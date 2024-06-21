Taj Mahal
19559 Viking Ave NW, NW Unit E
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Food Menu
Accompaniments
- Papadam
Wafers made from lentil flour and flavored with black pepper and cumin seed baked in a tandoori oven$3.95
- Onion Salad
Sliced onions, sliced hot peppers, and lemon wedges seasoned with spices$2.95
- Mint Chutneys
Chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together$1.75
- Tamarind Chutneys
Chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together$1.75
- Mixed Pickle$1.75
- Cucumber Raita
A tangy mixture of cucumber and spices mixed with fresh homemade yogurt$3.95
- Kachumbar
Diced onion, tomato & cucumber mixed with cilantro, lemon juice, and spices$3.75
- Mango Chutneys
Chutney is a condiment of mango, spices, and herbs blended together$2.50
- Basmati Rice
Special aromatic long grain rice imported from India$3.99
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa
Potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep-fried$5.50
- Chicken Pakora
Boneless chicken tenders seasoned and dipped in a chickpea batter and deep-fried$7.95
- Vegetable Pakora
Seasoned mixed vegetables mixed with chickpea flour and deep-fried$6.95
- Assorted Snacks
Vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, and chicken pakora$9.95
Soups
Tandoori
- Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor$18.50
- Shrimp Tandoori
Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor$20.50
- Chicken Tandoori
Boneless chicken thigh marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor$18.50
Chicken
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices$16.95
- Chicken Coconut Kurma
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins and spices$16.95
- Chicken Curry
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices$16.95
- Pineapple Chicken
Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices$16.95
- Chicken Briyani
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita$17.95
- Butter Chicken Makhani
Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins, butter, cream, and spices$16.95
- Chicken Saag
Chicken cooked with spinach, onion, garlic, ginger, cream and spices$16.95
- Chicken Aloo
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, potatoes, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices$16.95
- Chicken Mushroom
Chicken thigh cooked with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices$16.95
- Mango Chicken$16.95
Lamb
- Lamb Boti Masala
Lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices$18.95
- Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices$18.95
- Rogan Josh
Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, ground cashews, cream and spices$18.95
- Lamb Mushroom
Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and spices$18.95
- Lamb Coconut Kurma
Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices$18.95
- Lamb Curry
Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices$18.95
- Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices$18.95
- Lamb Briyani
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita$19.95
Seafood
- Shrimp Masala
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices$19.95
- Assam Pineapple Shrimp
Shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut cream and spices$19.95
- Fish Curry
Halibut cooked with curry spices, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and tamarind$24.95
- Shrimp Coconut Kurma
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices$19.95
- Shrimp Curry
Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices$19.95
Vegetarian & Vegan
- Vegetable Masala
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices$15.95
- Mattar Paneer
Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$16.95
- Saag Aloo
Spinach cooked with potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices$15.95
- Baygan Bharta
Roasted eggplant cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, spices and a touch of cream$15.95
- Mixed Vegetable Curry
Traditional dish of mixed vegetables cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices$15.95
- Coconut Tofu
Tofu cooked with bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices in a coconut milk sauce$14.95
- Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
- Mattar Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices$15.95
- Daal Maharani
Urad daal (black lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices in a thick sauce$14.95
- Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices. Served with a side of raita$16.95
- Paneer Masala
Homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices$16.95
- Saag Paneer
Spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices$16.95
- Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices$16.95
- Mushroom Makhani
Royal dish made with fresh mushroom, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream and spices$15.95
- Vegetable Coconut Kurma
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut milk and spices$15.95
- Aloo Mattar
Potatoes and green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
- Daman Bhindi
Okra cooked with, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices$15.95
- Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans (chickpeas) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices$14.95
- Yellow Daal
Toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices$14.95
Indian Flat Breads
- Naan
Teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a tandoor$2.95
- Peshawari Naan
White flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins, and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor$4.95
- Garlic Naan
Teardrop-shaped white flatbread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor$3.75
- Tandoori Roti
Thin round-shaped whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor$2.95
Desserts
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the traditional Indian cuisine !
