Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Aloo Tikki (3pcs)

$4.95

Potato and green peas patties flavored with coriander

Veg Pakora (5pcs)

$5.95

Fresh vegetables dipped in a delicately spiced batter and deep fried

Veg Samosas (2pcs)

$5.95

Crispy fried turnovers filled with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas

Mini Samosas (4pcs)

$5.95

Lamb Samosas (2pcs)

$7.95

Spiced and minced lamb in a deep fried dough pouch

Bhel Puri

$5.95

Crispy rice noodles mixed in a tangy sauce with tomatoes and onions, served cold.

Paneer Pakoras

$4.95

Deep-fried homemade mint and flavored cottage cheese cubes

Chicken Tikka

$7.95

Tender pieces of white meat chicken marinated in a spicy yogurt and cooked on skewer in a Tandoor - a clay oven.

Taj Vegetarian Platter

$7.95

Assortment of vegetarian appetizers

Taj Non-Veg Platter

$10.95

Combination of Chicken Pakora, Lamb Samosa, Lamb Seekh Kebab, Chicken Tikka

Chicken Pakora's

$7.95

Boneless white meat tender pieces of chicken dipped in chick pea batter and deep fried

Samosa Chana Chaat

$5.95

Crispy samosa topped with chana masala gravy and yoghurt, spices, mint chutney and sweet chutney

Aloo Chaat Pappadi

$5.95

Fresh wheat wafers with potatoes, cucumber, tomato and onion, garnished with yogurt & tamarind sauce, served cold.

Indian Style Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$9.95

Cooked fresh in clay oven

Soup

Tomato Coconut Soup

$4.95

Fresh tomato soup seasoned with hint of coconut

Dal Soup

$4.95

A flavorful lentil with vegetables and spices

Chicken Soup

$4.95

Boneless chicken soup with herbs and spices

Vegetarian Entrees

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Homemade vegetable and paneer koftas simmered in a mildly spiced cream sauce

Chana Masala

$14.95

Chickpeas cooked in traditional North-Indian spices with tomato, ginger and garlic

Mutter Aloo

$14.95

Green peas and homemade cottage cheese or potatoes cooked with mild spices

Aloo Gobi

$14.95

Traditional cauliflower and potato dish cooked with garlic, onion, turmeric and other spices

Dal Makhni

$14.95

A combination of dark lentils simmered overnight in cream and lightly fried in butter

Baingan Bharta

$14.95

Tandoor-broiled eggplant cooked with green peas, tomatoes and onions

Dal Tadka

$14.95

Traditional Punjabi yellow lentils cooked with onions and ginger

Shahi Paneer

$14.95

Homemade cheese cooked in a rich and creamy tomato sauce

Bhindi Masala

$14.95

Stir-fried okra with onions, tomatoes, ginger and spices

Navratan Korma

$14.95

Mixed garden fresh vegetables cooked with herbs, spices and nuts in a mild cream sauce

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$14.95

Fresh mixed vegetables with herbs, spices and coriander

Aloo Palak

$14.95

Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes and light cream sauce

Chana Saag

$14.95

Chick peas cooked with fresh spinach, onions, garlic and mild cream sauce

Paneer Bhurgi

$14.95

Homemade cheese scrambled with peas, medley of onions, tomatoes and spices

Mutter Mushroom

$14.95

Fresh green peas cooked in a light cream sauce with mushroom, herbs & spices

Methi Mutter Malai

$14.95

Taj House Regulars

Tikka Masala

$14.95+

Prepared with tomatoes, light cream, herbs and spices

Saag

$14.95+

Made with fresh spinach and light cream

Vindaloo

$14.95+

Made with potatoes in spicy tomato and onions sauce

Korma

$14.95+

Cooked in rich creamy sauce with nuts

Curry

$15.95+

A special blend of herbs and spices

Taj Specials

Lamb Rogan Josh

$18.95

Lamb curry cooked with tomatoes and onions and flavored with cinnamon, cloves and cardamom

Chicken Chilli

$17.95

Ever popular Indo-Chinese dish cooked with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, herbs, soy sauce and spices

Chicken Madras

$17.95

Chicken cooked in sweet tamarind sauce with a touch of ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves and garlic

Chicken Dhaniwal Korma

$16.95

Kashmiri chicken curry flavored with fire-roasted cracked coriander, yogurt, fresh cilantro and spices

Chicken Tikka Saag

$17.95

White meat chicken cooked in tandoor, sauteed in a thick spinach cream sauce

Paneer Chili

$15.95

Homemade Indian cheese cubes with chili pepper, onion, tomato and spice

Mango Chicken

$16.95

White boneless chicken cooked in mango puree with onion, ginger, garlic and spices

keema mutter

$18.95

Butter chicken

$14.95

Chef Specials

Chicken Jalfrezi

$16.95

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with fresh tomatoes, green peas, peppers, onions and exotic spices

Chicken Mushroom

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with mushrooms, herbs and spices

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$17.95

Shrimp cooked with fresh tomatoes, green peas, peppers, onions and exotic spices

Lamb Mushroom

$18.95

Pieces of lamb cooked with mushroom and a curry in a special blend of seasonings

Keema Mutter

$18.95

Minced lamb cooked with peas, onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices

