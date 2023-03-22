Taj - Online Only Taj - Online
No reviews yet
2920 Ross Clark Circle
Dothan, AL 36301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Apps
APPETIZERS
LARGE APPETIZER PLATTER
Lamb kabab, Chicken kabab, Mozzarella sticks, Samosa, Aloo Tikki, and pakoras
SMALL APPETIZER PLATTER
Samosa, Aloo Tikki, and Pakoras
SHRIMP PAKORAS 6 Pcs
Jumbo pieces of shrimp battered and then fried
CRAZY NACHOS
Nachos with steak, shrimp, grilled chicken topped with cheese and pico de gollo, lettuce sour acorn, guacamole & tomatoes.
CHORIQUESO
Warm dip made with chorizo and cheese
SAMOSAS 3 Pcs
Triangular crispy pastry stuffed with mildly spiced peas and mashed potato
PAKORAS 6 Pcs
Indian fritters are made with assorted vegetables and served with tamarind and mint chutneys.
CHEESE DIP
Queso
MASALA PAPADUM 1 Pc
A crispy lentil wafer topped with onion-tomato salad, flavored with spices, served with tamarind & onion chutneys.
PAPADUM 2 Pcs
A crispy lentil wafer flavored with spices
Roasted Papadum
Naan With Sauce
Plantain
Samosa Punjabi
Mozzarella Sticks
Samosa Chaat
Aloo Chat
Papri Chat
Chole Bhature
Chicken Pakora
Fish Pakora
Paneer 65
Chicken 65
Chili Paneer
Vegetable Manchurian
Soup & Salads & Naan
SOUP
SPINACH LENTIL SOUP G/V
Lentils delight with spinach and temper with a blend of spices.
MULLIGATAWNY SOUP G
Thick creamy yellow lentil soup with chicken, rich in garlic.
7 MARES SOUP (7 seas soup)
Seafood lovers dream! several kinds of sea food served in a tasty broth.
CHICKEN SOUP (with rice & vegetable)
Mixed Steam Vegetable cooked in chicken broth with rice
SHRIMP SOUP (with rice & vegetable)
Mixed Steam Vegetable cooked in chicken broth with rice
SALAD
TACO SALAD
Your choice of seasoned beef or all-white meat chicken with cheddar cheese and homemade salsa fresca served on top of shredded lettuce in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
CAESAR SALAD
Caesar salad includes chicken breast meat or lamb gyro meat, crisp romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, herbed croutons and Parmesan cheese.
GREEK SALAD
BREAD
Indian Entrees
KABAB
RACK OF LAMB
TAJ KABAB PLATTER
Chicken, lamb, Lamb gyro meat and shrimp
LAMB KABAB
Cube of Boneless Lamb or Beef
LAMB SEEKH KABAB
Homemade minced lamb sausage
LAMB GYRO KABAB
Lamb and beef sausage served with feta cheese
BEEF KABAB
CHICKEN TIKKA KABAB
Spiced boneless marinated cubes of chicken roasted in clay oven
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Whole spiced dark bone-in pieces of chicken roasted in a tandoor oven
TAVA CHICKEN
White boneless pieces of Bar-B-Q Flavor Chicken
TANDOORI SHRIMP
Marinated grilled shrimp
TANDOORI FISH
Marinated grilled tilapia fish
PANEER KABAB (Paneer Tikka)
Marinated grilled Panner Cheese cube
Tandoori Salmon
Half Order Chicken Tikka Kabab
CURRIES
VEGETABLE
POTATO & CAULIFLOWER
Steamed and mildly spiced potato and cauliflower
CHANA MASALA
Chickpeas cooked with herbs and spices
ALU MUTTER
Fresh potato and peas in a creamy tomato-based sauce spiced with turmeric & herbs
OKRA MASALA
Stir fried okra sauteed with onions, bell pepper. tomato and spices
EGGPLANT BHARTA
Roasted mashed eggplant sauteed with peas, herbs and spices.
MIXED VEGETABLE KARAHI
Seasonal vegetables cooked in tomato and onion sauce and herbs.
MUTTER PANEER
Cubes of Paneer cheese with peas cooked in onion tomato sauce, herbs, and spices.
PANEER JALFREZI
Cubes of Paneer, cooked with pureed spinach with a hint of ginger and garlic.
