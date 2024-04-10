Taka Taka Street Greek New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
367 George Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stress Factory Comedy Club- New Brunswick - 90 Church Street
No Reviews
90 Church Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurant
More near New Brunswick