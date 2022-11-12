Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Taiyo Sushi Fusion Port Lavaca

293 Reviews

$$$

915 Hwy 35 North

Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Roll (2 pcs)
Combo Fried Rice
Habachi NY Steak

Kitchen Appetizers

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Salted Edamame

$8.00

Yokohama Gyoza (5 pcs)

$10.00

Pork Bun (2pcs)

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Shrimp and Veg tempura

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura only (5 pcs)

$10.00

Egg Roll (2 pcs)

$8.00

Spring Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Soup

Lg Miso Shiru

$7.00

Sm Miso Shiru

$3.00

Lg Onion Soup

$7.00

Sm Onion Soup

$3.00

King Gyoza

$10.00

Salad

Cucumber Salad (Sunomono)

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Squid Salad (Ika Sansai)

$8.00

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

Sm House Salad

$2.50

Noodle

Chicken Lomein

$15.00

Beef Lomein

$15.00

Shrimp Lomein

$15.00

Veggie Lomein

$14.00

Combo Lomein

$18.00

Fried Rice

Vegggie Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Combo Fried Rice

$18.00

Habachi

Habachi Chicken

$17.00

Habachi NY Steak

$23.00

Habachi Shrimp

$23.00

Habachi Scallop

$23.00

Habachi Salmon

$23.00

Chicken & Shrimp

$27.00

Chicken & Steak

$27.00

Chicken & Salmon

$27.00

Chicken & Scallop

$27.00

Steak & Shrimp

$28.00

Steak & Scallop

$29.00

Steak & Salmon

$29.00

Shrimp & Scallop

$28.00

Shrimp & Salmon

$30.00

Salmon & Scallop

$32.00

Steak/Shrimp/Chicken Combo

$32.00

Steak/Scallop/Salmon Combo

$35.00

Boiling Seafood

live Crawfish (seasonal) - 1lb

$10.99

Shrimp (No Head) - 1lb

$19.99

Snow Crab (2 Cluster) - 1lb

$25.95Out of stock

Green Mussel - 1lb

$14.95

Clams - 1lb

$12.99

Scallop - 1lb

$27.95

Calamari - 1lb

$15.95Out of stock

Lobster - (1Pcs)

$23.99Out of stock

Japanese Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

$16.00

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Veggie Miso Ramen

$14.00

Special

Chicken Pad Thai

$15.00

Beef Pad Thai

$15.00

Shrimp Pad Thai

$15.00

Combo Pad Thai

$17.00

Pho

$15.00

Side Order And Sauce

Pork Belly (Charsiu)

$2.50

White Rice

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Fried Rice

$5.99

Side Veggies

$5.99

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Fried Egg

$1.50

Side Ramen Egg

$2.99

Side Chicken Habachi

$7.99

Side Steak Habachi

$13.99

Side Shrimp Habachi

$8.99

Side Scallop Habachi

$10.99

Side Salmon Habachi

$12.99

Side Edamame Sauce

$4.99

Sushi Appetizers

Cherry Blossom

$10.00

Taiyo Style Bluefin Tuna

$20.00

Hamachi Chili

$19.00

Bluefin Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Green Mussel Dynamite

$10.00

Yellowtail Collar

$20.00

Salmon Collar

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$10.00

Wagyu

$28.00

Sushi (2 pcs)

Bluefin Tuna SU

$10.00

Fatty Tuna (Toro) 1pcs SU

$10.00

Scottish Salmon SU

$7.00

Salmon Belly SU

$9.00

Yellow Tail SU

$8.00

White Tuna (Escolar) SU

$7.00

Red Snapper SU

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp (1 pcs) SU

$9.00

Hokkaido Scallop SU

$9.00

Crab Stick SU

$6.00

Shrimp SU

$7.00

Octopus SU

$7.00

Surf Clam SU

$7.00

Squid SU

$7.00

Mackerel SU

$6.00

Smoked Salmon SU

$7.00

Tobiko SU

$7.00

Salmon Roe SU

$7.00

Eel (Unagi) SU

$8.00

Tamago SU

$7.00

Avocado SU

$5.00

Inari (sweet toufu) SU

$6.00

-------------

Sashimi (5pcs)

Bluefin Tuna (SA)

$22.00

Fatty Tuna (SA) 1 pcs

$10.00

Scottish Salmon (SA)

$15.00

Salmon Belly (SA)

$18.00

Yellow Tail (SA)

$16.00

White Tuna / Escolar (SA)

$15.00

Red Snapper (SA)

$15.00

Sweet Shrimp (SA) 1 pcs

$9.00

Hokkaido Scallop (SA)

$18.00

Crab Stick (SA)

$15.00

Shrimp (SA)

$15.00

Octopus(SA)

$16.00

Surf Clam (SA)

$15.00

Squid (SA)

$15.00

Mackerel (SA)

$15.00

Smoked Salmon (SA)

$16.00

Tobiko (SA)

$15.00

Salmon Roe (SA)

$16.00

Eel / Unagi (SA)

$18.00

Tamago (SA)

$11.00

-------------

Classic Roll

Bluefin Tuna Roll

$9.00

Scottish Salmon Roll

$7.00

Yellow Tail Roll

$8.00

Fatty Tuna With Scalion Roll

$11.00

California Roll

$7.00

Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber.

Alaska Roll

$8.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Smoke Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Crabmix.

Unagi Roll

$8.00

Bake Eel, Avocado, Cucumber.

