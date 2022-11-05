Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Taj Indian Grill - Cooper City

review star

No reviews yet

5602 S Flamingo Rd

Cooper City, FL 33330

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Chicken

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$8.00

Lessoni Gobi

$12.00

Paneer Tikka

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Bagari Shrimp

$12.00

Chicken 65

$10.00

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Eggplant Chaat

$10.00

Onion Spinach Pakora

$8.00

Beef Cutlet

$10.00

French Fries

$4.00

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$10.00

Ghee Roast Dosa

$11.00

Masala Dosa

$12.00

Mysore Masala Dosa

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Mulligatawny Soup

$9.00

Rasam Soup

$6.00

Green Salad

$8.00

Tuna Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Tikka Salad

$10.00

Taj Chef Curry Specials

Served with rice

Chicken

$16.00

Served with rice

Beef

$20.00Out of stock

Served with rice

Lamb

$22.00

Served with rice

Goat

$22.00

Served with rice

Fish

$17.00

Served with rice

Shrimp

$20.00

Served with rice

Paneer

$16.00

Served with rice

Vegetable

$14.00

Served with rice

Taj Signature Specials

Served with rice

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Served with rice

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Served with rice

Paneer Butter Masala

$16.00

Dal Makhani

$15.00

Served with rice

Beef Pepper Fry

$20.00Out of stock

Served with rice

Whole Snapper Fry

$25.00Out of stock

Served with rice

Fish Mappas

$20.00

Served with rice

Seafood

Served with rice

Fish Molly

$20.00

Served with rice

Kottayam Fish Curry

$20.00

Served with rice

Shrimp Curry w/ Coconut Milk

$21.00

Served with rice

Shrimp Red Curry

$21.00

Served with rice

Shrimp Fajita

$19.00

Served with rice

Vegetarian

Served with rice

Dal Tadka

$15.00

Served with rice

Chana Masala

$15.00

Served with rice

Aloo Gobi

$15.00

Served with rice

Aloo Baingan

$15.00

Served with rice

Mixed Veg

$15.00

Served with rice

Okra Masala

$15.00

Served with rice

Taj Tandoor (Clay Oven)

Served with rice

Tandoori Chicken

$19.00

Served with rice

Malai Chicken

$19.00

Served with rice

Rack of Lamb

$25.00

Served with rice

Fish Tikka

$22.00

Served with rice

Lasooni Jinga

$20.00

Served with rice

Indo-Chinese

Chili Chicken

$18.00

Gobi Manchurian

$16.00

Chili Paneer

$16.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Egg Fried Rice

$16.00

Veg Fried Rice

$14.00

Biriyani

Aromatic steamed basmati rice flavored with exotic spices and herbs, served with raita (yogurt) and pickle

Chicken Biriyani

$18.00

Beef Biriyani

$19.00Out of stock

Lamb Biriyani

$20.00

Goat Biriyani

$20.00

Shrimp Biriyani

$20.00

Veg Biriyani

$15.00

Naan & Breads

Plain Naan

$3.00

Butter Naan

$4.00

Cheese Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Chili Garlic Naan

$5.00

Onion Naan

$4.00

Peshwari Naan

$6.00

Paratha

$4.00

Roti

$3.00

Chappati

$2.00

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Mango Pickle

$2.00

Mango Chutney

$2.00Out of stock

Pappadum

$3.00

Onion Chutney

$2.00

Williams Chutney

$3.00

Chili

$2.00

Lemon Pickle

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Nuggets w/ Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Sticks w/ Fries

$6.00

Kids Chicken Mali Kebab

$8.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Rasmalai

$5.00

Kheer

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Taj Lemonade

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Serving authentic, traditional North & South Indian cuisine. We use the highest quality ingredients with pure Indian spices and provide a truly special dining experience that is unmatched.

5602 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City, FL 33330

