Tajima Ramen Maui 1819 South Kihei Road D105
1819 South Kihei Road D105
kihei, HI 96753
Featured Items
- Tajima Fries$9.50
French Fries, Minced Pork, and Onions topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Spicy Mayo
- Spam Musubi$4.00
Grilled Spam on top of Rice with sweet sauce wrapped with Nori.
- Tajima Red$16.00
Spicy Tonkotsu Pork bone broth, Egg Noodles, Pork Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Corn, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
DRINKS
Hard Kombucha, & Hard Cider on Tap
Local Beer on Tap
- 16oz SAPPORO$6.50
Lager, 5% ABV
- 16oz ASAHI$7.50
Rice Lager, 5% ABV
- 16oz MOTHER EARTH-Cali Creamin (nitro)$7.00
Vanilla Cream Ale, 5% ABV
- 16oz ALE SMITH-SDSU State Ale$7.00
Ale Smith Brewing Co. Blonde Ale ABV 4.7%
- 16oz STONE-Delicious IPA$7.00
Amerian IPA, 7.7% ABV
- 16oz FALL-Plenty For All$6.50
German Pilsner, 4.9% ABV
- 16oz BLUE MOON-Belgium White$7.00
Belgium-Style White Ale 5.4% ABV
- 16oz FIRESTONE WALKER-805$7.00
Firestone Walker Brewing Co. American Blonde ABV 4.7%
- 16oz SOCIETE-The Pupil$7.00
American IPA, 7.5% ABV
- 16oz MODERN TIMES-Orderville Hazy IPA$6.50
- 16oz HARLAND-Japanese Lager$6.50
Rice Lager 5% ABV
- 16oz MODELO-Modelo Especial$7.00
- 16oz HARLAND-Hazy IPA$7.00
New England IPA, 6.5% ABV
- 16oz DUCKFOOT-Kookslams IPA$7.00
- 16oz LATITUDE 33-Blood Orange IPA$7.00
IPA, 7.2% ABV
- 16oz KARL STRAUS-Red Trolley$7.00
Irish Red Ale, 5.8% ABV
Sake Take Out
Bottles & Cans Drinks
APPETIZERS
- Spam Musubi$4.00
Grilled Spam on top of Rice with sweet sauce wrapped with Nori.
- Tajima Taco-Carnitas$5.00
Mexican inspired bun with housemade Carnitas, and Diced Onions topped with Cilantro and Chili Oil.
- Tajima Taco-Chicken$4.50
Mexican inspired bun with Chicken Chashu, and Diced Onions topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.
- Tajima Taco-Karaage$4.50
Mexican inspired bun with Karaage, and Baby Spinach topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.
- Tajima Taco-Salmon$8.00
Mexican inspired bun with grilled Salmon, and diced Onions topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.
- Tajima Taco-Tofu$4.50
Mexican inspired bun with deep fried Tofu, and Baby Spinach topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed Soy Beans lightly salted.
- Garlic Edamame$5.00
Steamed soy beans cooked with garlic and butter.
- Pork Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce.
- Vegetable Gyoza$7.00
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with Gyoza sauce.
- Karaage$8.00
Seasoned deep fried chicken with spicy mayo on the side.
- Takoyaki$10.00
Octopus fritters topped with Brown Sauce,, Mayo, Bonito Flakes, and Seaweed Flakes.
- Cream Cheese Wontons$8.00
Deep fried Cream Cheese in wonton skin served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Shishito Peppers$5.50
Sautéed sweet chili peppers with Garlic.
- Tajima Fries$9.50
French Fries, Minced Pork, and Onions topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Spicy Mayo
- Tebasaki Wings$8.00
Crispy chicken with chili and teriyaki sauce.
- French Fries$4.50
French fries.
- Seaweed Salad$4.00
RAMENS
Ramen
- Tajima Red$16.00
Spicy Tonkotsu Pork bone broth, Egg Noodles, Pork Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Corn, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
- Tajima Black$16.00
Original Tonkotsu Pork Bone broth with Black Garlic Oil, Egg Noodles, Pork Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Corn, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
- Tajima Ramen '23$16.00
Original Tonkotsu Pork broth, Egg Noodles, Pork Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Corn, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
- Spicy Sesame Ramen$15.50
Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Bone broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Corn, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
- Vegetarian Ramen$15.50
Original Vegetable Soy-based Broth, Spinach Noodles, Deep Fried Tofu, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Corn, Baby Bok Chow, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Truffle Oil
- Ebi Miso Ramen$18.50
Original Pork Bone broth, mixed with special Miso Paste, Egg noodles, sauteed Garlic Shrimp, ½ Ramen Egg, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Corn, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
- Carnitas Ramen$16.00
Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Bone broth, Egg noodles, housemade Carnitas, ½ Ramen Egg, Red Radish, Cilantro, diced Onions, Lime, and dried Oregano.
- Creamy Chicken Ramen$15.50
Chicken Bone Broth, Egg Noodles, Chicken Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Braised Takenoko, Baby Spinach, Red Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
- Extra Noodles$2.50
Extra Noodles
- Extra Broth$4.50
RICE BOWLS
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.50
Stir fry Chicken mixed with Teriyaki sauce, served with White Rice, Broccoli and mixed Vegetables.
- Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl$16.50
Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Sesame seeds, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Wonton Crunch, and Seaweed, over Rice.
- Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$15.50
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Crunchy Wonton, and Seaweed over Steam Rice.
- Pork Chashu Fried Rice$14.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Corn, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
- Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$13.50
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Corn, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$17.00
Shrimps, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Corn, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
- Vegetarian Fried Rice$13.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Napa Cabbage, Chives, Shiitake Mushrooms and Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
- Pork Chashu Bowl$8.00
Pork Chashu, Green Onions, 1/2 Ramen Egg, and Sesame Seeds, served on top of White Rice.
- Steam Rice$3.00
Steam White Rice.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1819 South Kihei Road D105, kihei, HI 96753