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spider Roll

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab, Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Massago.

-------------

Taiyo Welldone

Hot Mama Roll

$19.00

(in: Smoke Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno) Deep fried Out: Spicy Crab, Crunchy flakes, Scallion, Massago, Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Texas Roll

$17.00

(in: Salmon, Cream Cheese, Crab mix, Avocado) Deep Fried Out: Scallion, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Furikake

Shaggy Dog Roll

$18.00

in: Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno Out: Crab, Crunchy Flakes, Scallion, Massago, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Tsunami Roll

$18.00

in: Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno Out: Salmon, Avocado, Cilantro, Habanero Masago, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Chili oil.

Caterpilar Roll

$17.00

In: Tempura Eel, Cucumber. Out: Avocado, Eel sauce.

Dragon Roll

$18.00

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix. Out: Bake Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce.

Dynamite Roll

$18.00

In : Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber. Out: Baked Crawfish, Dynamite Crab, Onion, Furikake, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Chili Oil.

Lousiana Futomaki Roll

$19.00

in: Cajun Crawfish, Avocado, Cucumber, Wrap in soy paper. Out: Crab Flakes, Scallion, Masago, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo.

Special Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

In: Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber Out: 4 kind of slice fish, avocado.

Tuna Cracker Roll

$17.00

in: Spicy Tuna, Avocado Wrap With Soy Paper. Out: Spicy Rice Cracker, Crunchy Flakes, Scallion, Habanero Massago, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce, Goma Sauce.

Port Lavaca Roll

$20.00

In: Spicy Salmon, Avocado. Out: Hokkaido Scallop, Cilantro, Roast Garlic, Massago, Eel Sauce, Chef Spicy Sauce.

Hi Five Roll

$18.00

In: Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab. Out: Salmon, Avocado, Yuzu Tobiko, Scallion, Spicy Mayo, Roasted Garlic.

Flaming Tiger Roll

$20.00

In: Spicy Tuna, Crab Mix Cream Cheese. Out: Avocado, Shrimp, Japanese Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha, Furikake.

Heaven & Earth Roll

$20.00

In: Spicy Crab Mix, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno. Out: Salmon, Avocado, Japanese Mayo, Habanero Massago, Scalion, Roasted Garlic, Eel Sauce, Ponzu, Chili Oil.

Taiyo Roll

$20.00

In: Bluefin Tuna, Avocado, Asparagus. Out: Bluefin Tuna, Furikake, Cilantro, Roasted Garlic, Tobiko, Yuzu Mustard Sauce.

All In One Roll

$19.00

In: Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber Wrap With Soy paper.

Veggies Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese Pickles.

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$7.00

Veggie Tempura Roll

$9.00

Sweet Potato, Asparagus, Avocado

Taiyo Style Veggie Roll

$15.00

In: Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado. Out: Tofu Skin, Seaweed Salad, Sesame seed, Sweet Yuzu Sauce.

Panda Roll

$18.00

In: Asparagus Tempura, Cucumber. Out: Tofu Skin, Avocado, Japanese Mayo, Eel Sauce, Umami, Furikake.

Taiyo Rice less

Naruto Roll

$18.00

in: Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Snapper, Yellow Tail, Crab Stick, Spicy Tuna. Wrap in Cucumber Yuzu mustard, sesame seed.

Yoyo Roll

$18.00

in: Spring mix Salad, Spicy Tuna, Crabmix, Avocado, Cucumber. Wrap With Rice Paper. Out: Crab Flakes, Scallion, Massago, Eel sauce, Massago.

Samurai Roll

$18.00

Sushi / Sashimi Combo

Tuna Set

$20.00

4 Pcs Bluefin Tuna Sushi 2 Pcs Bluefin Tuna Sashimi Bluefin Tuna Roll

Salmon Set

$20.00

4 Pcs Salmon Sushi 2 Pcs Salmon Sashimi Salmon Roll

Sushi Delux

$28.00

9 Pcs Assorted Sushi Bluefin Tuna Roll

Sushi Special With California Roll

$18.00

Sushi Special With Spicy Tuna Roll

$18.00

Sashimi Delux

$40.00

15 Pcs Assorted Sashimi

Sushi/Sashimi Boat (sm)

$80.00

10 Pcs Assorted Sushi 5 Pcs Assorted Sashimi 1 Shaggy Dog Roll

Crirachi Bowl

$30.00

Sashimi Over Rice

12 Pcs Sushi Premium

$65.00

Tuna Sampler Sashimi

$30.00

Poke Bowl

$25.00

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Fanta Orange

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.59

Ramune Japanese Soda Strawberry

$3.99

Ramune Japanese Soda Orange

$3.99

Ramune Japanese Soda Melon

$3.99

Thai Tea

$3.99

S. Pelligrino

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTV
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! * Notice: Items are cooked to order, consuming raw under-cooked meat or seafood may increase your risks for born illnesses. Caution : There maybe small bones or shell in some fresh fish and shellfish. wines and various foods contain sulfites and /or/may be msg. Eating raw foods may cause illness and even death in person with liver disease, cancer, and other chronic illness that waken the immune system. We are not responsible for an individual's allergic reaction to our foods. if you are unsure of your risk, please consult your physicians.

Location

915 Hwy 35 North, Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Directions

Gallery
Taiyo Sushi Fusion image
Taiyo Sushi Fusion image
Taiyo Sushi Fusion image
Map
More near Port Lavaca
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston