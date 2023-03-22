Taj - Online Only Taj - Online

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taj - Online Only

2920 Ross Clark Circle

Dothan, AL 36301

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

BEVERAGES

MASALA CHAI

$6.00

COFFEE

$3.60

MANGO LASSI

$6.00

SWEET LASSI

$6.00

SALTY LASSI

$6.00

BUTTER MILK

$6.00

MILK

$3.00

HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$4.80

ICED TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.60

JUICE (GUAVA/ MANGO/ LYCHEE)

$3.60

REGULAR SODA

$3.00

LARGE SODA

$3.60

GREEN TEA

$3.60

WATER

Apps

APPETIZERS

LARGE APPETIZER PLATTER

$21.60

Lamb kabab, Chicken kabab, Mozzarella sticks, Samosa, Aloo Tikki, and pakoras

SMALL APPETIZER PLATTER

$15.60

Samosa, Aloo Tikki, and Pakoras

SHRIMP PAKORAS 6 Pcs

$15.60

Jumbo pieces of shrimp battered and then fried

CRAZY NACHOS

$15.60

Nachos with steak, shrimp, grilled chicken topped with cheese and pico de gollo, lettuce sour acorn, guacamole & tomatoes.

CHORIQUESO

$15.60

Warm dip made with chorizo and cheese

SAMOSAS 3 Pcs

$9.60

Triangular crispy pastry stuffed with mildly spiced peas and mashed potato

PAKORAS 6 Pcs

$9.60

Indian fritters are made with assorted vegetables and served with tamarind and mint chutneys.

CHEESE DIP

$7.20+

Queso

MASALA PAPADUM 1 Pc

$4.80

A crispy lentil wafer topped with onion-tomato salad, flavored with spices, served with tamarind & onion chutneys.

PAPADUM 2 Pcs

$4.80

A crispy lentil wafer flavored with spices

Roasted Papadum

$4.80

Naan With Sauce

$8.40

Plantain

$9.60

Samosa Punjabi

$10.80

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.60

Samosa Chaat

$12.00

Aloo Chat

$12.00

Papri Chat

$13.20

Chole Bhature

$15.60

Chicken Pakora

$12.00

Fish Pakora

$12.00

Paneer 65

$16.80

Chicken 65

$16.80

Chili Paneer

$16.80

Vegetable Manchurian

$15.60

Soup & Salads & Naan

SOUP

SPINACH LENTIL SOUP G/V

$8.40+

Lentils delight with spinach and temper with a blend of spices.

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP G

$8.40+

Thick creamy yellow lentil soup with chicken, rich in garlic.

7 MARES SOUP (7 seas soup)

$18.00

Seafood lovers dream! several kinds of sea food served in a tasty broth.

CHICKEN SOUP (with rice & vegetable)

$4.80+

Mixed Steam Vegetable cooked in chicken broth with rice

SHRIMP SOUP (with rice & vegetable)

$8.40+

Mixed Steam Vegetable cooked in chicken broth with rice

SALAD

TACO SALAD

$8.40

Your choice of seasoned beef or all-white meat chicken with cheddar cheese and homemade salsa fresca served on top of shredded lettuce in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.

CAESAR SALAD

$8.40

Caesar salad includes chicken breast meat or lamb gyro meat, crisp romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, herbed croutons and Parmesan cheese.

GREEK SALAD

$10.80

BREAD

NAAN

$3.60

TAVA ROTI

$4.80

Roti is whole wheat bread

TANDOORI ROTI

$4.20

POORI

$6.00

3 pcs, Whole wheat flour puffed bread, deep-fried in oil

BHATURA

$6.00

2 pcs, Deep-fried, super-fine bread

NAAN W/Sauce

$8.40

Indian Entrees

KABAB

RACK OF LAMB

$46.80

TAJ KABAB PLATTER

$27.60

Chicken, lamb, Lamb gyro meat and shrimp

LAMB KABAB

$24.00

Cube of Boneless Lamb or Beef

LAMB SEEKH KABAB

$22.80

Homemade minced lamb sausage

LAMB GYRO KABAB

$21.60

Lamb and beef sausage served with feta cheese

BEEF KABAB

$24.00

CHICKEN TIKKA KABAB

$21.60

Spiced boneless marinated cubes of chicken roasted in clay oven

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$21.60

Whole spiced dark bone-in pieces of chicken roasted in a tandoor oven

TAVA CHICKEN

$21.60

White boneless pieces of Bar-B-Q Flavor Chicken

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$21.60

Marinated grilled shrimp

TANDOORI FISH

$21.60

Marinated grilled tilapia fish

PANEER KABAB (Paneer Tikka)