Kebabs

All kebabs served with side of tikka masala sauce

Tandoori Chicken

$14.95+

A quintessential kebab of chicken pieces (with bone) marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon juice and spice cooked to perfection

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$18.95

Lucknow's most celebrated delicate melt-in-your-mouth, minced lamb kebab wrapped over a skewer and cooked over an open fire

Tandoori Salmon

$19.95

Tender salmon filet marinated in a light yogurt sauce and cooked in the tandoor

Rack of Lamb

$21.95

Lamb chunks marinated in herbs and spices

Tandoori Shrimp

$17.95

Jumbo shrimps in a delicate pickling marinade cooked in the tandoor

Kali Mirch Ke Tikkey

$18.95

Succulent boneless dark chicken pieces dipped in cream cheese and crushed peppercorn

Taj Special Mixed Grill

$21.95

Taj special assortment of popular kebabs Mint tikkey marinated in fresh mint sour cream yogurt and garlic and ginger

Breads

Naan

$3.49

Traditional leavened bread made in the tandoor

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Leavened homemade bread topped with garlic

Peshawary Naan

$4.50

A naan stuffed with exotic nuts and raisins

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Scrumptious naan stuffed with homemade cheese and topped with cilantro

Aloo Naan

$3.99

Stuffed with potatoes and green peas

Chicken Naan

$4.95

Stuffed with chicken and coriander

Keema Naan

$5.49

Stuffed with minced lamb and spices

Broccoli & Onion Naan

$4.49

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Crispy, whole wheat bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and peas, cooked on griddle with butter

Plain Paratha

$3.49

Crispy, whole wheat, unleavened Indian bread

Tandoori Roti

$3.49

Traditional, crispy, whole wheat, unleavened bread cooked in the tandoor.

Chapati

$4.49

Thin, soft, whole wheat bread cooked on the griddle

Poori

$3.95

Puffy deep-fried whole wheat bread

Plain Basket

$10.95

Choice of 3 kinds of plain bread

Stuffed Basket

$12.95

Choice of 3 kids of breads

Bhatura (2pcs)

$3.50

Onion Kulcha

$3.50

A naan stuffed with caramelized onions

Biryani (Rice Special)

Vegetable Biryani

$14.95

Basmati rice cooked with exotic spices, herbs, fresh vegetables, cashews, almonds and raisins

Chicken Biryani

$16.95

Basmati Rice, chicken chunks, fresh vegetables, nuts, raisins and spices garnished with fresh coriander

Lamb Biryani

$17.95

Juicy pieces of lamb, fresh vegetables, basmati rice and spices, garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins

Shrimp Biryani

$17.95

Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with shrimp, almonds, cashews, raisins and vegetables

Special Biryani

$18.95

Basmati rice in butter with shrimp, fish, chicken, lamb, beef, cheese, vegetables, almonds, cashews, raisins and garnished with fresh coriander

Goat Biryani

$18.95

Juicy pieces of goat, fresh vegetables, basmati rice and spices, garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins

Beef Biryani

$17.95

Juicy pieces of beef, fresh vegetables, basmati rice and spices, garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins

Piaza

Shrimp Do Piaza

$17.95

Marinated shrimp cooked in rich Indian spices with peppers and onions

Lamb Do Piaza

$18.95

Marinated lamb cooked in rich Indian spices with peppers and onions

Beef Do Piaza

$16.95

Marinated beef cooked in rich Indian spices with peppers and onions

Chicken Do Piaza

$16.95

Marinated chicken cooked in rich Indian spices with peppers and onions

Paneer Do Piaza

$15.95

Homemade cheese cubes sauteed with onions and peppers, finished in tomato cream sauce

Desserts

Kulfi

$4.95

Authentic Indian homemade ice cream flavored with cardamom, saffron and nuts

Rasmalai (2pcs)

$4.95

Homemade cheese patty simmered in milk and cardamom, served cold

Gulab Jamun (2pcs)

$4.95

Homemade milk balls, deep-fried and mixed into a sugar-cardamom syrup, served warm

Kheer

$4.95

Traditional North-Indian rice pudding

Gourmet Ice Cream

$4.95

Sides

Basmati Rice

$2.95

Aromatic rice cooked with cumin, cinnamon and other fragrant spices (Note: rice if already included with each entree)

Raita

$3.95

Spiced yogurt and cucumber salad

Mango Chutney

$1.95

Sweet and tangy

Mixed Pickle

$1.95

A traditional assortment of lime, carrot, mango and chilli pickle

Pappadam (4pcs)

$1.95

Crispy baked snack of ground lentils

ctm sauce 8oz

$5.99

ctm sauce 16oz

$9.99

ctm sauce 32oz

$15.99

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Masala Tea

$2.95

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.49

Lassi

$4.49

Bottled Water

$2.00

Drink Menu

Beer

Flying Horse

$8.00

SM Taj Mahal

$4.00

LG Taj Mahal

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Sam Wicked Easy

$6.00

Sam Wicked Hazzy

$6.00

Wormtown Be Hoppy

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Wine

Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc

$4.50

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$4.50

Sutter Home White Zinfanadel

$4.50

Sutter Home Lemonade

$4.50

Line 39 Chardonnay

$10.00

I Castelli Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$20.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Prendo Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Line 39 Merlot

$20.00

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$18.00