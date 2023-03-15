  • Home
  • Fairbury
  • Take 5 Rendezvous Tapas And Wine Bar - 310 S. Third Street
A map showing the location of Take 5 Rendezvous Tapas And Wine Bar 310 S. Third StreetView gallery

Take 5 Rendezvous Tapas And Wine Bar 310 S. Third Street

review star

No reviews yet

310 S. Third Street

Fairbury, IL 61739

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

Tapas

Almonds/Olives

Balsamic Bruschetta

Bourbon Meatballs w/Coconut Rice

Charcuterie Board

Traditional Tarte Flambee

Margherita Tarte Flambee

Sweet Tarte Flambee

Brazilian Cheese Puffs

Hummus w/Roasted Tomatoes and Olives

Fresh Salsa w/chips

BEVERAGES

Specialty Liquor

Bloody Mary Mix - The Real Dill

$15.00

Honey Bourbon - Blue Ash Farms

$67.00

Maple Bourbon - Blue Ash Farms

$67.00

Elderflower Liquor Bottle - St. Elder

$29.00

Kentucky Bourbon - Shady Mule

$35.00

Limoncello - Marcati

$29.00

Wine

2019 Les Sinards Rouge - Perrin Chateaneuf-du-Pape

$44.99

2021 Gewurztraminer - PJ Valckenberg

$19.99

Adesso Bottle - Cagnina

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Franklin Road

$29.99

Carmenere - Casa Silva

$23.00

Cotes Du Rhone - Vins Descombe

$21.00

Madeira Miles

$22.00

Lumeggio di Rosso - Cerasuolo D'Abruzzo

$17.00

Massbach Reserve - Massbach Ridge Winery

$23.00

Merlot & Tannat - Echo Indigo

$21.00

Full Moon - Midnight Cellars

$21.00

Red Zinfandel - Zin-phomaniac

$17.00

Rosso Tatanni Sangiovese

$20.00

Soft Red Lime Bottle - Oliver Winery

$14.00

Spiced Wine - West of Wise Winery

$24.99

Stomp Bottle - Massbach Ridge Winery

$15.00

Tina's Red Blend - West of Wise Winery

$22.40

La Crema Pinot Noir

$26.00

Padrillos Malbec

$16.00

Jam Jar

$14.50

Hullabaloo Zinfandel

$18.99

Avalanche - West of Wise Winery

$19.00

Blackberry Sangria - West of Wise

$17.00

Blanco - Ameztoi Txakolina

$24.00

Brut Cava - Flama D'Or

$21.00

Chardonnay - Banshee

$24.20

Chardonnay - Drouhin Macon Villages

$18.00

Chardonnay - Elouan

$20.00

Chenin Blanc - KWV

$18.00

De Soi Champignon Dreams NA

$23.99

Jordan Creek Chardonel - West of Wise Winery

$19.00

Moscato d’asti - La Doria

$17.99

Lumeggio di Bianco

$17.00

Meursault - Drouhin

$60.00

Once in a Melon - West of Wise Winery

$18.00

Peach sangria - West of Wise Winery

$18.00

Pink Naked Lady Sangria - West of Wise Winery

$17.00

Pinto Grigio Bottle - Pizzalotto

$13.50

Prosecco, I love you MINI - Villa Jolanda

$7.50

Rawditis - Oenops

$24.00

Roussanne - Stolpman Vineyards

$35.20

Pinot Grigio - Santa Julia

$14.00

Sex Brut Rose - Mawby

$25.00

Spatlese - Flonheimer Klostergarten Ortega

$12.10

St. Pepin Bottle - Massbach Ridge Winery

$18.00

Strike the Gold Traminette - West of Wise Winery

$18.00

The Church Lady - West of Wise Winery

$18.99

The Palmer - West of Wise

$16.99

Vignoles - Massbach Ridge Winery

$18.00

Hibiscus Nectar Mead

$20.00

Apple Cinnamon Mead - Wild Blossom

$20.00

2019 Les Sinards Rouge - Perrin Chateaneuf-du-Pape

2021 Gewurztraminer - PJ Valckenberg

$4.50

Adesso Bottle - Cagnina

$4.50

Cabernet Sauvignon - Franklin Road

$7.50

Carmenere - Casa Silva

$5.00

Cotes Du Rhone - Vins Descombe

$4.50

Full Moon - Midnight Cellars

$5.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$7.00

Lumeggio di Rosso - Cerasuolo D'Abruzzo

$4.50

Madeira Miles

$4.50

Massbach Reserve - Massbach Ridge Winery

$5.50

Merlot & Tannat - Echo Indigo

$5.00

Padrillos Malbec

$5.00

Red Zinfandel - Zin-phomaniac

$4.50

Rosso Tatanni Sangiovese

$5.00

Soft Red Lime Bottle - Oliver Winery

$4.50

Spiced Wine - West of Wise Winery

$6.00

Stomp Bottle - Massbach Ridge Winery

$4.50

Tina's Red Blend - West of Wise Winery

$5.50

Jam Jar

$4.50

Hullabaloo Zinfandel

$5.00

Avalanche WOW

$4.50

Blackberry Sangria WOW

$4.50

Blanco- Ameztoi Txakolina

$6.50

Brut Cava-FlamaD'Or

$4.50

Chardonnay-Banshee

$6.50

Chardonnay-Drouhin Macon Villages

$4.50

Chardonnay-Elouan

$4.50

Chenin Blanc-KWV

$4.50

Moscato d’asti - La Doria

$4.50

Lumeggio di Bianco

$4.50

De Soi Champignon Dreams NA

$6.00

Once in a Melon - WOW

$4.50

Peach sangria - WOW

$4.50

Pink Naked Lady Sangria - WOW

$4.50

Pinto Grigio - Pizzalotto

$4.50

Rawditis - Oenops

$7.00

Jordan Creek Chardonel - West of Wise Winery

$4.50

Pinot Grigio - Santa Julia

$4.50

Sex Brut Rose - Mawby

$7.00

Spatlese - Flonheimer Klostergarten Ortega

$4.50

St. Pepin Bottle - Massbach Ridge Winery

$4.50

Strike the Gold Traminette - West of Wise Winery

$4.50

The Church Lady - West of Wise Winery

$4.50

The Palmer - West of Wise

$4.50

Vignoles - Massbach Ridge Winery

$4.50

Beer

Huey

$4.00

Illumination

$5.00

Killer Crop

$5.00

MIch Ultra

$4.00

Busch Latte

$3.50

Hailstorm IPA

$6.00

Kim's Irish Red

$6.00

Illumination Can

$6.00

Huey Can

$4.00

Black Cherry Canteen

$5.00

PIna Colada Cutwater

$5.00

Mai Tai Cutwater

$5.00

Long Island Cutwater

$5.00

Lime Canteen

$5.00

Pineapple Canteen

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unique venue, good food, glorious wines!

Location

310 S. Third Street, Fairbury, IL 61739

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
