Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taiwan Corner Cafe Rowland Heights

102 Reviews

$$

1380 Fullerton Road

Unit 104

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞 (200g)
Taiwan Sausages 台灣香腸 (x2)
Chicken Gizzard 雞胗 (200g)

Happy Hour

Happy Hour

$8.95Out of stock

Combo Box 便當

Popcorn Chicken Combo Box 鹽酥雞飯

Popcorn Chicken Combo Box 鹽酥雞飯

$10.95Out of stock
Chicken Filet Combo Box 豪大雞排飯

Chicken Filet Combo Box 豪大雞排飯

$10.95Out of stock
Chicken Leg Combo Box 炸雞腿飯

Chicken Leg Combo Box 炸雞腿飯

$10.95Out of stock
Pork Chop Combo Box 炸排骨飯

Pork Chop Combo Box 炸排骨飯

$10.95Out of stock
Sausage Combo Box 香腸飯

Sausage Combo Box 香腸飯

$10.95Out of stock
Fish Filet Combo Box 魚排飯

Fish Filet Combo Box 魚排飯

$10.95Out of stock
Marinated Chicken Leg Combo Box 滷雞腿飯

Marinated Chicken Leg Combo Box 滷雞腿飯

$10.95Out of stock

Marinated Pork Chop Combo Box 滷排骨飯

$10.95Out of stock

Three Flavor Chicken Combo Box 三杯雞飯

$10.95Out of stock
Scallion Chicken Combo Box 蔥油雞飯

Scallion Chicken Combo Box 蔥油雞飯

$10.95Out of stock

Braised Beef Rice 紅燒牛腩飯

$10.95Out of stock

Fried Snack 炸物

Separate Bags 全部分開包裝

Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞 (200g)

Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞 (200g)

$4.25
Chicken Filet 雞排

Chicken Filet 雞排

$5.49Out of stock
Fried Calamari 酥炸魷魚 (200g)

Fried Calamari 酥炸魷魚 (200g)

$5.49Out of stock
Taiwan Sausages 台灣香腸 (x2)

Taiwan Sausages 台灣香腸 (x2)

$4.50
Fried Pork Chop 炸排骨

Fried Pork Chop 炸排骨

$5.49Out of stock
Tempura 甜不辣 (200g)

Tempura 甜不辣 (200g)

$4.50Out of stock
Chicken Wings 雞翅 (x5)

Chicken Wings 雞翅 (x5)

$4.50Out of stock
Chicken Skin 雞皮 (200g)

Chicken Skin 雞皮 (200g)

$3.95
Chicken Cartilage 雞軟骨 (150g)

Chicken Cartilage 雞軟骨 (150g)

$4.50Out of stock
Chicken Leg 炸雞腿

Chicken Leg 炸雞腿

$5.49Out of stock
Chicken Strip 雞柳 (180g)

Chicken Strip 雞柳 (180g)

$4.25Out of stock
Chicken Gizzard 雞胗 (200g)

Chicken Gizzard 雞胗 (200g)

$3.95
Fish Nuggets 酥炸魚片 (200g)

Fish Nuggets 酥炸魚片 (200g)

$5.49Out of stock
Fried Oyster 蚵仔酥 (120g)

Fried Oyster 蚵仔酥 (120g)

$5.49Out of stock
Pork Intestine 酥炸大腸 （200g)

Pork Intestine 酥炸大腸 （200g)

$5.49Out of stock
Yam Fries 地瓜薯條 (250g)

Yam Fries 地瓜薯條 (250g)

$4.50Out of stock
Fish Tofu 魚豆腐 (x6)

Fish Tofu 魚豆腐 (x6)

$3.95
Baiye Tofu 百頁豆腐

Baiye Tofu 百頁豆腐

$3.95Out of stock
String Bean 四季豆 (200 g)

String Bean 四季豆 (200 g)

$3.95Out of stock
French Fries 薯條 (200g)

French Fries 薯條 (200g)

$3.95
Black Pudding 米血糕

Black Pudding 米血糕

$4.50Out of stock
Oyster Mushroom 杏苞菇 (150g)

Oyster Mushroom 杏苞菇 (150g)

$3.95Out of stock
Sweet Taro Cake 甜芋頭糕

Sweet Taro Cake 甜芋頭糕

$3.95Out of stock
Taro Ball 芋丸 (x5)

Taro Ball 芋丸 (x5)

$4.25Out of stock
Fried Tofu 酥炸豆腐

Fried Tofu 酥炸豆腐

$4.25Out of stock
Turnip Cake 蘿蔔糕

Turnip Cake 蘿蔔糕

$4.25Out of stock
Fried Shrimp 炸蝦 (x5)

Fried Shrimp 炸蝦 (x5)

$4.25
Fish Ball 魚丸 (x8)

Fish Ball 魚丸 (x8)

