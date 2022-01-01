Ramen
TAISHOKEN
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Founded in 1951, Taishoken is a shop specialized in Ramen and Tsukemen. The San Mateo location will Taishoken’s first shop in America.
Location
47 E 4th Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401
Gallery