$20.40

Marinated grilled Panner Cheese cube

Tandoori Salmon

$24.00

Half Order Chicken Tikka Kabab

$15.60

CURRIES

TIKKA MASALA CURRY

BUTTER CURRY

VINDALOO CURRY

MALAI METHI CURRY

THAI CURRY

SAAGWALA CURRY

KORMA CURRY

MANGO CURRY

KARAHI CURRY

JALFREZI CURRY

TRADITIONAL CURRY

EGG CURRY

$18.00

VEGETABLE

POTATO & CAULIFLOWER

$16.80

Steamed and mildly spiced potato and cauliflower

CHANA MASALA

$16.80

Chickpeas cooked with herbs and spices

ALU MUTTER

$16.80

Fresh potato and peas in a creamy tomato-based sauce spiced with turmeric & herbs

OKRA MASALA

$16.80

Stir fried okra sauteed with onions, bell pepper. tomato and spices

EGGPLANT BHARTA

$16.80

Roasted mashed eggplant sauteed with peas, herbs and spices.

MIXED VEGETABLE KARAHI

$16.80

Seasonal vegetables cooked in tomato and onion sauce and herbs.

MUTTER PANEER

$18.00

Cubes of Paneer cheese with peas cooked in onion tomato sauce, herbs, and spices.

PANEER JALFREZI

$18.00

Cubes of Paneer, cooked with pureed spinach with a hint of ginger and garlic.

MALAI METHI PANEER

$18.00

Soft paneer cheese cooked in a creamy onion sauce rich in fenugreek leaves and spices

PALAK PANEER

$18.00

Cubes of Paneer with spinach, ginger, and garlic

DAL TADKA

$16.80

Yellow Lentils cooked with onion & garlic

MALAI KOFTA

$18.00

Dumplings made up of vegetables, potato & paneer served in creamy onion and tomato-based gravy

PANEER KORMA

$18.00

Pieces of Paneer in a creamy sauce sprinkled with cashew powder

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

Paneer cubes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce

MIXED VEG TIKKA MASALA

$16.80

Mixed Vegetable cooked in a creamy tomato sauce

PANEER BHURJI

$21.60

Cashew Curry

$18.00

PALAK CHOLE

$16.80

BIRYANI

Protein Choice

Mexican Entrees

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP A LA DIABLA

$24.00

Large shrimp sauteed in our special chipotle sauce, served on a bed of rice with broccoli, drizzled with zucchini.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00+

FISH FILET

(Served with rice, and steamed vegetables.) A fillet of tilapia grilled and flavored with a light garlic seasoning.

GRILLED FISH & SHRIMP

Grilled Tilapia fish & Shrimp serve with rice & guacamole salad

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$20.40

Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

STEAK FAJITAS

$28.80

Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

FAJITAS TEXANAS

$32.40

Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$22.80

BURRITOS

BURRITO SUPREME

$9.60

Beef or chicken topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & Guacamole served with rice and beans

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$10.80

Huge Burrito with chicken or steak fajitas stuffed in a flour tortilla with beans and rice, cheese, sour cream, bacon, pico de gallo, bell pepper & onion then smothered in melted cheese.

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS SUPREME

$14.40

4 enchiladas, 1 cheese, 1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 bean with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$13.20

(Three Enchiladas with rice and beans) Choose From beef, chicken or cheese

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$13.20

Three beef, chicken or cheese top with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with rice and beans

SPECIALITIES

STEAK MEXICANO

$16.80

Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad, tender beef steak sauteed with onions, peppers, & spice.

CARNITAS

$18.00

Slow cooked pulled pork tender and juice, served with Rice and beans.

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$9.60

Sour cream, salad with steak or chicken or shrimp

CHIMICHANGA

$12.00

A deep-fried burrito with your choice of filling

RIB- EYE

$18.00

Served with rice and beans and grilled vegetables.

FLAUTAS

$10.80

3 flautas served with guacamole salad.

TACO LOCO

$15.60

Grilled shrimp and chicken with onion and pepper, served in large taco shell on a bed of rice and lettuce, and melted cheese on the top.