$4.25
Squid Ball 花枝丸 (x6)

Squid Ball 花枝丸 (x6)

$4.50Out of stock

現泡茶

熱桂花烏龍茶 Hot Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$5.25Out of stock

熱白桃烏龍茶Hot White Peach Oolong Tea

$5.25Out of stock

熱茉莉綠茶 Hot Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25Out of stock

熱玄米綠茶Hot Gemai Green Tea

$5.25Out of stock

熱阿薩姆紅茶 Hot Assam Black Tea

$5.25Out of stock

熱夏威夷綠茶 Hot Hawaii Green Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Flavor Tea 特調茶

House Black/Green Tea 特調紅茶/綠茶

House Black/Green Tea 特調紅茶/綠茶

$2.95
Grapefruit Black/Green Tea 葡萄柚紅茶/綠茶

Grapefruit Black/Green Tea 葡萄柚紅茶/綠茶

$3.45
Passion Fruit Black/Green Tea 百香果紅茶/綠茶

Passion Fruit Black/Green Tea 百香果紅茶/綠茶

$3.45
Peach Black/Green Tea 水蜜桃紅茶/綠茶

Peach Black/Green Tea 水蜜桃紅茶/綠茶

$3.45
Mango Black/Green Tea 芒果紅茶/綠茶

Mango Black/Green Tea 芒果紅茶/綠茶

$3.45
Wintermelon Tea 冬瓜茶

Wintermelon Tea 冬瓜茶

$3.45Out of stock
Yogurt Black/Green Tea 優格紅茶/綠茶

Yogurt Black/Green Tea 優格紅茶/綠茶

$3.45
Rose Black/Green Tea 玫瑰紅茶/綠茶

Rose Black/Green Tea 玫瑰紅茶/綠茶

$3.45
Lychee Black/Green Tea 荔枝紅茶/綠茶

Lychee Black/Green Tea 荔枝紅茶/綠茶

$3.45
Guava Black/Green Tea 芭樂紅茶/綠茶

Guava Black/Green Tea 芭樂紅茶/綠茶

$3.45
Honey Black/Green Tea 蜂蜜紅茶/綠茶

Honey Black/Green Tea 蜂蜜紅茶/綠茶

$3.45Out of stock
Strawberry Black/Green tea 草莓紅茶/綠茶

Strawberry Black/Green tea 草莓紅茶/綠茶

$3.45Out of stock

Coke /可樂 (330ml)

$2.00Out of stock

Milk Tea 奶茶類

黑糖波霸髒髒奶 Brown Sugar Boba Fresh Milk (caffeine free)

黑糖波霸髒髒奶 Brown Sugar Boba Fresh Milk (caffeine free)

$4.25Out of stock
Almond Milk Tea 杏仁奶茶

Almond Milk Tea 杏仁奶茶

$3.75
Taro Milk Tea 芋香奶茶

Taro Milk Tea 芋香奶茶

$3.75
Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶

Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶

$3.75Out of stock
Strawberry Milk Tea 草莓奶茶

Strawberry Milk Tea 草莓奶茶

$3.75Out of stock
Honey Black/Green Milk Tea 蜂蜜奶茶/奶綠

Honey Black/Green Milk Tea 蜂蜜奶茶/奶綠

$3.75Out of stock
House Green Milk Tea 招牌奶綠

House Green Milk Tea 招牌奶綠

$3.25
House Milk Tea 招牌奶茶

House Milk Tea 招牌奶茶

$3.25
Rose Black/Green Milk Tea 玫瑰奶茶/奶綠

Rose Black/Green Milk Tea 玫瑰奶茶/奶綠

$3.75

Brown Sugar Milk Tea 黑糖奶茶

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh Specialty Tea 現泡茶類 (Large Size)

Osmanthus Oolong Tea (Large Size) 桂花烏龍茶

$4.95

White Peach Oolong Tea (Large Size) 白桃烏龍茶

$4.95

Jasmine Green Tea (Large Size) 茉香綠茶

$4.95

Genmai Green Tea (Large Size) 玄米綠茶

$4.95Out of stock

Assam Black Tea (Large Size) 阿薩姆紅茶

$4.95

Hawaii Ice Tea (Large Size) 夏威夷冰茶

$4.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1380 Fullerton Road, Unit 104, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery
Taiwan Corner Cafe image
Taiwan Corner Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
orange starNo Reviews
1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102 City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Tiger Sugar- Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18330 Colima Rd Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Summerfield Tea Bar - Santa Ana
orange starNo Reviews
1722 W First St Santa Ana, CA 92703
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18205 Gale Ave B City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height - Noodology-18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Height, CA
orange starNo Reviews
18406 Colima Rd Ste D Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Ajisen Ramen - Rowland Heights
orange star4.3 • 2,945
18253 Colima Road, Ste 104 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston