oil, ponzu sauce, sesame, and ginger

Mizore Geso Fried

Mizore Geso Fried

$10.00

Fried calamari with grated daikon radish and special soy sauce, with a side of lime.

Karaage(Fried chicken)

Karaage(Fried chicken)

$12.00

Classic Japanese fried chicken with mayo

Rice

Chashu Don

Chashu Don

$10.00
Rice

Rice

$4.00
Makanai Rice Bowl(To go only)

Makanai Rice Bowl(To go only)

$12.00

Extra Toppings

Add Habanero Moyashi

Add Habanero Moyashi

$3.00

Chilled and marinated habanero flavored, spicy bean sprouts.

Add Menma x4

$8.00

Add Fried Tofu

$2.00

Soft Drinks

RAMUNE

RAMUNE

$3.00Out of stock
KIMINO UME SPARKLING JUICE

KIMINO UME SPARKLING JUICE

$5.00

Made with hand-picked and whole-pressed Ume Plum with charcoal filtered Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.

KIMINO YUZU SPARKLING JUICE

KIMINO YUZU SPARKLING JUICE

$5.00

Made with freshly squeezed Yuzu juice from hand-picked fruits, sparkling water from Hyogo prefecture, with a hint of organic sugar cane.

Calpico (non Carbonated)

Calpico (non Carbonated)

$3.00

Original flavor non carbonated soft drink. Product of Japan. 335 ml

Green Tea (Unsweetened)

Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Japan's #1 ITOEN Oi Ocha Unsweetened green tea. 340ml

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet-Coke

Diet-Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sake

OKUNOMATSU ADATARA GINJO

OKUNOMATSU ADATARA GINJO

$26.00+

Scent of sweet rice. Slightly dry finish.

CHORYO YAMAHAI CEDAR BARRELLED SAKE

CHORYO YAMAHAI CEDAR BARRELLED SAKE

$54.00

Well-balanced with cedar barrel flavor and mild rice taste. Refreshing with the elegance of sweetness.

SHICHIDA JUNMAI DAIGINJO 720ML

SHICHIDA JUNMAI DAIGINJO 720ML

$120.00

Floral, elegant, silky, and smooth. Sweet at first and dry aftertaste.

NIWANO UGUISU DOBUROKU

NIWANO UGUISU DOBUROKU

$43.00

Syrupy and thick, sweet-sour yogurt like flavor. Mild and refreshing.

Fukuju "Blue"

$76.00

Delicate aroma of tropical fruits

Beer

SAPPORO BOTTLE

SAPPORO BOTTLE

$6.00
KYOTO BAKUSHU MATCHA BOTTLE

KYOTO BAKUSHU MATCHA BOTTLE

$12.00Out of stock

Made with Matcha. Mellow foam and deep matcha flavor with bitterness.

KYOTO BAKUSHU YUZU BOTTLE

KYOTO BAKUSHU YUZU BOTTLE

$12.00Out of stock

Made with yuzu citrus. Light and refreshing white ale with sweet aroma of yuzu.

Meal Kits

Omiyage Tsukemen

Omiyage Tsukemen

$40.00

Our signature Tsukemen in DIY meal kit form! One set comes with 4x noodles and 4x soup base.

Deluxe Omiyage Tsukemen

Deluxe Omiyage Tsukemen

$62.00Out of stock

Our signature Tsukemen in DIY meal kit form! One set comes with 4x noodles, 4x soup base, 4x Rare pork chashu, 4x pork chasu, 4x Menma bambooshoots, 4x Nori seaweed and 4x Ajitama soft boiled eggs.

Toppings for Meal Kits

Add Kikurage Mushrooms x 4

Add Kikurage Mushrooms x 4

$8.00

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Founded in 1951, Taishoken is a shop specialized in Ramen and Tsukemen. The San Mateo location will Taishoken’s first shop in America.

47 E 4th Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401

Taishoken image
Banner pic
Taishoken image