CHILE RENELLO

$10.80

One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese served with rice, and refired beans.

TACOS

TACOS MEXICANOS

$10.80

Fusion

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.40

A generous portion of fresh, tender squid lightly floured then deep fried.

FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.80

Served with Sweet Plantains & Rice

HUMMUS DIP

$9.60

Chickpeas blended with garlic and lemon Juice

BABA GHANOUSH

$9.60

Eggplant blended with garlic, tahini sauce and fresh lemon Juice.

DOLMAS (STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES)

$9.60

Stuffed with rice. garlic herbs & spices, steamed in vegetable-lemon broth, a splash of olive oil, and served cold

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

6 pc Served with fries

GYRO

$12.00

Sliced beef&lamb or chicken sauteed with onion and bell pepper, with sour cream and feta cheese, wrapped in fresh baked Naan bread.

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$12.00

Diced Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced olives, onion,cucumber,pepper, and our original salad dressing all wrapped in a freshly baked naan. Served with your choice of rice or French Fries.

BURGERS

$14.40

Patty topped w/melted cheese,lettuce,tomato and onion

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$12.00

Chickpea patty wrapped in fresh baked Naan bread with Kalamata olives, feta cheese,lettuce,cucumber, pepper,tomato,onion and sour cream

LAMB SHISH KABAB SANDWICH

$13.20

Pieces of homemade minced lamb sausage sauteed with onion and fresh lettuce wrapped in fresh baked naan bread.

Kids

KIDS MENU

CORN DOG

$6.00

Serve with rice or fries

CHICKEN FINGERS / NUGGETS

$8.40

Serve with rice or fries

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Serve with rice or fries

KIDS CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$12.00

Serve with rice or fries

KIDS TACO

$6.00

Serve with rice and beans

KIDS BURRITO

$6.00

Serve with rice and beans

KIDS ENCHILADA

$6.00

Serve with rice and beans

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

Serve with rice and beans

Desserts

GULAB JAMMUN 4pcs

$7.20

GULAB JAMMUN 2pcs

$4.80

TIRAMISU

$8.40

BAKLAVA

$7.20

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.20

CHEESE CAKE

$7.20

FLAN

$6.00

M-F Lunch Specials

Monday Lunch Specials

L/S Chicken Tikka Masala

$9.60

L/S Veg Tikka Masala

$9.60

L/S Burrito California Plate

$9.60

Tuesday Lunch Specials

L/S Chicken Korma

$9.60

L/S Veg Korma

$9.60

L/S Beef Taco Plate

$9.60

Wednesday Lunch Specials

L/S Chicken Mushroom

$9.60

L/S Potato Cauliflower

$9.60

L/S Chicken Burrito Plate

$9.60

Thursday Lunch Specials

L/S Chicken Mango

$9.60

L/S Palak Chole

$9.60

L/S Carnitas Plate

$9.60

Friday Lunch Specials

L/S Chicken Thai

$9.60

L/S Veg Thai

$9.60

L/S Fish Taco Plate

$9.60

Catering

Full Tray- Chicken/Veg

$192.00

Half Tray- Chicken/Veg

$120.00

1/2 Tray- Chicken/Veg

$120.00

Full Tray-L/G/F/S/P/PB

$228.00

1/2 Tray- L/G/F/S/P/PB

$144.00

1/3 Tray-L/G/F/S/P/PB

$108.00

1/3 Tray- Chicken/Veg

$90.00

1/2 Tray Rice

$48.00

Full Tray Rice

$84.00

Delivery Fee

$36.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

1/2 Tray Samosas

$90.00

Full Tray Samosas

$174.00

1/2 Tray Pakoras

$90.00

Full Tray Pakoras

$174.00

Condiments/Sides

$2 Mango Chutney

$3.00

$2 Onion Chutney

$3.00

$2 Mint Chutney

$3.00

$2 Raita

$3.00

$2 Tamarind

$3.00

$2 Chili Paste

$3.00

Indian Pickle

$3.00

Side of Rice/Extra Rice

$3.00

Side Tikka Masala

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.20

Side Vegetables

$4.20

Biryani Rice

$7.20

Online Order Specials

Chicken Dinner Combo

Chicken Dinner

$41.99

Curry/Kabab Combo

Curry Choice

$26.99

Kabab Choice

$27.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2920 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL 36301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