MALAI METHI PANEER
Soft paneer cheese cooked in a creamy onion sauce rich in fenugreek leaves and spices
PALAK PANEER
Cubes of Paneer with spinach, ginger, and garlic
DAL TADKA
Yellow Lentils cooked with onion & garlic
MALAI KOFTA
Dumplings made up of vegetables, potato & paneer served in creamy onion and tomato-based gravy
PANEER KORMA
Pieces of Paneer in a creamy sauce sprinkled with cashew powder
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Paneer cubes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
MIXED VEG TIKKA MASALA
Mixed Vegetable cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
PANEER BHURJI
Cashew Curry
PALAK CHOLE
BIRYANI
Mexican Entrees
SEAFOOD
SHRIMP A LA DIABLA
Large shrimp sauteed in our special chipotle sauce, served on a bed of rice with broccoli, drizzled with zucchini.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
FISH FILET
(Served with rice, and steamed vegetables.) A fillet of tilapia grilled and flavored with a light garlic seasoning.
GRILLED FISH & SHRIMP
Grilled Tilapia fish & Shrimp serve with rice & guacamole salad
FAJITAS
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
STEAK FAJITAS
Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
FAJITAS TEXANAS
Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
SHRIMP FAJITAS
BURRITOS
BURRITO SUPREME
Beef or chicken topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & Guacamole served with rice and beans
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Huge Burrito with chicken or steak fajitas stuffed in a flour tortilla with beans and rice, cheese, sour cream, bacon, pico de gallo, bell pepper & onion then smothered in melted cheese.
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADAS SUPREME
4 enchiladas, 1 cheese, 1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 bean with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
(Three Enchiladas with rice and beans) Choose From beef, chicken or cheese
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three beef, chicken or cheese top with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with rice and beans
SPECIALITIES
STEAK MEXICANO
Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad, tender beef steak sauteed with onions, peppers, & spice.
CARNITAS
Slow cooked pulled pork tender and juice, served with Rice and beans.
FAJITA QUESADILLA
Sour cream, salad with steak or chicken or shrimp
CHIMICHANGA
A deep-fried burrito with your choice of filling
RIB- EYE
Served with rice and beans and grilled vegetables.
FLAUTAS
3 flautas served with guacamole salad.
TACO LOCO
Grilled shrimp and chicken with onion and pepper, served in large taco shell on a bed of rice and lettuce, and melted cheese on the top.
CHILE RENELLO
One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese served with rice, and refired beans.
Fusion
FRIED CALAMARI
A generous portion of fresh, tender squid lightly floured then deep fried.
FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Served with Sweet Plantains & Rice
HUMMUS DIP
Chickpeas blended with garlic and lemon Juice
BABA GHANOUSH
Eggplant blended with garlic, tahini sauce and fresh lemon Juice.
DOLMAS (STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES)
Stuffed with rice. garlic herbs & spices, steamed in vegetable-lemon broth, a splash of olive oil, and served cold
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS
6 pc Served with fries
GYRO
Sliced beef&lamb or chicken sauteed with onion and bell pepper, with sour cream and feta cheese, wrapped in fresh baked Naan bread.
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
Diced Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced olives, onion,cucumber,pepper, and our original salad dressing all wrapped in a freshly baked naan. Served with your choice of rice or French Fries.
BURGERS
Patty topped w/melted cheese,lettuce,tomato and onion
FALAFEL SANDWICH
Chickpea patty wrapped in fresh baked Naan bread with Kalamata olives, feta cheese,lettuce,cucumber, pepper,tomato,onion and sour cream
LAMB SHISH KABAB SANDWICH
Pieces of homemade minced lamb sausage sauteed with onion and fresh lettuce wrapped in fresh baked naan bread.
Kids
KIDS MENU
CORN DOG
Serve with rice or fries
CHICKEN FINGERS / NUGGETS
Serve with rice or fries
GRILLED CHEESE
Serve with rice or fries
KIDS CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Serve with rice or fries
KIDS TACO
Serve with rice and beans
KIDS BURRITO
Serve with rice and beans
KIDS ENCHILADA
Serve with rice and beans
KIDS QUESADILLA
Serve with rice and beans
M-F Lunch Specials
Monday Lunch Specials
Tuesday Lunch Specials
Wednesday Lunch Specials
Thursday Lunch Specials
Friday Lunch Specials
Catering
Full Tray- Chicken/Veg
Half Tray- Chicken/Veg
1/2 Tray- Chicken/Veg
Full Tray-L/G/F/S/P/PB
1/2 Tray- L/G/F/S/P/PB
1/3 Tray-L/G/F/S/P/PB
1/3 Tray- Chicken/Veg
1/2 Tray Rice
Full Tray Rice
Delivery Fee
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
1/2 Tray Samosas
Full Tray Samosas
1/2 Tray Pakoras
Full Tray Pakoras
Online Order Specials
Chicken Dinner Combo
Curry/Kabab Combo
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2920 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL 36301